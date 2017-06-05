Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 2, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bmw Enterprises Non-FBL IND A4+ 20 Affirmed
Ctm Textile Mills Non-FB limit IND A3 30 Assigned
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 340.3 Assigned
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd CP (CP) IND A1+ 170 Assigned
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd CP (carved out of FBL) IND A1+ 330 Assigned
Megasoft Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 70 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shaarc Projects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharatpur Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Bmw Enterprises FB limits IND BB 420 Affirmed
Ctm Textile Mills FB limit IND BBB- 125 Assigned
Ctm Textile Mills TL IND BBB- 228.56 Assigned
Ctm Textile Mills Proposed TL IND BBB- 75 Provisional
Ctm Textile Mills Proposed FB limit IND BBB- 10 Provisional
Daron Engineering Pvt Ltd TL (LT ) IND D 59.4 Downgraded
(increased from 35)
Daron Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT/ ST) IND D/ IND D 20 Downgraded
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd TL IND A+ 1628.4 Assigned
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd FB limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 3679 Assigned
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And FB limits WD 3679 Withdrawn
Chemicals Ltd
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Non-FB limits WD 340.3 Withdrawn
Chemicals Ltd
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And CP (CP) WD 500 Withdrawn
Chemicals Ltd
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And TL WD 1628.4 Withdrawn
Chemicals Ltd
Electronica Finance Ltd Bk Fac IND A- 1750 Assigned
Gangapur City Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Global Green Co. Ltd TL IND BBB-(SO)/ RWN30 Placed on RWN
Global Green Co. Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-(SO)/ 895 Placed on RWN
RWN/ IND A3(SO)/
RWN
Global Green Co. Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB-(SO)/ 100 Placed on RWN
RWN/ IND A3(SO)/
RWN
Heritage Lifestyles And TL IND BB 203.7 Migrated to
Developers Pvt. Ltd. Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hindaun City Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
Joyful Plastics Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 15.76 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Joyful Plastics Pvt. Ltd FB limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 49.5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Megasoft Ltd FB limit IND B+ 150 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Paddington Resorts TL IND B+ 87.7 Assigned
Paddington Resorts FB Fac IND B+/ IND A4 2.5 Assigned
Quest Infosys Foundation TL IND B 57 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Quest Infosys Foundation FB WC IND B 40 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shaarc Projects Ltd FB limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 25 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice Mills FB WC limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 239.2 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Strands Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd. FB limit IND BB 47.5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd FB WC Bk facility IND A+ 2650 Upgraded
Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd Non-FB WC Bk facility IND A+/ IND A1+ 600 Upgraded
Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd TL WD 1784.2 Withdrawn
(repaid in
full)
Vedanta Ltd NCDs (NCDs)* IND AA 57 Rating
Affirmed;
Vedanta Ltd Project finance Fac IND AA 5 Rating
Affirmed;
Vedanta Ltd TL IND AA 46.2 Rating
Affirmed;
(reduced from INR50)
Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd TL (LT) IND D 434.9 Assigned
Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd FB limit (LT) IND D 180 Assigned
Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd Non-FB limit (ST) IND D 75.1 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
