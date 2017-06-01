Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Non-FB limit IND A4+ 0.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments FB limit IND BB+ 185 Assigned Pvt Ltd Icici Bank: Indian Rmbs Trust Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 136.2 Affirmed Sr Viii Itd Cementation India Ltd TL IND A- 1000 Affirmed; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Itd Cementation India Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A1 8000 Long-term rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; short-term rating upgraded Itd Cementation India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A1 35000 Long-term rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; short-term rating upgraded Itd Cementation India Ltd Project specific IND A-/ IND A1 7500 Long-term non-FB limits rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; short-term rating upgraded Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture TL IND A-(SO) 796 Long-term rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture FB WC limits IND A-(SO)/ IND 1850 Long-term A1(SO) rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; Short-term rating upgraded Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture Non-FB WC limits IND A-(SO)/ IND 2019 Long-term A1(SO) rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; Short-term rating upgraded Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture Proposed TL WD 1100 Withdrawn (company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Krishna Hydro Energy Ltd Rupee TL IND BBB(SO) 230.6 Affirmed; Outlook revised to Negative reduced from 248 Lakshmi Jalavidyut (Krishna) LtdRupee TL IND BBB(SO) 549.6 Affirmed; Outlook revised to Negative reduced from 591 Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. TL IND BBB- 244.7 Affirmed Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. FB Bk Fac IND BBB- / IND A3700 Affirmed Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. Non-FB Bk Fac IND BBB- / IND A325 Affirmed Pioneer Genco Ltd Rupee TL IND BBB(SO) 896.5 Affirmed; Outlook revised to Negative reduced from 964 Pioneer Power Corporation Ltd Rupee TL IND BBB(SO) 704.8 Affirmed; Outlook revised to Negative reduced from 757.9 Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 90 Assigned Srinivasan Charitable & Bk loans IND D 2370 Assigned Educational Trust Srinivasan Health & Educational Bk loans IND D 1800 Assigned Trust Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 627.3 Affirmed increased from 477.0 Ultimate Flexipack Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 800 Affirmed increased from 600 Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 465.5 Affirmed increased from 400 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.