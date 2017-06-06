Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Financial CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Services Ltd Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed Bhalla Chemical Works Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 56 Assigned Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd DFC Cash Fun ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Kandla International Container NFBL ICRA A3 80 Assigned Terminal Pvt Ltd Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable ICRA A4 300 Reaffirmed Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed Shree Madhav Agencies Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Shree Madhav Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC (Inland & Foreign)ICRA A4 16.6 Reaffirmed Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 46.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA BB- 94.2 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Bhadravathi City Municipal Issuer Rating IrBBB- - Assigned Council Bhalla Chemical Works Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 44 Assigned Damodardas Jewllers FB –CC ICRA BB 110 Withdrawn Damodardas Jewllers Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 10 Withdrawn Friends Agro Industries FB limits ICRA D 96 Revised from ICRA B Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd DFC Ultra Short Bond ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Money Manager ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund –Treasury Plan Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd DFC Money Manager ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund –Investment Plan Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Super Saver ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Income Fund ST Plan Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd DFC Super Saver ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Income Fund Medium Term Plan Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd DFC Corporate Bond ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Kandla International Container FBL ICRA BBB- 1150 Assigned Terminal Pvt Ltd Leisure Wear Exports Ltd FB Limits ICRA D 60 Downgraded from ICRA C Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd LT interchangeable ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Max Infra India Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed Max Infra India Ltd LT: Non-FBL ICRA BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed (Unallocated) Max Infra India Ltd LT/ST Non Fund based ICRA BBB+/A2 5500 Reaffirmed Newrise Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT –Proposed Limits Provisional 1280 Assigned ICRA AA- Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd LT interchangeable ICRA BB - Reaffirmed Sagar Drugs And FB –CC ICRA BB- 60 Withdrawn Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Shree Madhav Agencies Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 37.5 Reaffirmed Shree Madhav Agencies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditICRA B 6.5 Reaffirmed Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 8.7 Assigned Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA B+ 150 Assigned Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA B+/A4 4.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.