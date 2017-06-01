Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 31, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Non-FB limit IND A4+ 0.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments FB limit IND BB+ 185 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Icici Bank: Indian Rmbs Trust Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 136.2 Affirmed
Sr Viii
Itd Cementation India Ltd TL IND A- 1000 Affirmed;
Outlook
revised to
Stable from Negative
Itd Cementation India Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A1 8000 Long-term
rating
affirmed;
Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; short-term rating upgraded
Itd Cementation India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A1 35000 Long-term
rating
affirmed;
Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; short-term rating upgraded
Itd Cementation India Ltd Project specific IND A-/ IND A1 7500 Long-term
non-FB limits rating
affirmed;
Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; short-term rating upgraded
Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture TL IND A-(SO) 796 Long-term
rating
affirmed;
Outlook revised to Stable from Negative
Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture FB WC limits IND A-(SO)/ IND 1850 Long-term
A1(SO) rating
affirmed;
Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; Short-term rating upgraded
Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture Non-FB WC limits IND A-(SO)/ IND 2019 Long-term
A1(SO) rating
affirmed;
Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; Short-term rating upgraded
Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture Proposed TL WD 1100 Withdrawn
(company did
not proceed
with the instrument as envisaged)
Krishna Hydro Energy Ltd Rupee TL IND BBB(SO) 230.6 Affirmed;
Outlook
revised to
Negative
reduced from 248
Lakshmi Jalavidyut (Krishna) LtdRupee TL IND BBB(SO) 549.6 Affirmed;
Outlook
revised to
Negative
reduced from 591
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. TL IND BBB- 244.7 Affirmed
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. FB Bk Fac IND BBB- / IND A3700 Affirmed
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. Non-FB Bk Fac IND BBB- / IND A325 Affirmed
Pioneer Genco Ltd Rupee TL IND BBB(SO) 896.5 Affirmed;
Outlook
revised to
Negative
reduced from 964
Pioneer Power Corporation Ltd Rupee TL IND BBB(SO) 704.8 Affirmed;
Outlook
revised to
Negative
reduced from 757.9
Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 90 Assigned
Srinivasan Charitable & Bk loans IND D 2370 Assigned
Educational Trust
Srinivasan Health & Educational Bk loans IND D 1800 Assigned
Trust
Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 627.3 Affirmed
increased from 477.0
Ultimate Flexipack Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 800 Affirmed
increased from 600
Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 465.5 Affirmed
increased from 400
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
