Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 6, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ekk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 1400 Assigned
limits* A2+
*The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the
loan documents for the above facilities by EKK to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Rajendrakumar & Co Non-FB WC limits IND A4 95 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Shiv Build India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Swastik Ceracon Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 141.5 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 260 Migrated to
Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Deoria Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Affirmed
Ekk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 250 Assigned
BBB+
*The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the
loan documents for the above facilities by EKK to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Fatehpur Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Assigned
M/S Mukti Gold Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 130 Assigned
Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt LtdProposed NCDs Tranche Provisional IND 3750 Assigned
1* AAA(SO)
* The issuer intends to raise two additional tranches (Tranche 2 and Tranche 3) of INR500
million each, taking the total size to INR4,750.0 million. These two NCDs will be secured by the
same set of assets (Tower A and Tower B) and will have a pari passu charge on all charged
accounts. Ind-Ra has analysed the transaction considering a total issuance of INR 4,750.0
million. The rating will be reviewed at the time of the issuance and the rating of these
additional tranches.
Rajendrakumar & Co CC limits IND B+ 25 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Satia Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 1416 Affirmed
increased from INR1,411.5)
Satia Industries Ltd FB Bk Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 850 Affirmed
Satia Industries Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 460 Affirmed
Shiv Build India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 50 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Shree Tribhuvan Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 100 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 15.5 Assigned
Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) IND D 50 Assigned
Swastik Ceracon Ltd TL IND BB- 121 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Swastik Ceracon Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 500 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 50 Migrated to
Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
