Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 414 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basti Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd Long-TL IND B 147.38 Assigned Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd FB WC Fac IND B/ IND A4 365 Assigned Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility ND BBB-/ IND A3 224 Upgraded from IND BB+ Energon Soleq India Power TL IND BBB+ 4950 Assigned Resources Pvt Ltd Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 455.4 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (LT/ST) IND D / IND D 62 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category India Standard Loan Trust XII Pass-through IND AA (SO) 879.7 Assigned certificates India Standard Loan Trust XII Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 8.797 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust XII Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 42.2 Assigned facility India Standard Loan Trust Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 11.15 Assigned Xxxviii India Standard Loan Trust Pass-through IND AAA(SO) 115.24 Assigned Xxxviii Certificates (PTCs) - Series A India Standard Loan Trust Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 52.98 Assigned Xxxviii facility Jawahar Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd FB WC Fac IND B+ 90 Assigned Jawahar Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND B+ 25 Assigned Jawahar Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Bk loans IND BB- 300 Assigned Muppa Projects India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 90.2 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sansar Trust March 2017 III Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 3403.8 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust March 2017 III Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 187.3 Assigned facility Sun Realty TL IND B+ 130 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)