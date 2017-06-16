US STOCKS-Futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- House Of Anita Dongre Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A1+ 0.2 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile And Designs India Ltd) House Of Anita Dongre Ltd ST FBL (Sub limit) ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed (Erstwhile And Designs India Ltd) Polixel Security Systems Pvt Non fund based- LC/BG ICRA A4 100 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Prehari Protection Systems Pvt NFBL ICRA A4+ 26.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Punjab National Bank CD ICRA A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Punjab National Bank FD MAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore Airport Hotel Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 3050 Withdrawn Frontier Emporio CC ICRA BB- 80 Issuer not cooperating Frontier Emporio TL ICRA BB- 26 Issuer not cooperating Frontier Emporio Unallocated ICRA BB- /A4 14 Issuer not cooperating Ganpati Advisory Ltd LT Fund based ICRA B+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Grameen Koota Financial PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 639 Withdrawn Services Pvt. Ltd. Grameen Koota Financial PTC Series A2 ICRA BB 71.2 Withdrawn Services Pvt. Ltd. Hassan City Municipal Council Issuer Rating IrBBB- - Assigned House Of Anita Dongre Ltd LT FBL ICRA A+ 450 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile And Designs India Ltd) enhanced from 35 cr House Of Anita Dongre Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA A+ /A1+ 99.8 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile And Designs India Ltd) Ina Elite Hospitality Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA B 100 Issuer not cooperating M L Rice Mills Fund based fac ICRA B+ 235 Issuer not cooperating Madurai City Municipal Issuer Rating IrA- Assigned Corporation Mysuru City Corporation Issuer Rating IrA Assigned Nagercoil Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB+ Assigned Pandoul Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ /A4 131.5 Review process is underway Phr Invent Educational Society BLR ICRA D 101 Issuer delayed in giving information Polixel Security Systems Pvt Fund based- CC ICRA BB- 25 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Prehari Protection Systems Pvt FBL ICRA BB 23.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Punjab National Bank Infrastructure Bonds ICRA AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Programme Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AA+ 21490 Withdrawn Programme Punjab National Bank Basel III compliant ICRA AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tier-II Bonds (hyb) S D Rice Mills Fund based fac ICRA B 165 Issuer not cooperating Sona Processors (India) Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB+ 274.7 Issuer not cooperating Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd TL I ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd TL II ICRA B+ 125 Reaffirmed Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA B+ Reaffirmed Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial NCD ICRA AA+ 30000 Assigned Services Ltd Tirunelveli City Municipal Issuer Rating IrBBB Assigned Corporation. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.