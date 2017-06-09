Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 8, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 500 Affirmed
increased from 200
Suryodaya Infra Projects (I) Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vijai Electricals Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 11730.9 Assigned
Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac IND A3 574.7 Assigned
Provisional
Welcome Footwears Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned
Welcome Footwears Proposed non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Provisional
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amrita Sai Educational WC Fac IND BB 29 Affirmed
Improvement Trust
Aphelion Finance Pvt. Ltd. Bk loan (TL) IND BB 100 Upgraded
Aphelion Finance Pvt. Ltd. Bk loan (TL) IND BB 50 Upgraded
Aphelion Finance Pvt. Ltd. CC IND BB 200 Upgraded
increased from 100
Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 837.1 Affirmed
reduced from 1,450
Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd CC Fac IND A+ 1389 Affirmed
increased from 1,200
India Standard Loan Trust XXXIX Pass-through IND AA (SO) 994.8 Assigned
Certificates (PTCs) -
Series A
India Standard Loan Trust XXXIX Liquidity Facility (LF)IND AAA (SO) 9.95 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust XXXIX Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 48.75 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Shri Dakshineshwari Maa Proposed long-TL IND BB 670 Assigned
Polyfabs Ltd
Provisional
Shyam Enterprises TL limit IND B+ 10 Assigned
Shyam Enterprises FB WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 40 Assigned
Suryodaya Infra Projects (I) FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vijai Electricals Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 195.7 Assigned
Vijai Electricals Ltd FB facility IND BBB-/ IND A3 1182 Assigned
Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed FB Fac IND BBB-/ IND A3 60 Assigned
Provisional
Welcome Footwears TL IND BB+ 26 Assigned
Welcome Footwears FB WC limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Welcome Footwears Proposed FB limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 34 Assigned
Provisional
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
