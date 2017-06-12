Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acebright (I) Pharma Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 30 Assigned Fivebro International Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC limits (ST) IND D 120 Assigned Fivebro International Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG limits (ST) IND D 30 Assigned M/S Ravani Timber Traders Non-FB WC IND A4 50 Assigned Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acebright (I) Pharma Pvt Ltd FB CC IND BBB- 70 Assigned Dhanraj Jewellers FB WC limit IND B+ 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Fivebro International Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 8.6 Assigned Fivebro International Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (LT/ST) IND D 130 Assigned Krishna Stone Industries Pvt LtdTL IND BB- 3.9 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Krishna Stone Industries Pvt LtdFB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 200 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category M/S Ravani Timber Traders FB WC IND B+/IND A4 15 Assigned Mathuram Swasthya Evam Shikshan TL IND B+ 63.6 Assigned Sansthan Mathuram Swasthya Evam Shikshan TL IND B+ 42.9 Assigned Sansthan Rupesh Kumar & Sons FB Fac IND B+ /IND A4 125 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Saraswati Trading Company FB limit IND B /IND A4 110 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND D 2500 Affirmed Shri Ramswaroop Memorial TL (LT) IND D 190 Migrated to Institute Of Management And Non Cooperating Computer Application Category Shri Ramswaroop Memorial FB WC facility (LT) IND D 50 Migrated to Institute Of Management And Non Cooperating Computer Application Category Shriniwas Engineering Auto TL IND BBB+ 1550 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd Shriniwas Engineering Auto WC Fac IND BBB+ 2000 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd Spirit Infratech Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 125 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Subh Sanket Traders Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 80 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB /IND A3+ 110 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Zaaci Diamonds India Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) IND D 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Zaaci Diamonds India Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 9 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)