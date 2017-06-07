Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 1400 Assigned limits* A2+ *The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by EKK to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Rajendrakumar & Co Non-FB WC limits IND A4 95 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Shiv Build India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Swastik Ceracon Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 141.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 260 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deoria Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Affirmed Ekk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 250 Assigned BBB+ *The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by EKK to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Fatehpur Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Assigned M/S Mukti Gold Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 130 Assigned Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt LtdProposed NCDs Tranche Provisional IND 3750 Assigned 1* AAA(SO) * The issuer intends to raise two additional tranches (Tranche 2 and Tranche 3) of INR500 million each, taking the total size to INR4,750.0 million. These two NCDs will be secured by the same set of assets (Tower A and Tower B) and will have a pari passu charge on all charged accounts. Ind-Ra has analysed the transaction considering a total issuance of INR 4,750.0 million. The rating will be reviewed at the time of the issuance and the rating of these additional tranches. Rajendrakumar & Co CC limits IND B+ 25 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Satia Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 1416 Affirmed increased from INR1,411.5) Satia Industries Ltd FB Bk Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 850 Affirmed Satia Industries Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 460 Affirmed Shiv Build India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Shree Tribhuvan Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 15.5 Assigned Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) IND D 50 Assigned Swastik Ceracon Ltd TL IND BB- 121 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Swastik Ceracon Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 500 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.