Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 5, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anjana Explosives Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 250 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Nandan Petrochem Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Pvn Fabrics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 162 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 31.8 Migrated to
Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
Srinivasa Construction Non-FB limits IND A4+ 250 Migrated to
Corporation Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Non-FB WC limits IND A1 70 Affirmed
Factory Ltd
Trimurti Fabricators Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 80 Assigned
Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 170 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allu Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 83.6 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Allu Entertainment Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 45 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Anjana Explosives Ltd FB WC limits IND B 30 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Bikaner Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- - Assigned
Churu Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB - Assigned
Dholpur Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ - Assigned
Fairdeal Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 85 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Hanumangarh Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- - Assigned
Haritha Bio Products India Pvt FB WC limits IND C /IND A4 130 Migrated to
Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
Haritha Bio Products India Pvt TL (LT) IND D 326 Migrated to
Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
Indera Jewels Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 170 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Series A pass-through IND A(SO) 1010.03 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 17.6 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 65.1 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
Nandan Petrochem Ltd. TL IND BB+ 50 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Nandan Petrochem Ltd. FB limits IND BB+ 360 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Pvn Fabrics Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 163.4 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Pvn Fabrics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 220 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt TL IND BB- 0.7 Migrated to
Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 17.5 Migrated to
Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 130 Affirmed
Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 26.27 Affirmed
Sawai Madhopur Municipal CouncilLT Issuer Rating IND BBB- - Assigned
Sawai Madhopur Municipal LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ - Assigned
Council
Silverstone Elastomer Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 100 Migrated to
B- Non Cooperating
Category
Silverstone Elastomer Pvt Ltd Proposed FB facility Provisional IND 20 Migrated to
B- Non Cooperating
Category
Srinivasa Construction FB limits IND BB 500 Migrated to
Corporation Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
Sujangarh Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB - Assigned
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar TL IND A 442.6 Upgraded from
Factory Ltd IND A-
(reduced from INR599.9)
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar CC limits IND A 1000 Upgraded from
Factory Ltd IND A-
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Proposed TL Provisional IND A157.3 Assigned
Factory Ltd
Trimurti Fabricators Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 10 Assigned
Vimaloxy Product’S FB WC limit IND BB- 159 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 250 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 36.2 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
