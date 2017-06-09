Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 500 Affirmed increased from 200 Suryodaya Infra Projects (I) Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vijai Electricals Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 11730.9 Assigned Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac IND A3 574.7 Assigned Provisional Welcome Footwears Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned Welcome Footwears Proposed non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned Provisional LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrita Sai Educational WC Fac IND BB 29 Affirmed Improvement Trust Aphelion Finance Pvt. Ltd. Bk loan (TL) IND BB 100 Upgraded Aphelion Finance Pvt. Ltd. Bk loan (TL) IND BB 50 Upgraded Aphelion Finance Pvt. Ltd. CC IND BB 200 Upgraded increased from 100 Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 837.1 Affirmed reduced from 1,450 Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd CC Fac IND A+ 1389 Affirmed increased from 1,200 India Standard Loan Trust XXXIX Pass-through IND AA (SO) 994.8 Assigned Certificates (PTCs) - Series A India Standard Loan Trust XXXIX Liquidity Facility (LF)IND AAA (SO) 9.95 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust XXXIX Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 48.75 Assigned facility (SLCF) Shri Dakshineshwari Maa Proposed long-TL IND BB 670 Assigned Polyfabs Ltd Provisional Shyam Enterprises TL limit IND B+ 10 Assigned Shyam Enterprises FB WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 40 Assigned Suryodaya Infra Projects (I) FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vijai Electricals Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 195.7 Assigned Vijai Electricals Ltd FB facility IND BBB-/ IND A3 1182 Assigned Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed FB Fac IND BBB-/ IND A3 60 Assigned Provisional Welcome Footwears TL IND BB+ 26 Assigned Welcome Footwears FB WC limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 60 Assigned Welcome Footwears Proposed FB limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 34 Assigned Provisional ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)