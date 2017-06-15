Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Antelec Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND A3 130 Affirmed
Bajrang Nirman Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 47.5 Assigned
Ghv (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 1330 Assigned
Ghv (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits*IND A1 2140 Assigned
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the receipt of the sanction letters by
Ind-Ra.
M P Agarwala Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 110 Affirmed
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt Non - FB WC limits IND A4+ 430 Migrated
Ltd to Non-
Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Antelec Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 5.5 Affirmed
Bajrang Nirman Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 5.5 Assigned
Ganeshvani Merchandise Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 335 Assigned
(INR246.14 outstanding as on 31 May 2017)
Ghv (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits* IND A 900 Assigned
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the receipt of the sanction letters by
Ind-Ra.
M P Agarwala FB Fac LT/ST IND A4+ 70 Affirmed
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+ 140 Migrated
Ltd IND A4+ to Non-
Cooperating
Category
Peerless Hospitex Hospital And FB CC limit IND BBB- 50 Migrated
Research Center Ltd to Non-
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cooperating
Category
Peerless Hospitex Hospital And TL WD 27.12 Migrated
Research Center Ltd to Non-
Cooperating
Category
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)