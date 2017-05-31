May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhopal Tractors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 40 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kamakhya Transformers Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 23 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kamakhya Transformers Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 13.5 Migrated to limit A4+ Non- Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 5 Affirmed Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A1+ 2300 Affirmed Mundra Solar Pv Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 10580 Assigned Paracoat Products Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND A3+ 145 Upgraded increased from 115 Rank Cranes Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Affirmed increased from 30 Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 730 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakriti Super Snacks Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 15 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aakriti Super Snacks Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 120 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Altius Management Advisors Pvt TL (LT lease rental IND BBB- 511.4 Affirmed Ltd discounting loan) reduced from INR 546.5 American Express Banking Corp. Fixed deposit programmeIND tAAA 1.25 Affirmed Bank Of Baroda Basel III Tier II bondsIND AAA 20 Assigned Bhopal Tractors Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING HDFC Ltd Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 1444.52 Affirmed Kamakhya Transformers FB WC limit IND BB 16 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 180 Affirmed Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd TL WD 2.2 Withdrawn (limits repaid in full) Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND A+/ IND A1+ 50 Affirmed Mundra Solar Pv Ltd FB limits IND BBB/ IND A3+ 2790 Assigned Mundra Solar Pv Ltd FB limits* IND BBB/ IND A3+ 1210 Assigned *The final ratings have been assigned following the receipt of transaction documents conforming to the informati Paracoat Products Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB/ IND A3+ 130 Upgraded Paracoat Products Ltd TL WD 60 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Prathishta Business Solutions TL (LT) IND D 448.45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prathishta Business Solutions Non-FB WC Fac (ST) IND D 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prathishta Business Solutions FB WC Fac (LT/ST) IND D/ IND D 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Raj Regency TL IND B+ 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rank Cranes Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 30 Affirmed increased from 13.70 Rico Auto Industries Ltd TL IND A- 1260 Upgraded reduced from 1,600 Rico Auto Industries Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A-/ IND A1 1800 Upgraded limits increased from INR 1,550 Rico Auto Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A1 450 Upgraded reduced from 670 Shanti G.D. Ispat & Power Pvt Long-TL IND BBB- 288.8 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shanti G.D. Ispat & Power Pvt FB WC limit IND BBB- 240 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd FB limits IND A+ 90 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)