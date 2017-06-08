Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alok Glass Works LOC ICRA A4 15.8 -
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed
Healthium Medtech Pvt Ltd ST –FB/ Non FB ICRA A1 60 Assigned
–Working Capital Fac
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 10 -
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed
Meenaxi Exports Bk Loans ICRA A4 90 -
Nirmala Constructions ST-Non Fund Based-LOC ICRA A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Stci Primary Dealerltd Shortterm debt ICRA A1+ 4000 -
Programme
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Pipelines Contracts Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ 750 -
Alok Glass Works CC ICRA B+ 55 -
Alok Glass Works TL ICRA B+ 19.2 -
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 38882 Upgraded
from ICRA AA+
Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 17000 pgraded from
Programme ICRA AA+
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 41118 upgraded
from ICRA AA+
Flock Sur India Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 100 -
Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) - Withdrawn
Ltd-Liber Ifmr Capital 2015
Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA - Withdrawn
Ltd-Liber Ifmr Capital 2015 BBB-(SO)
Healthium Medtech Pvt Ltd LT –Non FB –Standby ICRA A+ 900 Assigned
Line of Credit
Healthium Medtech Pvt Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA A+ 2040 Assigned
Limits /ICRA A1
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) - Reaffirmed
Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosec Lorenzo
2016
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A2 ICRA C+(SO) - Reaffirmed
Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosec Lorenzo
2016
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A2 ICRA - Upgraded
Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosec Vulcan BBB(SO) from ICRA
2015 B+(SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) - Reaffirmed
Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosecalicorn
2016
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) - Upgraded rom
Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosecenigma ICRA A-(SO)
2016
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A2 ICRA B+(SO) - Upgraded rom
Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosecenigma ICRA C+(SO)
2016
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 98 -
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA AAA 500000 Assigned
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCDprogramme ICRA AAA 500000 Assigned
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCDprogramme ICRA AAA 2000 Upgradedfrom
ICRA AA+
Magma Autolinks Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Magma Autolinks Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ncti Llp LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA BB+ 100 Assigned
Limits /ICRA A4+
Neptunus Power Plant Services Bk Loans ICRA BBB / 300 -
Pvt Ltd ICRA A2
Nirmala Constructions LT-Fund Based-TL ICRA BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Nirmala Constructions LT-Fund Based-CC ICRA BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Nirmala Constructions LT-Non Fund Based-BG ICRA BB+ 27 Reaffirmed
Nirmala Constructions LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA BB+ 19.3 Reaffirmed
Limits /ICRA A4+
Patel Wood Syndicate Bk Loans ICRA 90 -
B+/ICRA A4
Shri Balaji Sugars & Chemicals BLR ICRA B 800 -
Pvtltd
Talwar Commercial Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 120 -
Western Construction Co. Bk Loans ICRA B+ 1400 -
(Gujarat) Llp
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
