Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bmw Enterprises Non-FBL IND A4+ 20 Affirmed Ctm Textile Mills Non-FB limit IND A3 30 Assigned Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 340.3 Assigned Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd CP (CP) IND A1+ 170 Assigned Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd CP (carved out of FBL) IND A1+ 330 Assigned Megasoft Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 70 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shaarc Projects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharatpur Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Bmw Enterprises FB limits IND BB 420 Affirmed Ctm Textile Mills FB limit IND BBB- 125 Assigned Ctm Textile Mills TL IND BBB- 228.56 Assigned Ctm Textile Mills Proposed TL IND BBB- 75 Provisional Ctm Textile Mills Proposed FB limit IND BBB- 10 Provisional Daron Engineering Pvt Ltd TL (LT ) IND D 59.4 Downgraded (increased from 35) Daron Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT/ ST) IND D/ IND D 20 Downgraded Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd TL IND A+ 1628.4 Assigned Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd FB limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 3679 Assigned Dishman Pharmaceuticals And FB limits WD 3679 Withdrawn Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Non-FB limits WD 340.3 Withdrawn Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And CP (CP) WD 500 Withdrawn Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And TL WD 1628.4 Withdrawn Chemicals Ltd Electronica Finance Ltd Bk Fac IND A- 1750 Assigned Gangapur City Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Global Green Co. Ltd TL IND BBB-(SO)/ RWN30 Placed on RWN Global Green Co. Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-(SO)/ 895 Placed on RWN RWN/ IND A3(SO)/ RWN Global Green Co. Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB-(SO)/ 100 Placed on RWN RWN/ IND A3(SO)/ RWN Heritage Lifestyles And TL IND BB 203.7 Migrated to Developers Pvt. Ltd. Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hindaun City Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Joyful Plastics Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 15.76 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Joyful Plastics Pvt. Ltd FB limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 49.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Megasoft Ltd FB limit IND B+ 150 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Paddington Resorts TL IND B+ 87.7 Assigned Paddington Resorts FB Fac IND B+/ IND A4 2.5 Assigned Quest Infosys Foundation TL IND B 57 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Quest Infosys Foundation FB WC IND B 40 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shaarc Projects Ltd FB limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 25 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice Mills FB WC limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 239.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Strands Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd. FB limit IND BB 47.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd FB WC Bk facility IND A+ 2650 Upgraded Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd Non-FB WC Bk facility IND A+/ IND A1+ 600 Upgraded Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd TL WD 1784.2 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Vedanta Ltd NCDs (NCDs)* IND AA 57 Rating Affirmed; Vedanta Ltd Project finance Fac IND AA 5 Rating Affirmed; Vedanta Ltd TL IND AA 46.2 Rating Affirmed; (reduced from INR50) Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd TL (LT) IND D 434.9 Assigned Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd FB limit (LT) IND D 180 Assigned Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd Non-FB limit (ST) IND D 75.1 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)