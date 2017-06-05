Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Franklin Templeton Asset Templeton India ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management (India) Pvt Ltd Treasury Management Account IIFL Real Estate Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn programme IIFL Real Estate Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 7000 Outstanding IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn financing) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Outstanding financing) IIFL Wealth Management Ltd Commercialpaper ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn programme (IPO financing) IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 120000 Withdrawn programme India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding International Tractors Ltd Bills Purchased under ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed LOC (BPLC) International Tractors Ltd NFBL ICRA A1+ 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 70.0CRS) The Shipping Corporation Of ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed India Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.I. Finlease Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA A(SO) - Upgraded from Ltd-Arryn Ifmr Capital 2016# ICRA BBB-(SO) # PTC A1 in these transactions have been fully amortized and rating has been withdrawn Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA - Upgraded Ltd-Baratheon Ifmr Capital 2016 A+(SO) from ICRA BBB+(SO) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA A(SO) - Upgraded Ltd-Hatlen Ifmr Capital 2016# from ICRA BB+(SO) # PTC A1 in these transactions have been fully amortized and rating has been withdrawn Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA - Reaffirmed Ltd-Pratham Uc 2016 A-(SO) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA - Reaffirmed Ltd-Pratham Uc 2016 BBB-(SO) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA - Upgraded Ltd-Pratham Uc 2016 BBB(SO) from ICRA BB+(SO) to Ctrls Datacenters Ltd TL ICRA A 3160.1 Assigned Ctrls Datacenters Ltd CC ICRA A 75 Assigned Ctrls Datacenters Ltd LT/ST Fund based/Non ICRA A 14.9 Assigned Fund based /ICRA A1 Discovery Laboratories Pvt Ltd FB–CC ICRA B 62.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Road And NCDs (NCDs) ICRA 3000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Co. Ltd AAA(SO) IIFL Real Estate Ltd Unsecured debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding programme IIFL Real Estate Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLDICRA 25500 Outstanding AA IIFL Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 10000 Withdrawn India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 57750 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 25100 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding protected equity AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 1000 Outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme International Tractors Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA+ 300 Reaffirmed /ICRA A1+ International Tractors Ltd FBL (CC/BPLC)* ICRA AA+ 300 Reaffirmed /ICRA A1+ * Cash Credit is one-way convertible to BPLC and has been rated on both long term and short term scales Kalya Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft ICRA B+ 60 Assigned Satish Sugars Ltd TL ICRA BB 1102 Reaffirmed Satish Sugars Ltd CC ICRA BB 698 Reaffirmed The Sandur Manganese & Iron LT –Proposed TL ICRA BBB+ 6000 Assigned Ores Ltd (enhanced from 100.0CRS) The Shipping Corporation Of Issuer Rating IrAA- - Reaffirmed India Ltd Vayu Urja Bharat Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA BBB 8860 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.