May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Debt (STD) ICRA D 10000 Downgraded Programme from ICRAA4 Reliance Telecom Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA D 7840 Downgraded from ICRAA4 Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Fund based/Non-FBL ICRA D 2450 Downgraded from ICRAA4 Reliance Communications Ltd CP (CP) Programme ICRA D 20000 Downgraded from ICRAA4 Reliance Communications Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL ICRA D 73140 Downgraded (including from ICRAA4 unallocated) Qualiance International Pvt Ltd Fund based –Packing ICRA A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit Qualiance International Pvt Ltd Non Fund based –LOC ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Src Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST: FBL ICRA A3 50 Revised from ICRAA3+ Src Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A3 223.5 Revised from ICRAA3+ Sundaram Asset Management Co. ST -Proposed ICRA A1+ 300 Assigned Ltd Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Trapti Trading & Investments ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 800.00) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chaitanya India Fin Credit PTC Series A1 ICRA 101.5 Withdrawn Pvtltd BBB+(SO) Karnataka State Road Transport FB TL ICRA BBB+ 1577 Assigned Corporation Karnataka State Road Transport Proposed TL ICRA BBB+ 2423 Assigned Corporation Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 85.9 Reaffirmed Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 23.1 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Krishna Cottex Industries FBL ICRA B 53.7 Reaffirmed Krishna Cottex Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B 6.8 Reaffirmed Om Cotton & Oil Industries FB –CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Om Cotton & Oil Industries FB –TL ICRA B+ 0.1 Reaffirmed Om Cotton & Oil Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 12.4 Reaffirmed Reliance Communications Ltd NCD (NCD) Programme ICRA D 50000 Downgraded from ICRABB Reliance Communications Ltd LT FB/Non-FBL ICRA D 281160 Downgraded (including from ICRABB unallocated) Reliance Infrastructure Invit Issuer Rating IrAAA - Assigned Fund Reliance Infratel Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA D 2271 Downgraded (including from ICRABB unallocated) Reliance Telecom Ltd LT FB (including ICRA D 8120 Downgraded unallocated) from ICRABB Reliance Telecom Ltd CP (CP) Programme ICRA D 5000 Downgraded from ICRAA4 Src Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BBB- 80 Revised from ICRABBB Src Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT / ST: Unallocated ICRA BBB- 30 Revised from limits /A3 ICRABBB/A3 Sundaram Asset Management Co. LT -TL ICRA AA 650 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 50.00 CR) Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA 250 Reaffirmed Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA B 1.1 Reaffirmed Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA B / 470 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 (enhanced from Rs. 40.00 CR) Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA C 50 Reaffirmed Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Limits ICRA C 10 Reaffirmed Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA C 20 Reaffirmed Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FBL ICRA C 40 Reaffirmed Vivekanand Enterprise LT FBL –TL ICRA BB- 31.2 Reaffirmed Vivekanand Enterprise LT FBL –CC ICRA BB- 2.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.