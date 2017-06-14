Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atom Ceramic Non-FBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed
Concrete Udyog Limite ST non-fund based ICRA A4 130 -
Crystal Granite & Marble Pvt ST-Fund Based-Packing ICRA A4+ 330 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit and Post
Shipment Fac
Crystal Granite & Marble Pvt ST-Non Fund Based-BG ICRA A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd & LOC
(increased from 5.0 CR)
Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd FB –Short-TL ICRA A4+ 15.7 Withdrawn
Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd Non-fund based –LOC ICRA A4+ 550 Withdrawn
Empire Industries Ltd ST Interchangeable ICRA A1 - Revised from
ICRA A2+
Empire Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1 500 Revised from
ICRA A2+
Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ - Assigned
India Infoline Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned
India Infoline Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 6500 Outstanding
India Infoline Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned
India Infoline Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 6500 Outstanding
Jai And Sons Pvt Ltd ST NFB ICRA A4+ 50 Assigned
Megh & Ami Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based Sub-Limit ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed
Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt Non-Fund Based ICRA A4 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Variety Lumbers Pvt Ltd mport LOC cum Buyer’s ICRA A4 200 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vijay Solvex Ltd ST FB –TL ICRA A4+ 100 Withdrawn
Vijay Solvex Ltd Non-fund based –LOC ICRA A4+ 350 Withdrawn
Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt FB limits ICRA A2+ 1965 Assigned
Ltd
Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt Unallocated Provisional 35 Assigned
Ltd ICRA A2+
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Empire Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit MA 530
Programme
Export Import Bank Of India Fixed Deposits MAAA - Outstanding
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+ 2500 Assigned
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+ 1500 Assigned
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+ 6000 Outstanding
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+ 3000 Outstanding
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+ 2500 Outstanding
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+ 2500 Outstanding
Ltd
Atom Ceramic FB Limits ICRA B 52.3 Reaffirmed
Atom Ceramic Unallocated Limits ICRA B/A4 29.1 Reaffirmed
Blackstone Gem & Jewellery FB limits ICRA D 150 Withdrawn
Concrete Udyog Limite LT fund based ICRA BB 170 -
Crystal Granite & Marble Pvt LT-Fund Based-TL ICRA BB+ 18.8 Assigned
Ltd
Crystal Granite & Marble Pvt LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA BB+ / 28.7 Assigned
Ltd Limits ICRA A4+
Deekay Treximpvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB- 103.6 -
Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA BB- 150 Withdrawn
Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+/A4 184.3 Withdrawn
Empire Industries Ltd LT FBL ICRA A 455.3 Revised from
ICRA A-
Empire Industries Ltd LT Interchangeable ICRA A - Revised from
ICRA A-
Empire Industries Ltd LT and ST FBL ICRA A/A1 150 Revised from
ICRA A-/A2+
Empire Properties Bk Loan Ratings ICRA B 350 -
Export Import Bank Of India Basel III compliant ICRA AA+ 11000 Outstanding
Additional Tier-I
Bonds
Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds Programme ICRA AAA 50000 Assigned
Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds Programme ICRA AAA 315641 Outstanding
Export Import Bank Of India Bk Lines ICRA AAA 30000 Outstanding
Export Import Bank Of India Certificates of ICRA AAA/A1+ - Outstanding
Deposit Programme
G.M. Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A- / 800 Upgraded
A2+ from ICRA
BBB+ /A2
G.M. Fabrics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A- / 40 Upgraded
A2+ from ICRA
BBB+ /A2
G.M. Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A- / 740 Upgraded
BBB+ from ICRA
BBB+
Gajanand Rice Mills FB –CC ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Gajanand Rice Mills Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 101.7 Assigned
Gajanand Rice Mills FB –CC ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Gajanand Rice Mills Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 101.7 Assigned
Gruh Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AAA 8350 Assigned
Habib Textiles Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 100 -
Hiraman Developers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 70 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd Purchaser Payouts ICRA AAA 3061.1 Withdrawn
India Infoline Ltd LT –Equity linked PP-MLDICRA 1000 Outstanding
debenture programme AA
India Infoline Ltd LT –Equity linked PP-MLDICRA 1000 Outstanding
debenture programm AA
Jai And Sons Pvt Ltd LT/FB ICRA BB+ 50 Assigned
Jai And Sons Pvt Ltd LT/ST-UNALLOCATED ICRA BB+ / 20.4 Assigned
ICRA A4+
Madhav Oil Industries FB TL# ICRA B+ 12.2 Withdrawn
Madhav Oil Industries FB CC ICRA B+ 92.5 Withdrawn
Manju Shree Syntex Pvt. Ltd FB limits ICRA B+ 72.1 Reaffirmed
Manju Shree Syntex Pvt. Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 16.6 Reaffirmed
Megh & Ami Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC Limits ICRA B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Meghdoot Ginning & Pressing FB Limits ICRA B 300 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Patel Oswal Housin CC ICRA D 120 Reaffirmed
Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 3500 Assigned
Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 2500 Outstanding
Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 3000 Outstanding
Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt FB - CC ICRA BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shreepati Castle FB limits ICRA D 500 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Sugars And TL ICRA D 650 Revised from
Chemicals Pvt Ltd ICRA B
Shri Balaji Sugars And Unallocated Limits ICRA D 150 Revised from
Chemicals Pvt Ltd ICRA B
Tema India Ltd Unallocated limits - - -
Tema India Ltd TL ICRA BBB 70.2 Upgraded
from ICRA
BBB-
Tema India Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB 680 Upgraded
from ICRA
BBB-
Tema India Ltd Non-FBL ICRA 2980 Upgraded
BBB/A3+ from ICRA
BBB-/A3
Unique Gem & Jewellery FB limits ICRA D 500 Withdrawn
Unique Gem & Jewellery Unallocated ICRA D 100 Withdrawn
Variety Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 119.3 Withdrawn
Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 30 Withdrawn
Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated amounts ICRA D 50.7 Withdrawn
Vijay Solvex Ltd FB –CC ICRA BB+ 550 Withdrawn
Vijay Solvex Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+/A4+ 200 Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
