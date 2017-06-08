Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 7, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 414 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Basti Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd Long-TL IND B 147.38 Assigned
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd FB WC Fac IND B/ IND A4 365 Assigned
Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility ND BBB-/ IND A3 224 Upgraded from
IND BB+
Energon Soleq India Power TL IND BBB+ 4950 Assigned
Resources Pvt Ltd
Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 455.4 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 50 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (LT/ST) IND D / IND D 62 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
India Standard Loan Trust XII Pass-through IND AA (SO) 879.7 Assigned
certificates
India Standard Loan Trust XII Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 8.797 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust XII Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 42.2 Assigned
facility
India Standard Loan Trust Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 11.15 Assigned
Xxxviii
India Standard Loan Trust Pass-through IND AAA(SO) 115.24 Assigned
Xxxviii Certificates (PTCs) -
Series A
India Standard Loan Trust Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 52.98 Assigned
Xxxviii facility
Jawahar Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd FB WC Fac IND B+ 90 Assigned
Jawahar Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND B+ 25 Assigned
Jawahar Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Bk loans IND BB- 300 Assigned
Muppa Projects India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 90.2 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Sansar Trust March 2017 III Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 3403.8 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Sansar Trust March 2017 III Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 187.3 Assigned
facility
Sun Realty TL IND B+ 130 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)