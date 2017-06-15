Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antelec Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND A3 130 Affirmed Bajrang Nirman Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 47.5 Assigned Ghv (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 1330 Assigned Ghv (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits*IND A1 2140 Assigned * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the receipt of the sanction letters by Ind-Ra. M P Agarwala Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 110 Affirmed (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt Non - FB WC limits IND A4+ 430 Migrated Ltd to Non- Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antelec Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 5.5 Affirmed Bajrang Nirman Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 5.5 Assigned Ganeshvani Merchandise Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 335 Assigned (INR246.14 outstanding as on 31 May 2017) Ghv (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits* IND A 900 Assigned * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the receipt of the sanction letters by Ind-Ra. M P Agarwala FB Fac LT/ST IND A4+ 70 Affirmed (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+ 140 Migrated Ltd IND A4+ to Non- Cooperating Category Peerless Hospitex Hospital And FB CC limit IND BBB- 50 Migrated Research Center Ltd to Non- (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cooperating Category Peerless Hospitex Hospital And TL WD 27.12 Migrated Research Center Ltd to Non- Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)