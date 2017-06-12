Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 9, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acebright (I) Pharma Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 30 Assigned
Fivebro International Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC limits (ST) IND D 120 Assigned
Fivebro International Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG limits (ST) IND D 30 Assigned
M/S Ravani Timber Traders Non-FB WC IND A4 50 Assigned
Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 20 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acebright (I) Pharma Pvt Ltd FB CC IND BBB- 70 Assigned
Dhanraj Jewellers FB WC limit IND B+ 150 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Fivebro International Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 8.6 Assigned
Fivebro International Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (LT/ST) IND D 130 Assigned
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt LtdTL IND BB- 3.9 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt LtdFB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 200 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
M/S Ravani Timber Traders FB WC IND B+/IND A4 15 Assigned
Mathuram Swasthya Evam Shikshan TL IND B+ 63.6 Assigned
Sansthan
Mathuram Swasthya Evam Shikshan TL IND B+ 42.9 Assigned
Sansthan
Rupesh Kumar & Sons FB Fac IND B+ /IND A4 125 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Saraswati Trading Company FB limit IND B /IND A4 110 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND D 2500 Affirmed
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial TL (LT) IND D 190 Migrated to
Institute Of Management And Non Cooperating
Computer Application Category
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial FB WC facility (LT) IND D 50 Migrated to
Institute Of Management And Non Cooperating
Computer Application Category
Shriniwas Engineering Auto TL IND BBB+ 1550 Assigned
Components Pvt Ltd
Shriniwas Engineering Auto WC Fac IND BBB+ 2000 Assigned
Components Pvt Ltd
Spirit Infratech Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 125 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Subh Sanket Traders Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 80 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB /IND A3+ 110 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Zaaci Diamonds India Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) IND D 60 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Zaaci Diamonds India Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 9 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
