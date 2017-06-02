Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 1, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
J C Construction Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned
New Laxmi Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit Provisional IND 250 Assigned
A4+
Sant Muktai Sugar And Energy Non-FB limits IND A4 5 Assigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 392.6 Assigned
Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB- /IND A4+ 1000 Assigned
Brattle Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 812 Affirmed
(reduced from INR920)
Di-An-Are Exports FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 100 Affirmed
Di-An-Are Exports Proposed FB limit WD 30 Withdrawn
J C Construction Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 60 Assigned
J C Construction Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 9.39 Assigned
Madurai Trans Carrier Ltd TL IND A- 670 Assigned
Narayan Cotton Industries TL IND B+ 10.63 Assigned
Narayan Cotton Industries FB WC limits IND B+ 160 Assigned
New Laxmi Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 200 Assigned
Oom Exports Long-TL IND BBB- 6.75 Assigned
Oom Exports FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 115 Assigned
Sant Muktai Sugar And Energy FB limits IND B /IND A4 300 Assigned
Ltd
Super Overseas Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 15.68 Assigned
Super Overseas Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/IND A4+ 80 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
