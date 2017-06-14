Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arunoday Construction Company Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 150 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 25 Assigned Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac* IND A4+ 64 Provisional Sudarshan Chemical Industries CP (CP)* IND A1+ 500 Assigned Ltd *Yet to be issued; Carved out of existing working capital facilities. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Perpetual debt IND AA 7 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Lower Tier 2 IND AA+ 10 Assigned subordinated debt Arunoday Construction Company FB WC limit IND BB- 140 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Axis Bank Ltd Basel-III compliant IND AAA 50 Assigned Tier 2 bonds Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 161 Assigned Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB-/ IND A4+ 100 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd NCDs IND AA- 2500 Affirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd LT Bk loans IND AA- 3000 Affirmed Sudarshan Chemical Industries Issuer rating IND A+ - Affirmed Ltd Sudarshan Chemical Industries Unsecured Loans IND A+ 900 Assigned Ltd Sudarshan Chemical Industries TL IND A+ 1893.6 Affirmed Ltd Sudarshan Chemical Industries Bk Fac IND A+/ IND A1+ 3251 Affirmed long- Ltd term rating; Upgraded short- term rating Sudarshan Chemical Industries Term Deposit IND tA+ 150 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from 534) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)