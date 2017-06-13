Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Globe Ecologistics Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A2 150 Affirmed Globe Ecologistics Pvt. Ltd. Proposed non-FB limits*IND A2 50 Affirmed *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by GEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Gtc Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2(SO) 146 Affirmed Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. LtdNFBL IND A2+ 60 Affirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Financial CP* IND A1+ 10000 Assigned Services Ltd. *Unutilised Swosti Premium Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 9.6 Migrated to (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Non- Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd’S Long-TL IND BBB- 800 Assigned Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd’S Non-FB facility IND BBB- / IND A3200 Assigned Globe Ecologistics Pvt. Ltd. Proposed FB limits* IND BBB+ 50 Affirmed *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by GEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Globe Ecologistics Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BBB+/IND A2 650 Affirmed Gtc Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 269.7 Affirmed (reduced from INR369.5) Gtc Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 243.1 Affirmed (reduced from INR331.2) Gtc Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BBB+(SO) 70 Affirmed Gtc Petrotech Pvt Ltd’S TL IND BBB+ 70 Affirmed K Raheja It Park (Hyderabad) NCD IND AAA(SO) 5000 Assigned Ltd’S Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. LtdTL IND A- 500 Affirmed Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. LtdTL* IND A- 100 Assigned Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. LtdFBL IND A- 750 Affirmed Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. LtdProposed TL - 400 Withdrawn (reduced from INR500),(the company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 45.3 Affirmed Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 147.5 Affirmed Swosti Premium Ltd FB Fac IND BB 40 Migrated to (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Non- Cooperating Category Swosti Premium Ltd Long-TL IND BB 701.1 Migrated to (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Non- Cooperating Category Ultimate Flexipack Ltd’S *Proposed long-TL IND BBB+ 850 Assigned * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by UFPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 