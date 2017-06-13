(Repeating to add more ratings as of June 9, 2017)
Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Silks ST non fund based fac ICRA A4 31 Issuer not
cooperating
Chadha Sugars & Industries Ltd ST Non-fund Based ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed
Geetha Timbers ST NFBL ICRA A4 95 Issuer not
cooperating
New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 67.5 Review
Process is
Underway
New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* ICRA A4 Review
Process is
Underway
*Sub-limit of term loan
New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC^ ICRA A4 Review
Process is
Underway
^ Sub-limit of cash credit
Pearl Engineering Company ST Non fund based ICRA A4 175 Issuer not
cooperating
Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4 62 Reaffirmed
Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated Limit ICRA A4 45 Reaffirmed
R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4 60 Issuer
delayed in
giving
information
Silvertoan Papers Ltd ST Non fund based ICRA A3 10 Reaffirmed
Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG Fac ICRA A4 7.5 Assigned
Telawne Power Equipments Pvt NFBL ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Malt Company (India) Pvt ST –Non-FBL ICRA A4 26 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Malt Company (India) Pvt Unallocated limits ICRA A4 26.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Green Polytubes Pvt Ltd Non fund based -Bk ICRA A4 4 Reaffirmed
Gaurantee
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund ICRA A- 20 Assigned
Based–LC/BG
24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based –BG ICRA A- 300 Assigned
24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based–LER ICRA A- 580 Assigned
Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA D 3363.6 Issuer not
cooperating
Annapoorani Yarns LT CC ICRA B+ 79 Reaffirmed
Annapoorani Yarns TL ICRA B+ 33.9 Reaffirmed
Annapoorani Yarns Unallocated ICRA B+ /A4 7.1 Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ (SO) Upgraded
- Augustus Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA
BBB+(SO)
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB Upgraded
- Augustus Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) from ICRA
BBB-(SO)
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A- (SO) Upgraded
- Claudius Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA
BBB+(SO)
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- Upgraded
- Claudius Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) from ICRA
A(SO)
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A- (SO) Upgraded
- Hysminai Ifmr Capital 2015 from ICRA
BBB+(SO)
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA (SO) Upgraded
- Hysminai Ifmr Capital 2015 from ICRA
A+(SO)
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A- (SO) Upgraded
- Mori Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA
BBB(SO)
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA (SO) Upgraded
- Mori Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA
A(SO)
Artefact Projects Ltd FBL ICRA D 180 Withdrawn
Artefact Projects Ltd NFBL ICRA D 50 Withdrawn
Bharat Containers (Nagpur) Pvt CC ICRA BBB+ 80 Issuer
Ltd delayed in
giving
information
Bharat Containers (Nagpur) Pvt TL ICRA BBB+ 60 Issuer
Ltd delayed in
giving
information
Bharat Silks LT FBL ICRA BB- 100 Issuer not
cooperating
Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Liquid Fund ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO)
Fund -Series 2
Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO)
Fund -Series 3
Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO)
Fund -Series 4
Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO)
Fund -Series 5
Chadha Sugars & Industries Ltd TL ICRA B 1683.3 Reaffirmed
Chadha Sugars & Industries Ltd FBL ICRA B 1098 Reaffirmed
Chadha Sugars & Industries Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA B 404.6 Reaffirmed
Geetha Timbers LT Fund based CC ICRA B+ 5 Issuer not
cooperating
Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 100 Review
Process is
Underway
Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 4.5 Review
Process is
Underway
M.K. Aggarwal Hosiery (P) Ltd Fund Based Fac ICRA B+ 152.7 Issuer not
cooperating
M.K. Aggarwal Hosiery (P) Ltd Non Fund based fac ICRA B+ 5 Issuer not
cooperating
M.K. Aggarwal Hosiery (P) Ltd Unallocated (Proposed)ICRA B+ 42.3 Issuer not
cooperating
Metro Dairy Ltd Issuer Rating IrA-/ IrA2+
Put on 12 months notice of withdrawal
Neev Technocast Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 6 Withdrawn
Neev Technocast Pvt Ltd Project LOC ICRA D 52.5 Withdrawn
Neev Technocast Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D Withdrawn
New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 150 Review
Process is
Underway
New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 414.8 Review
Process is
Underway
New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B /A4 215.2 Review
Process is
Underway
Nimra Educational Society BLR ICRA D 390 Issuer not
cooperating
Pearl Engineering Company LT Fund based CC ICRA BB 80 Issuer not
cooperating
Pearl Engineering Company LT Fund based TL ICRA BB 36.1 Issuer not
cooperating
Pearl Engineering Company LT Fund Unallocated ICRA BB 108.9 Issuer not
cooperating
Pibco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- 60 Issuer not
cooperating
Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 85 Reaffirmed
Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 188 Reaffirmed
Prince Properties LT Fund based ICRA B+ 200 Issuer not
cooperating
R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd Bk Overdraft ICRA B 40 Issuer
delayed in
giving
information
R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 40 Issuer
delayed in
giving
information
Rohini Industrial Electricals BLR ICRA AA 2150 Review
Ltd (SO) / A1+ Process is
(SO) Underway
Sagar Nutriments Pvt Ltd Fund Based Fac ICRA B+ 538.7 Issuer not
cooperating
Sagar Nutriments Pvt Ltd Non Fund based fac ICRA B+ Issuer not
cooperating
Sagar Nutriments Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed)ICRA B+ 1.3 Issuer not
cooperating
Saisudhir Infrastructures Ltd BLR ICRA D 1611 Issuer not
cooperating
Sarvodaya Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund based CC ICRA B 80 Issuer not
cooperating
Sarvodaya Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL TL ICRA B 50 Issuer not
cooperating
Sathyanarayana Agro Industries LT Fund based Fac ICRA B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Shree Radhekrushna Ginning And BLR ICRA B 135.2 Issuer not
Pressing Pvt Ltd cooperating
Shri Ganesh Veg Oil Products CC ICRA BB- 60 Revised from
Pvt Ltd ICRABB
Shri Ganesh Veg Oil Products Unallocated ICRA BB- 40 Revised from
Pvt Ltd ICRABB
Silvertoan Papers Ltd LT fund based ICRA BBB- 471.2 Reaffirmed
Sri Durga Enterprises LT FBL ICRA B+ 250 Issuer
delayed in
giving
information
Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B 170 Issuer
delayed in
giving
information
Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT NFBL ICRA B 5 Issuer
delayed in
giving
information
Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 25 Issuer
delayed in
giving
information
Sri Rama Educational Trust BLR ICRA B- 270 Issuer not
cooperating
Sultanpure Textile Mills Pvt FB –CC ICRA BB- 95 Withdrawn
Ltd
Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit ICRA B+ 35 Assigned
Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Fac ICRA B+ 19.5 Assigned
Telawne Power Equipments Pvt FBL ICRA B+ 67 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Telawne Power Equipments Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ /A4 23 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Malt Company (India) Pvt LT –FB limits ICRA B+ 197.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 60 Issuer not
cooperating
Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG ICRA D 30 Issuer not
cooperating
Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 64.5 Issuer not
cooperating
Ned Energy Ltd ST - Non fund based ICRA A1+ 380 Assigned
(SO)
Divya Construction Company FBL ICRA B- 60 Reaffirmed
Divya Construction Company NFBL ICRA B- 140 Reaffirmed
Green Polytubes Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 40 Reaffirmed
Green Polytubes Pvt Ltd Fund based - SLC ICRA B 6 Reaffirmed
Green Polytubes Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA B 18 Reaffirmed
Jain Steel Industries FBL ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed
Jain Steel Industries Unallocated limits ICRA B 40 Reaffirmed
Msr Infraa LT -Fund based ICRA B 200 Withdrawn
Natraj Industries CC ICRA B+ 130 Upgraded
from ICRA B
enhanced from 12.00 CR
Ned Energy Ltd LT Fund based - CC ICRA A+ (SO) 520 Assigned
Ned Energy Ltd LT Fund based - TL ICRA A+ (SO) 25.2 Assigned
Thriveni Car Company Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB 60 Upgraded
from ICRA BB-
Thriveni Car Company Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA BB 190.7 Upgraded
from ICRA BB-
Thriveni Car Company Pvt Ltd LT: Fund based Fac ICRA BB 35 Upgraded
from ICRA BB-
Thriveni Car Company Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated Fac ICRA BB 5 Upgraded
from ICRA BB-
