(Repeating to add additional ratings as of June 19, 2017) Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Non FBL ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Kemco Corporation ST- Non Fund based ICRA A4+ 240 upgraded from ICRA A4 Kemco Corporation ST interchangeable ICRA A4+ upgraded from ICRA A4 Mosaic India Pvt Ltd ST, fund based Bk ICRA A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed Fac(Incl. Unallocated Limits of Rs. 115 crore) Mosaic India Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Myk Spinning Industries Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 45 Reaffirmed Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 365 Upgradedfrom ICRA A2 Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ Upgradedfrom (sub-limits) ICRA A2 Prasad Corporation Pvt Ltd ST- Fund based ICRA A4 40 Assigned Prasad Corporation Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund based ICRA A4 30 Assigned Prasad Corporation Pvt Ltd ST- Interchangeble ICRA A4 Assigned Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd ST non fund based ICRA A3 Reaffirmed Unitech Cotspin Ltd Non Fund based BG ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Ekta Electricals BG ICRA A4 40 Assigned Motherhood Institute Of ST Non-fund Based ICRA A4 37.5 Upgraded Management & Technology Society from ICRA D Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non FB –LOC ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aai Krupa Cotton Industries LT, Fund based –TL ICRA D 17 Downgraded from ICRA B Aai Krupa Cotton Industries LT, Fund based –CC ICRA D 50 Downgraded from ICRA B Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals FBL - Cash Credit ICRA BB- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Aasu Exim Pvt Ltd Bk loans ICRA B+/ 60 Assigned ICRA A4 Abhishek Automotives Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B 100 - Accord Motors BLR ICRA BB- 100 - Aditya Constructions Unallocated Limit ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Anandalok Hospital FBL ICRA D 121 Downgraded from ICRA BB Anandalok Hospital Non FB limits ICRA D 4 Downgraded from ICRA BB Aryan Construction LT FB CC ICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed Aryan Construction LT Non-fund Based BG ICRA BB- 160 Reaffirmed Bidar City Municipal Council Issuer Rating IrBBB- Assigned Electropath Services (India) Bk Loan Rating ICRA B+ / A4 500 - Pvt Ltd Kemco Corporation LT- Fund Based ICRA BB 110 upgraded from ICRA BB Kemco Corporation LT and ST unallocated ICRA BB/ 100 Upgraded limits ICRA A4+ from ICRA BB-/ ICRA A4 Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA D 40.1 Reaffirmed Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB –Working Capital ICRA D 8 Reaffirmed Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB –Seasonal CC ICRA D 7.5 Reaffirmed Myk Spinning Industries Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB- 53.8 Reaffirmed Myk Spinning Industries Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac (CC) ICRA BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Myk Spinning Industries Pvt Ltd LT: Fund based ICRA BBB- 125.3 Reaffirmed –Unallocated Orange Renewable Power Pvt. Rupee TL ICRA A- 75 upgraded Ltd. from ICRA BBB+ Orange Renewable Power Pvt. CC ICRA A- 41.1 Assigned Ltd. Orange Renewable Power Pvt. Unallocated ICRA A- 58.9 upgraded Ltd. from ICRA BBB+ Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd LT: FB Fac (CC) ICRA BBB+ 500 Upgradedfrom ICRA BBB Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd LT: Fundbased Fac ICRA BBB+ Upgradedfrom (sub-limits) ICRA BBB Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd LT: Fund based ICRA BBB+ 117 Upgradedfrom –Unallocated ICRA BBB Prasad Corporation Pvt Ltd LT- Fund Based ICRA BB 80 Assigned Raichur City Municipal Council Issuer Rating IrBBB- - Assigned Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed Sn Nirman Infra Projects Pvt TL ICRA D 60 Withdrawn Ltd Sn Nirman Infra Projects Pvt Unallocated ICRA D 372.1 Withdrawn Ltd Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB 250 Assigned Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB 3960 Outstanding Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk lines ICRA BBB 5000 Outstanding Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA BBB 150 Outstanding Programme Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice CC ICRA BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice TL ICRA BB+ 114 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 16 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Venkateswara Aqua Culture CC ICRA B+ 120 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Fertilisers CC ICRA B 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Fertilisers TL ICRA B 119.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Fertilisers BG ICRA B 2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Fertilisers Unallocated Limits ICRA B/ICRA 58.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 Supreme Infra Products Supreme Infra ICRA B 150 Assigned Proptionally convertible debentureucts Tracks And Towers Infratech LT FBL ICRA A- 390 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Tracks And Towers Infratech LT non-FBL ICRA A- 2080 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Tracks And Towers Infratech LT unallocated limits ICRA A- 1030 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Tril Amritsar Pvt Ltd NCD Provisional 1250 Assigned ICRA A(SO) Unitech Cotspin Ltd Fund Based - CC ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Unitech Cotspin Ltd Fund Based - TL ICRA B 243.2 Reaffirmed Veeraj Construction Bk Loan Rating ICRA B / A4 100 - Avantis Enterprise FBL ICRA B+ 300 Withdrawn Centric Steel Ltd FB –CC ICRA BB- 150 Reaffirmed Ekta Electricals CC ICRA BB- 20 Assigned Ekta Electricals Unallocated ICRA BB- /A4 40 Assigned Hind Rectifiers Ltd LT FBL –CC ICRA BB- 305 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Hind Rectifiers Ltd NFBL– LOC /BG ICRA BB- /A4 200 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ /A4+ Home First Finance Company TL ICRA A+ 13000 Assigned India Pvt. Ltd Kalaburagi City Corporation Issuer Rating IrBBB Assigned Motherhood Institute Of LT FB TL (TL) ICRA B- 50 Upgraded Management & Technology Society from ICRA D Motherhood Institute Of LT FB Over Draft ICRA B- 20 Upgraded Management & Technology Society (optionally from ICRA D convertible debenture) Motherhood Institute Of LT Unallocated ICRA B- 12.5 Upgraded Management & Technology Society from ICRA D Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA B 30 Reaffirmed Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA B 86.6 Reaffirmed Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB –optionally ICRA B Reaffirmed convertible debenture BD** ** Sublimit of cash credit facility Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non FB –BG ICRA B 17.5 Reaffirmed Rbbr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B/ A4 10.9 Reaffirmed Shankar Rice Mill FB Limits ICRA B+ 95 Reaffirmed Sri Sudha Sesamum Agro Foods FB –TL ICRA B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed And Exports Pvt Ltd. Sri Sudha Sesamum Agro Foods FB –CC ICRA B+ 120 Reaffirmed And Exports Pvt Ltd. Sri Sudha Sesamum Agro Foods Unallocated ICRA B+ 9.6 Reaffirmed And Exports Pvt Ltd. Tulsi Constructions FB –TL ICRA B+ 79 Withdrawn Tulsi Constructions FB –Unallocated ICRA B+ 60 Withdrawn Vaishnodevi Realty Pvt Ltd FB –Demand Loan ICRA BB- 590 Withdrawn Vaishnodevi Realty Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB- 310 Withdrawn Velko Infratek Projects Pvt FB –CC ICRA BB 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Velko Infratek Projects Pvt NFBL ICRA BB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Velko Infratek Projects Pvt Unallocated ICRA BB /A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)