Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Armaan Industries Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Barclays Bank Plc PTC's ICRA A1+ 6088.3 Downgraded from ICRA A1 Beekay Universal Impex Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4+ 160 Withdrawn Brigade Enterprises Ltd ST –Non fund based Bk ICRA A1 600 Reaffirmed lines Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac ICRA A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance And CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance And CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance And ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 4000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Happy Forgings Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A2 314.4 Revised from ICRA A3+ Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd ST: Non fund based ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding financing L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Cash Fund ICRA AA1+mfs - Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Ultra ST Fund ICRA AA1+mfs - Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T LiquidFund ICRA AA1+mfs - Reaffirmed M/S. Siddhartha Construction Non FB –BG ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd CP / ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Sarala Development & MFI Grading M3 - Assigned Microfinance Pvt Ltd Surya Roshni Ltd CP (CP) Programme ICRA A1 200 Downgraded from ICRA A1+ Surya Roshni Ltd CP (CP) Programme ICRA A1+ 2850 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based : CC ICRA B+ 60 Reaffirmed Aastha Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based : TL ICRA B+ 29.2 Reaffirmed Advinus Therapeutics Ltd NCD ICRA AA+(SO) 2700 Reaffirmed Armaan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based : CC ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Armaan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based : TL ICRA BB- 34.9 Reaffirmed Brigade Enterprises Ltd LT –Fund based Bk ICRA A 21400 Reaffirmed lines Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Darter Cvifmr Capital 2017 PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 375.9 Assigned Darter Cvifmr Capital 2017 PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 22.6 Assigned Dindigul City Municipal Issuer Rating IrBB- - assigned Corporation Edelweiss Finance And NCD Programme ICRA AA 12500 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance And Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding Investments Ltd Programme Edelweiss Finance And Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance And LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 8000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Happy Forgings Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB-/A2 199.9 Revised from ICRA BBB / A3+ Happy Forgings Ltd FB –CC ICRA BBB+ 750 Revised from ICRA BBB Happy Forgings Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB+ 1435.7 Revised from ICRA BBB Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA BB- 51 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB- 11 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA BB- 38 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLDICRA 25500 Outstanding AA L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Triple Ace Bond ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T ST Opportunities ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Flexi Bond Fund ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Bking and PSU ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Debt Fund M/S. Siddhartha Construction FB –CC ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed M/S. Siddhartha Construction Unallocated ICRA B+/A4 70 Reaffirmed Orangejaisalmer Wind Energy Rupee TL ICRA A- 1308.9 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Orangejaisalmer Wind Energy CC ICRA A- 72 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Orangejaisalmer Wind Energy Unallocated ICRA A- 69.1 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III compliant ICRA A 20000 Downgraded Tier I Bonds (hyb) from ICRA A+ (hyb) Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel II compliant ICRA A+ 5000 Downgraded Upper Tier II Bonds from ICRA AA- Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel II compliant ICRA AA- 12000 Downgraded Upper Tier II Bonds from ICRA AA Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel II compliant ICRA AA 5000 Withdrawn Upper Tier II Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III compliant ICRA AA 30000 Downgraded Tier II Bonds (hyb) from ICRA AA (hyb) Orissa Concrete & Allied Bk Fac ICRA D 185 - Industries Ltd Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd CC ICRA C- 750 Revised from ICRA BB- Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd TL ICRA C- 226 Revised from ICRA BB- Rajapalayam Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB+ - Assigned Shree Hanuman Trust Fund Based - TL ICRA B+ 595 Reaffirmed Ti Steels Pvt FB –CC ICRA D 395 Reaffirmed Ti Steels Pvt FB – TL ICRA D 11 Reaffirmed Tiruchirapalli City Municipal Issuer Rating IrBBB+ - Assigned Corporation VRL Logistics Ltd FB –CC ICRA A- 989.5 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ VRL Logistics Ltd FB – TL ICRA A- 1065.1 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)