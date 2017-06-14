Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 13, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arunoday Construction Company Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 150 Migrated to
Pvt Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 25 Assigned
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac* IND A4+ 64 Provisional
Sudarshan Chemical Industries CP (CP)* IND A1+ 500 Assigned
Ltd
*Yet to be issued; Carved out of existing working capital facilities.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Perpetual debt IND AA 7 Assigned
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Lower Tier 2 IND AA+ 10 Assigned
subordinated debt
Arunoday Construction Company FB WC limit IND BB- 140 Migrated to
Pvt Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Axis Bank Ltd Basel-III compliant IND AAA 50 Assigned
Tier 2 bonds
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 161 Assigned
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB-/ IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd NCDs IND AA- 2500 Affirmed
Magma Fincorp Ltd LT Bk loans IND AA- 3000 Affirmed
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Issuer rating IND A+ - Affirmed
Ltd
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Unsecured Loans IND A+ 900 Assigned
Ltd
Sudarshan Chemical Industries TL IND A+ 1893.6 Affirmed
Ltd
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Bk Fac IND A+/ IND A1+ 3251 Affirmed long-
Ltd term rating;
Upgraded short-
term rating
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Term Deposit IND tA+ 150 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from 534)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)