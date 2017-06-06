Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjana Explosives Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 250 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Nandan Petrochem Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Pvn Fabrics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 162 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 31.8 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Srinivasa Construction Non-FB limits IND A4+ 250 Migrated to Corporation Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Non-FB WC limits IND A1 70 Affirmed Factory Ltd Trimurti Fabricators Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 80 Assigned Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 170 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allu Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 83.6 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Allu Entertainment Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 45 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Anjana Explosives Ltd FB WC limits IND B 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Bikaner Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- - Assigned Churu Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB - Assigned Dholpur Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ - Assigned Fairdeal Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 85 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Hanumangarh Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- - Assigned Haritha Bio Products India Pvt FB WC limits IND C /IND A4 130 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Haritha Bio Products India Pvt TL (LT) IND D 326 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Indera Jewels Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 170 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Series A pass-through IND A(SO) 1010.03 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 17.6 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 65.1 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Nandan Petrochem Ltd. TL IND BB+ 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Nandan Petrochem Ltd. FB limits IND BB+ 360 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Pvn Fabrics Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 163.4 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Pvn Fabrics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 220 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt TL IND BB- 0.7 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 17.5 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 130 Affirmed Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 26.27 Affirmed Sawai Madhopur Municipal CouncilLT Issuer Rating IND BBB- - Assigned Sawai Madhopur Municipal LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ - Assigned Council Silverstone Elastomer Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 100 Migrated to B- Non Cooperating Category Silverstone Elastomer Pvt Ltd Proposed FB facility Provisional IND 20 Migrated to B- Non Cooperating Category Srinivasa Construction FB limits IND BB 500 Migrated to Corporation Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Sujangarh Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB - Assigned The Seksaria Biswan Sugar TL IND A 442.6 Upgraded from Factory Ltd IND A- (reduced from INR599.9) The Seksaria Biswan Sugar CC limits IND A 1000 Upgraded from Factory Ltd IND A- The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Proposed TL Provisional IND A157.3 Assigned Factory Ltd Trimurti Fabricators Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 10 Assigned Vimaloxy Product’S FB WC limit IND BB- 159 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 250 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 36.2 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.