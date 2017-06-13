(Repeating to add more ratings as of June 9, 2017) Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Silks ST non fund based fac ICRA A4 31 Issuer not cooperating Chadha Sugars & Industries Ltd ST Non-fund Based ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Geetha Timbers ST NFBL ICRA A4 95 Issuer not cooperating New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 67.5 Review Process is Underway New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* ICRA A4 Review Process is Underway *Sub-limit of term loan New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC^ ICRA A4 Review Process is Underway ^ Sub-limit of cash credit Pearl Engineering Company ST Non fund based ICRA A4 175 Issuer not cooperating Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4 62 Reaffirmed Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated Limit ICRA A4 45 Reaffirmed R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4 60 Issuer delayed in giving information Silvertoan Papers Ltd ST Non fund based ICRA A3 10 Reaffirmed Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG Fac ICRA A4 7.5 Assigned Telawne Power Equipments Pvt NFBL ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd The Malt Company (India) Pvt ST –Non-FBL ICRA A4 26 Reaffirmed Ltd The Malt Company (India) Pvt Unallocated limits ICRA A4 26.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Green Polytubes Pvt Ltd Non fund based -Bk ICRA A4 4 Reaffirmed Gaurantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund ICRA A- 20 Assigned Based–LC/BG 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based –BG ICRA A- 300 Assigned 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based–LER ICRA A- 580 Assigned Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA D 3363.6 Issuer not cooperating Annapoorani Yarns LT CC ICRA B+ 79 Reaffirmed Annapoorani Yarns TL ICRA B+ 33.9 Reaffirmed Annapoorani Yarns Unallocated ICRA B+ /A4 7.1 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ (SO) Upgraded - Augustus Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA BBB+(SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB Upgraded - Augustus Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) from ICRA BBB-(SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A- (SO) Upgraded - Claudius Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA BBB+(SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- Upgraded - Claudius Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) from ICRA A(SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A- (SO) Upgraded - Hysminai Ifmr Capital 2015 from ICRA BBB+(SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA (SO) Upgraded - Hysminai Ifmr Capital 2015 from ICRA A+(SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A- (SO) Upgraded - Mori Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA BBB(SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA (SO) Upgraded - Mori Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA A(SO) Artefact Projects Ltd FBL ICRA D 180 Withdrawn Artefact Projects Ltd NFBL ICRA D 50 Withdrawn Bharat Containers (Nagpur) Pvt CC ICRA BBB+ 80 Issuer Ltd delayed in giving information Bharat Containers (Nagpur) Pvt TL ICRA BBB+ 60 Issuer Ltd delayed in giving information Bharat Silks LT FBL ICRA BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Liquid Fund ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO) Fund -Series 2 Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO) Fund -Series 3 Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO) Fund -Series 4 Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO) Fund -Series 5 Chadha Sugars & Industries Ltd TL ICRA B 1683.3 Reaffirmed Chadha Sugars & Industries Ltd FBL ICRA B 1098 Reaffirmed Chadha Sugars & Industries Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA B 404.6 Reaffirmed Geetha Timbers LT Fund based CC ICRA B+ 5 Issuer not cooperating Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 100 Review Process is Underway Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 4.5 Review Process is Underway M.K. Aggarwal Hosiery (P) Ltd Fund Based Fac ICRA B+ 152.7 Issuer not cooperating M.K. Aggarwal Hosiery (P) Ltd Non Fund based fac ICRA B+ 5 Issuer not cooperating M.K. Aggarwal Hosiery (P) Ltd Unallocated (Proposed)ICRA B+ 42.3 Issuer not cooperating Metro Dairy Ltd Issuer Rating IrA-/ IrA2+ Put on 12 months notice of withdrawal Neev Technocast Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 6 Withdrawn Neev Technocast Pvt Ltd Project LOC ICRA D 52.5 Withdrawn Neev Technocast Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D Withdrawn New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 150 Review Process is Underway New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 414.8 Review Process is Underway New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B /A4 215.2 Review Process is Underway Nimra Educational Society BLR ICRA D 390 Issuer not cooperating Pearl Engineering Company LT Fund based CC ICRA BB 80 Issuer not cooperating Pearl Engineering Company LT Fund based TL ICRA BB 36.1 Issuer not cooperating Pearl Engineering Company LT Fund Unallocated ICRA BB 108.9 Issuer not cooperating Pibco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- 60 Issuer not cooperating Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 85 Reaffirmed Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 188 Reaffirmed Prince Properties LT Fund based ICRA B+ 200 Issuer not cooperating R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd Bk Overdraft ICRA B 40 Issuer delayed in giving information R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 40 Issuer delayed in giving information Rohini Industrial Electricals BLR ICRA AA 2150 Review Ltd (SO) / A1+ Process is (SO) Underway Sagar Nutriments Pvt Ltd Fund Based Fac ICRA B+ 538.7 Issuer not cooperating Sagar Nutriments Pvt Ltd Non Fund based fac ICRA B+ Issuer not cooperating Sagar Nutriments Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed)ICRA B+ 1.3 Issuer not cooperating Saisudhir Infrastructures Ltd BLR ICRA D 1611 Issuer not cooperating Sarvodaya Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund based CC ICRA B 80 Issuer not cooperating Sarvodaya Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL TL ICRA B 50 Issuer not cooperating Sathyanarayana Agro Industries LT Fund based Fac ICRA B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Radhekrushna Ginning And BLR ICRA B 135.2 Issuer not Pressing Pvt Ltd cooperating Shri Ganesh Veg Oil Products CC ICRA BB- 60 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRABB Shri Ganesh Veg Oil Products Unallocated ICRA BB- 40 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRABB Silvertoan Papers Ltd LT fund based ICRA BBB- 471.2 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Enterprises LT FBL ICRA B+ 250 Issuer delayed in giving information Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B 170 Issuer delayed in giving information Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT NFBL ICRA B 5 Issuer delayed in giving information Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 25 Issuer delayed in giving information Sri Rama Educational Trust BLR ICRA B- 270 Issuer not cooperating Sultanpure Textile Mills Pvt FB –CC ICRA BB- 95 Withdrawn Ltd Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit ICRA B+ 35 Assigned Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Fac ICRA B+ 19.5 Assigned Telawne Power Equipments Pvt FBL ICRA B+ 67 Reaffirmed Ltd Telawne Power Equipments Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ /A4 23 Reaffirmed Ltd The Malt Company (India) Pvt LT –FB limits ICRA B+ 197.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 60 Issuer not cooperating Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG ICRA D 30 Issuer not cooperating Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 64.5 Issuer not cooperating Ned Energy Ltd ST - Non fund based ICRA A1+ 380 Assigned (SO) Divya Construction Company FBL ICRA B- 60 Reaffirmed Divya Construction Company NFBL ICRA B- 140 Reaffirmed Green Polytubes Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 40 Reaffirmed Green Polytubes Pvt Ltd Fund based - SLC ICRA B 6 Reaffirmed Green Polytubes Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA B 18 Reaffirmed Jain Steel Industries FBL ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Jain Steel Industries Unallocated limits ICRA B 40 Reaffirmed Msr Infraa LT -Fund based ICRA B 200 Withdrawn Natraj Industries CC ICRA B+ 130 Upgraded from ICRA B enhanced from 12.00 CR Ned Energy Ltd LT Fund based - CC ICRA A+ (SO) 520 Assigned Ned Energy Ltd LT Fund based - TL ICRA A+ (SO) 25.2 Assigned Thriveni Car Company Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB 60 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Thriveni Car Company Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA BB 190.7 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Thriveni Car Company Pvt Ltd LT: Fund based Fac ICRA BB 35 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Thriveni Car Company Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated Fac ICRA BB 5 Upgraded from ICRA BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.