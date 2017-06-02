Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 200 Developing Ltd implications Chowgule And Company Pvt Ltd Short- term fund- ICRA A1+ based and non- fund- based limits Dcm Shriram Ltd Short- Term Non- FBL ICRA A1+ 8850 Reaffirmed Dcm Shriram Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Non- FBL ICRA A4+ 86 Withdrawn Pagro Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan ICRA A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 250 Developing implications Prism Enterprises Pvt Ltd Short- term - Non- ICRA A4 21 Assigned fund Based Prism Jewellery Short- term - Non- ICRA A4 10.5 Assigned fund Based Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 100 Developing implications Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: ICRA A1 27.5 Developing Unallocated limits implications Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 200 Developing Ltd implications Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 400 Developing implications Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 500 Developing Mills Pvt Ltd implications Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 600 Developing implications Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non fund- based FacICRA A1 150 Developing implications MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dcm Shriram Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA+ 400 Upgraded Programme from MAA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 450 Developing Ltd implications Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 250 Developing Ltd Unallocated limits implications Chowgule And Company Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1350 Reaffirmed Chowgule And Company Pvt Ltd Long- term, Non- FBL ICRA A+ 1820.3 Reaffirmed Dcm Shriram Ltd Long- Term / Short- ICRA AA 3114.3 Upgraded Term Unallocated from ICRA AA / A1+ Dcm Shriram Ltd TL ICRA AA 1185.7 Upgraded from ICRA AA- Dcm Shriram Ltd Long- Term FBL ICRA AA 8700 Upgraded from ICRA AA- Fmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd.- PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) - Upgraded Ifmr Capital Sbl Mosec from ICRA B(SO) Gadag- Betgeri City Municipal Issuer Rating IrBBB- Assigned Council Gangavathi City Municipal Issuer Rating IrBBB- Assigned Council Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd- PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Sbl Mosec BBB+(SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd.- Ifmr Capital Mosec Nile 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd.- Ifmr Capital Mosec Phaenna 2015 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn Ltd.- Ifmr Capital Mosec BBB+(SO) Saturn 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn Ltd.- Ifmr Capital Mosec Terra BBB+(SO) 2015 Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Fund- based limits ICRA BB- 326 Reaffirmed Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA BB- 6.2 Reaffirmed Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Fund- based Limits ICRA BB+ 180.3 Withdrawn /A4+ Kuloday Technopack Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 3.7 Withdrawn /A4+ Pagro Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 72.6 Reaffirmed Pagro Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 150 Reaffirmed Pagro Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA B 77.4 Reaffirmed Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 900 Developing implications Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 300 Developing Unallocated limits implications Prism Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long- term and Short- ICRA BB- 979 Assigned term - Fund- based Prism Jewellery Long- term - Fund- ICRA BB- 134 Assigned based Prism Jewellery Long- term and Short- ICRA BB- /A4 5.5 Assigned term - Unallocated Ranebennur City Municipal Issuer Rating IrBBB- Assigned Council Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac ICRA A+ 122.5 Developing implications Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 450 Developing implications Smile Microfinance Ltd- Kira PTC Series A2 ICRA BB(SO) - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital 2016 Smile Microfinance Ltd- Kira PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital 2016 BBB+(SO) Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 400 Developing Ltd implications Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 200 Developing Ltd Unallocated limits implications Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 1200 Developing implications Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 850 Developing Unallocated limits implications Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 1500 Developing Mills Pvt Ltd implications Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 500 Developing Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits implications Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac ICRA A+ 775 Developing implications Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 1200 Developing implications Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 1025 Developing Unallocated limits implications United Telecoms Ltd Fund- based Limits ICRA D 590 Reaffirmed United Telecoms Ltd Non- FBL ICRA D 3060 Reaffirmed Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund- based Fac ICRA A+ 350 Developing implications Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: ICRA A+ /A1 60 Developing Unallocated limits implications -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 