Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Composites Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Affirmed G. Sathyanarayana Reddy Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 500 Assigned Transport Mahindra Rural Housing Finance CP IND A1+ 7000 Affirmed Ltd Patdiam Jewels FBF IND A4+ 90 Affirmed Raj Borax Pvt Ltd NFBF IND A4+ 550 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints Non-FB limits IND A3+ 20.7 Migrated to Pvt. Ltd. Non - Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Composites Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 400 Affirmed G. Sathyanarayana Reddy FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+250 Assigned Transport Kdm Clothing Co. TL IND BB- 9.25 Affirmed (reduced from INR20.003) Kdm Clothing Co. FB WC IND BB- / IND A4+35 Affirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance BK LOAN IND AA+ 55000 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR 35) Mahindra Rural Housing Finance NCD* IND AA+ 20000 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR 8) Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Subordinated debt IND AA+ 8000 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR 3) Raj Borax Pvt Ltd FBF IND BB+ / IND A4+550 Assigned Ravi Industries TL IND B+ 2.24 Assigned Ravi Industries FBF IND B+ / IND A4 60 Assigned Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd New rupee TL (RTL)* IND A 30000 Assigned * The final ratings have been assigned following the receipt of executed financing documents including common loan agreement, trust and retention agreement, deed of guarantee and promoter undertakings. Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd WC loan* IND A 11100 Assigned * The final ratings have been assigned following the receipt of executed financing documents including common loan agreement, trust and retention agreement, deed of guarantee and promoter undertakings. Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Non-FB (BG) facility IND A 14000 Upgraded from IND BBB- Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints FB WC limits IND BBB 750 Migrated to Pvt. Ltd. Non - Cooperating Category Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints TL IND BBB 424 Migrated to Pvt. Ltd. Non - Cooperating Category Subir Diamonds Pvt Ltd. FBL IND B 900 Affirmed Ubl Trust 1 Series A PTC (PTCs) IND A+ 34.7 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)