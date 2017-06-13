Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arambhan Hospitality Services ST NFBL –BG ICRA D 10 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA A4 Brisk India Pvt Ltd ST –Fund Based ICRA D 250 Downgraded from ICRA A4 Brisk India Pvt Ltd ST –Non Fund Based ICRA D 33.5 Downgraded from ICRA A4 Dagger Master Tool Industries Non –FBL ICRA A4 2 Withdrawn Ltd Dagger Master Tool Industries ST Loan ICRA A4 2.2 Withdrawn Ltd Ganpati Petrochemicals Fund Based-Bill ICRA A3 30 Upgraded Discounting Limit from ICRA A4+ Ganpati Petrochemicals Non-FBL ICRA A3 25 Upgraded from ICRA A4+ Girdhar Tents Non FB –BG ICRA A4 50 Assigned Gm Exports LOC ICRA A4 15 - Gm Exports Bk Guanratee ICRA A4 50 - Krystal Integrated Services Non FB ICRA A3+ 410 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA A3 Krystal Integrated Services FB –Working Capital ICRA A3+ 250 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Demand Loan(Sublimit from ICRA A3 of CC) Marks Engineering Works Short–term: FB Fac ICRA A3 96.5 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd SLC ICRA A4 15 - Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing ICRA A1+ 100000^ Outstanding programme FY2018 ^Short term borrowings are interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to the total borrowings in FY2018 not exceeding Rs. 51,000 crore Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 20 Revised from ICRA A3 Skylark Infra Engineeringpvt ST –Unallocated - - Ltd Skylark Infra Engineeringpvt ST –Non Fund based –BGICRA A3+ 800 pgraded from Ltd ICRA A3 Stci Finance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Uv Boards Ltd. LC ICRA A4 210 - Uv Boards Ltd. Proposed Fac ICRA A4 15 - Wheels India Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 1500 Outstanding Wheels India Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Power Finance Corporation Ltd Fixed deposit MAAA - Outstanding programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arambhan Hospitality Services LT FBL –CC ICRA D 150 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA BB Ascend Green Homes BLR ICRA B- 99 - Brisk India Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based –TL ICRA D 163.7 Downgraded from ICRA B Brisk India Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based –CC ICRA D 350 Downgraded from ICRA B Brisk India Pvt Ltd LT -Unallocated ICRA D 102.8 Downgraded from ICRA B Dagger Master Tool Industries TL Limit ICRA BB- 76.9 Withdrawn Ltd Dagger Master Tool Industries FBL –CC ICRA BB- 45 Withdrawn Ltd Dagger Master Tool Industries Unallocated limit ICRA BB- 8.9 Withdrawn Ltd Deep Automobiles FB Limits ICRA BB 212 Revised from ICRA BB- Ganpati Petrochemicals Fund Based-CC Limit ICRA BBB- 45 Upgraded from ICRABB+ Ganpati Petrochemicals Unallocated Limited ICRA BBB- 90 Upgraded /ICRA A3 from ICRA BB+ /ICRA A4+ Girdhar Tents FB –CC ICRA BB- 60 Assigned Girdhar Tents FB –TL ICRA BB- 30 Assigned Gm Exports CC ICRA BB 20 - Gm Exports Channel Financing ICRA BB 180 - Limits Gm Exports Long Term/ ST ICRA BB /A4 40 - Proposed limits Gurunanak Stone Industries FB –LT ICRA B 50 Assigned Gurunanak Stone Industries Unallocated –LT ICRA B 5 Assigned Harekrushna Cottex FB –CC ICRA B+ 45 Upgraded from ICRA B Harekrushna Cottex FB –TL ICRA B+ 12.2 Upgraded from ICRA B Harekrushna Cottex Unallocated ICRA B+ 2 Upgraded from ICRA B International Travel House Ltd LT FB ICRA AA 100 Assigned Jumbo Roofings And Tiles Bk Fac ICRA BB /A4 148 - Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 400 Downgraded from ICRA BB- (enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore earlier) Krystal Integrated Services FB –CC ICRA BBB 316 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB- Krystal Integrated Services FB –TL ICRA BBB 29.6 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB- Krystal Integrated Services Unallocated ICRA BBB / 44.4 Upgraded Pvt Ltd ICRA A3+ from ICRA BBB-(Stable) / ICRA A3 M2K Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT -Fund based ICRA BB+ 149 Assigned –Overdraft (optionally convertible debenture) M2K Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT –Unallocated ICRA BB+ 1 Assigned Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 120 - Marks Engineering Works Long–term: TL ICRA BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Marks Engineering Works Long–term: FB Fac ICRA BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Mistry Enterprises Ltd BLR ICRA D 275 - Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 135 - Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 29.6 - Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT/ unallocated ICRA BB- 265.9 - Pommys Garments (India) Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB- 173.8 Power Finance Corporation Ltd Overall borrowing - 510000^ Outstanding programme FY2018 ^Short term borrowings are interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to the total borrowings in FY2018 not exceeding Rs. 51,000 crore Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing ICRA AAA 410000^ Outstanding programme FY2018 ^Short term borrowings are interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to the total borrowings in FY2018 not exceeding Rs. 51,000 crore Power Finance Corporation Ltd Rated LT/ST borrowing ICRA AAA / 4058390 Outstanding programmes of ICRA A1+ previous years Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB+ 228.7 Revised from ICRA BBB- Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Long/ST Unallocated ICRA BB+ 11.3 Revised from Limits /ICRA A4+ ICRA BBB- / ICRA A3 Shree Govindam Prime Foods LT FB CC ICRA BB 105 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Skylark Infra Engineeringpvt LT –Unallocated - - Ltd (reduced from 20.0crs) (reduced from 40.0crs) Skylark Infra Engineeringpvt LT –Fund based -CC ICRA BBB 200 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB- Sonal Vyaparpvt Ltd Bk Loan Ratings ICRA BB 260.2 - /ICRA A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 