Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 20, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B Composites Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Affirmed
G. Sathyanarayana Reddy Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 500 Assigned
Transport
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance CP IND A1+ 7000 Affirmed
Ltd
Patdiam Jewels FBF IND A4+ 90 Affirmed
Raj Borax Pvt Ltd NFBF IND A4+ 550 Assigned
Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints Non-FB limits IND A3+ 20.7 Migrated to
Pvt. Ltd. Non -
Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B Composites Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 400 Affirmed
G. Sathyanarayana Reddy FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+250 Assigned
Transport
Kdm Clothing Co. TL IND BB- 9.25 Affirmed
(reduced from INR20.003)
Kdm Clothing Co. FB WC IND BB- / IND A4+35 Affirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance BK LOAN IND AA+ 55000 Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from INR 35)
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance NCD* IND AA+ 20000 Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from INR 8)
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Subordinated debt IND AA+ 8000 Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from INR 3)
Raj Borax Pvt Ltd FBF IND BB+ / IND A4+550 Assigned
Ravi Industries TL IND B+ 2.24 Assigned
Ravi Industries FBF IND B+ / IND A4 60 Assigned
Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd New rupee TL (RTL)* IND A 30000 Assigned
* The final ratings have been assigned following the receipt of executed financing documents
including common loan agreement, trust and retention agreement, deed of guarantee and promoter
undertakings.
Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd WC loan* IND A 11100 Assigned
* The final ratings have been assigned following the receipt of executed financing documents
including common loan agreement, trust and retention agreement, deed of guarantee and promoter
undertakings.
Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Non-FB (BG) facility IND A 14000 Upgraded from
IND BBB-
Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints FB WC limits IND BBB 750 Migrated to
Pvt. Ltd. Non -
Cooperating
Category
Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints TL IND BBB 424 Migrated to
Pvt. Ltd. Non -
Cooperating
Category
Subir Diamonds Pvt Ltd. FBL IND B 900 Affirmed
Ubl Trust 1 Series A PTC (PTCs) IND A+ 34.7 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)