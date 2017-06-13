Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arambhan Hospitality Services ST NFBL –BG ICRA D 10 Downgraded
Ltd from ICRA A4
Brisk India Pvt Ltd ST –Fund Based ICRA D 250 Downgraded
from ICRA A4
Brisk India Pvt Ltd ST –Non Fund Based ICRA D 33.5 Downgraded
from ICRA A4
Dagger Master Tool Industries Non –FBL ICRA A4 2 Withdrawn
Ltd
Dagger Master Tool Industries ST Loan ICRA A4 2.2 Withdrawn
Ltd
Ganpati Petrochemicals Fund Based-Bill ICRA A3 30 Upgraded
Discounting Limit from ICRA A4+
Ganpati Petrochemicals Non-FBL ICRA A3 25 Upgraded
from ICRA A4+
Girdhar Tents Non FB –BG ICRA A4 50 Assigned
Gm Exports LOC ICRA A4 15 -
Gm Exports Bk Guanratee ICRA A4 50 -
Krystal Integrated Services Non FB ICRA A3+ 410 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from ICRA A3
Krystal Integrated Services FB –Working Capital ICRA A3+ 250 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd Demand Loan(Sublimit from ICRA A3
of CC)
Marks Engineering Works Short–term: FB Fac ICRA A3 96.5 Reaffirmed
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd SLC ICRA A4 15 -
Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing ICRA A1+ 100000^ Outstanding
programme FY2018
^Short term borrowings are interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to the total
borrowings in FY2018 not exceeding Rs. 51,000 crore
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 20 Revised from
ICRA A3
Skylark Infra Engineeringpvt ST –Unallocated - -
Ltd
Skylark Infra Engineeringpvt ST –Non Fund based –BGICRA A3+ 800 pgraded from
Ltd ICRA A3
Stci Finance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Uv Boards Ltd. LC ICRA A4 210 -
Uv Boards Ltd. Proposed Fac ICRA A4 15 -
Wheels India Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 1500 Outstanding
Wheels India Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Fixed deposit MAAA - Outstanding
programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arambhan Hospitality Services LT FBL –CC ICRA D 150 Downgraded
Ltd from ICRA BB
Ascend Green Homes BLR ICRA B- 99 -
Brisk India Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based –TL ICRA D 163.7 Downgraded
from ICRA B
Brisk India Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based –CC ICRA D 350 Downgraded
from ICRA B
Brisk India Pvt Ltd LT -Unallocated ICRA D 102.8 Downgraded
from ICRA B
Dagger Master Tool Industries TL Limit ICRA BB- 76.9 Withdrawn
Ltd
Dagger Master Tool Industries FBL –CC ICRA BB- 45 Withdrawn
Ltd
Dagger Master Tool Industries Unallocated limit ICRA BB- 8.9 Withdrawn
Ltd
Deep Automobiles FB Limits ICRA BB 212 Revised from
ICRA BB-
Ganpati Petrochemicals Fund Based-CC Limit ICRA BBB- 45 Upgraded
from ICRABB+
Ganpati Petrochemicals Unallocated Limited ICRA BBB- 90 Upgraded
/ICRA A3 from ICRA
BB+ /ICRA A4+
Girdhar Tents FB –CC ICRA BB- 60 Assigned
Girdhar Tents FB –TL ICRA BB- 30 Assigned
Gm Exports CC ICRA BB 20 -
Gm Exports Channel Financing ICRA BB 180 -
Limits
Gm Exports Long Term/ ST ICRA BB /A4 40 -
Proposed limits
Gurunanak Stone Industries FB –LT ICRA B 50 Assigned
Gurunanak Stone Industries Unallocated –LT ICRA B 5 Assigned
Harekrushna Cottex FB –CC ICRA B+ 45 Upgraded
from ICRA B
Harekrushna Cottex FB –TL ICRA B+ 12.2 Upgraded
from ICRA B
Harekrushna Cottex Unallocated ICRA B+ 2 Upgraded
from ICRA B
International Travel House Ltd LT FB ICRA AA 100 Assigned
Jumbo Roofings And Tiles Bk Fac ICRA BB /A4 148 -
Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 400 Downgraded
from ICRA BB-
(enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore earlier)
Krystal Integrated Services FB –CC ICRA BBB 316 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from ICRA
BBB-
Krystal Integrated Services FB –TL ICRA BBB 29.6 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from ICRA
BBB-
Krystal Integrated Services Unallocated ICRA BBB / 44.4 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd ICRA A3+ from ICRA
BBB-(Stable)
/ ICRA A3
M2K Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT -Fund based ICRA BB+ 149 Assigned
–Overdraft
(optionally convertible debenture)
M2K Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT –Unallocated ICRA BB+ 1 Assigned
Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 120 -
Marks Engineering Works Long–term: TL ICRA BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Marks Engineering Works Long–term: FB Fac ICRA BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed
Mistry Enterprises Ltd BLR ICRA D 275 -
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 135 -
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 29.6 -
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT/ unallocated ICRA BB- 265.9 -
Pommys Garments (India) Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB- 173.8
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Overall borrowing - 510000^ Outstanding
programme FY2018
^Short term borrowings are interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to the total
borrowings in FY2018 not exceeding Rs. 51,000 crore
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing ICRA AAA 410000^ Outstanding
programme FY2018
^Short term borrowings are interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to the total
borrowings in FY2018 not exceeding Rs. 51,000 crore
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Rated LT/ST borrowing ICRA AAA / 4058390 Outstanding
programmes of ICRA A1+
previous years
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB+ 228.7 Revised from
ICRA BBB-
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Long/ST Unallocated ICRA BB+ 11.3 Revised from
Limits /ICRA A4+ ICRA BBB- /
ICRA A3
Shree Govindam Prime Foods LT FB CC ICRA BB 105 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Skylark Infra Engineeringpvt LT –Unallocated - -
Ltd
(reduced from 20.0crs)
(reduced from 40.0crs)
Skylark Infra Engineeringpvt LT –Fund based -CC ICRA BBB 200 Upgraded
Ltd from ICRA
BBB-
Sonal Vyaparpvt Ltd Bk Loan Ratings ICRA BB 260.2 -
/ICRA A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
