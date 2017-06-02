Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 200 Developing
Ltd implications
Chowgule And Company Pvt Ltd Short- term fund- ICRA A1+
based and non- fund-
based limits
Dcm Shriram Ltd Short- Term Non- FBL ICRA A1+ 8850 Reaffirmed
Dcm Shriram Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Non- FBL ICRA A4+ 86 Withdrawn
Pagro Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan ICRA A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 250 Developing
implications
Prism Enterprises Pvt Ltd Short- term - Non- ICRA A4 21 Assigned
fund Based
Prism Jewellery Short- term - Non- ICRA A4 10.5 Assigned
fund Based
Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 100 Developing
implications
Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: ICRA A1 27.5 Developing
Unallocated limits implications
Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 200 Developing
Ltd implications
Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 400 Developing
implications
Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 500 Developing
Mills Pvt Ltd implications
Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 600 Developing
implications
Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 150 Developing
implications
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dcm Shriram Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA+ 400 Upgraded
Programme from MAA-
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 450 Developing
Ltd implications
Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 250 Developing
Ltd Unallocated limits implications
Chowgule And Company Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1350 Reaffirmed
Chowgule And Company Pvt Ltd Long- term, Non- FBL ICRA A+ 1820.3 Reaffirmed
Dcm Shriram Ltd Long- Term / Short- ICRA AA 3114.3 Upgraded
Term Unallocated from ICRA AA
/ A1+
Dcm Shriram Ltd TL ICRA AA 1185.7 Upgraded
from ICRA AA-
Dcm Shriram Ltd Long- Term FBL ICRA AA 8700 Upgraded
from ICRA AA-
Fmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd.- PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) - Upgraded
Ifmr Capital Sbl Mosec from ICRA
B(SO)
Gadag- Betgeri City Municipal Issuer Rating IrBBB- Assigned
Council
Gangavathi City Municipal Issuer Rating IrBBB- Assigned
Council
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd- PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital Sbl Mosec BBB+(SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) - Withdrawn
Ltd.- Ifmr Capital Mosec Nile
2016
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB(SO) - Withdrawn
Ltd.- Ifmr Capital Mosec
Phaenna 2015
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn
Ltd.- Ifmr Capital Mosec BBB+(SO)
Saturn 2016
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn
Ltd.- Ifmr Capital Mosec Terra BBB+(SO)
2015
Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Fund- based limits ICRA BB- 326 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA BB- 6.2 Reaffirmed
Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Fund- based Limits ICRA BB+ 180.3 Withdrawn
/A4+
Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 3.7 Withdrawn
/A4+
Pagro Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 72.6 Reaffirmed
Pagro Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 150 Reaffirmed
Pagro Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA B 77.4 Reaffirmed
Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 900 Developing
implications
Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 300 Developing
Unallocated limits implications
Prism Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long- term and Short- ICRA BB- 979 Assigned
term - Fund- based
Prism Jewellery Long- term - Fund- ICRA BB- 134 Assigned
based
Prism Jewellery Long- term and Short- ICRA BB- /A4 5.5 Assigned
term - Unallocated
Ranebennur City Municipal Issuer Rating IrBBB- Assigned
Council
Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac ICRA A+ 122.5 Developing
implications
Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 450 Developing
implications
Smile Microfinance Ltd- Kira PTC Series A2 ICRA BB(SO) - Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital 2016
Smile Microfinance Ltd- Kira PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital 2016 BBB+(SO)
Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 400 Developing
Ltd implications
Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 200 Developing
Ltd Unallocated limits implications
Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 1200 Developing
implications
Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 850 Developing
Unallocated limits implications
Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 1500 Developing
Mills Pvt Ltd implications
Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 500 Developing
Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits implications
Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac ICRA A+ 775 Developing
implications
Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 1200 Developing
implications
Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 1025 Developing
Unallocated limits implications
United Telecoms Ltd Fund- based Limits ICRA D 590 Reaffirmed
United Telecoms Ltd Non- FBL ICRA D 3060 Reaffirmed
Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 350 Developing
implications
Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 60 Developing
Unallocated limits implications
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
