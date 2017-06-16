Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhuptani Associates Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 70 Affirmed Innovative Vastunirman Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed L.Madanlal (Aluminium) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BBB+/IND A2+ 190 Assigned Auto Profiles Ltd TL IND BB 287.2 Assigned Auto Profiles Ltd FB limits IND BB/IND A4+ 304 Assigned Auto Profiles Ltd Proposed FB limit* Provisional IND 58.8 Assigned BB/Provisional IND A4+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by APL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Balaji Acqua And Agro Products TL IND B 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Balaji Acqua And Agro Products FB WC limit IND B/IND A4 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bhuptani Associates FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 30 Affirmed Innovative Vastunirman Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 20 Assigned Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd Proposed NCDs (NCDs)* Provisional IND 4000 Affirmed AA- * The final rating will be assigned following the closure of the issue upon the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Nagpur Seoni Express Way Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 1950* Affirmed *amount outstanding on 15 May 2017 was INR1,870 million Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND BB 7000 Affirmed Rank Silicon And Industries Pvt FB limits IND BBB- 90 Upgraded from Ltd IND BB+ Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd FB limit IND A+ 7500 Reaffirmed Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND BB 7000 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)