Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 21, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 9.5 Affirmed
Ellen Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 2.8 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Everest Instruments Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 80 Assigned
Everest Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 310 Assigned
A3+
* The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of
the loan documents
Gridco Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2 3000 Affirmed
increased from 2,250
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 75 Affirmed
increased from 43
Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 99.5 Affirmed
reduced from 145.49
Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 380 Assigned
Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 170 Affirmed
BBB-
reduced from 550; * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction
and execution of loan documents
Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 16 Assigned
BBB-
* The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of
the loan documents
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond IND A(SO)/ RWE 8.7 Maintained on
Corporation RWE
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Secured overdraft IND BBB+/ RWE 0.25 Maintained on
Corporation RWE
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Long-TL IND BBB+/ RWE 5 Maintained on
Corporation RWE
Axis Bank Ltd Basel III AT1 bonds IND AA+ 35 Assigned
Axis Bank Ltd Upper Tier-2 WD 3.07 Withdrawn
subordinated debt (paid in full)
Ellen Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 16 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Ellen Textiles Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 25 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Everest Instruments Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 80 Assigned
Everest Instruments Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 80 Assigned
Everest Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit* IND BBB- 80 Assigned
* The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of
the loan documents
Gridco Ltd Bond IND A-(SO) 1275 Affirmed
Gridco Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB+ 6250 Affirmed
reduced from 7,000
Gvr Ajmer Nagaur Tollway Pvt LtdBk loan IND D 3187.5 Downgraded
Gvr Nagaur Bikaner Tollway Pvt Bk loan IND D 3150 Downgraded
Ltd
J.J. House Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 15 Assigned
BBB
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Long-TL^ IND AA-(SO) 3000 Assigned
^The assignment of final rating is based on the receipt of final documents in March 2017.
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Proposed long-TL* Provisional IND 5000 Assigned
AA-(SO)
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by KNNL and issuance of government guarantee for these loans
to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Lotus Household Products Pvt. TL IND BB 9.9 Affirmed
Ltd.
reduced from 30.39
Lotus Household Products Pvt. FB limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 40 Affirmed
Ltd.
Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loan phase I IND BBB 10570 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loan phase IIIND BBB 23311.7 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd Additional TL IND BBB 11310 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Navjivan Polyfab Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 50 Assigned
Navjivan Polyfab Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B/ IND A4 20 Assigned
Pune Municipal Corporation NCDs IND AA+ 2000 Assigned
Riba Textiles Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 308 Upgraded
Riba Textiles Ltd FB limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 180 Upgraded
Riba Textiles Ltd Non-FBL IND BBB-/ IND A3 12 Upgraded
Samriddhi Rice Mill (P) Ltd. FB limits IND BB- 70 Affirmed
Samriddhi Rice Mill (P) Ltd. TL IND BB- 12.8 Affirmed
reduced from 15
Samriddhi Rice Mill (P) Ltd. FB limits* IND BB- 5 Assigned
*The assignment of final rating is based on upon the sanction and execution of loan documents
for the above facilities by SRMPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Sandwoods Infratech Projects Long-TL IND BB 317.35 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
increased from 304.3
Sandwoods Infratech Projects Proposed long-TL WD 150 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
(as the company is no longer proceeding with the instrument as previously envisaged)
Shri Hiranyakeshi Sahakari TL IND BB 324.47 Affirmed
Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit
reduced from 704.29
Shri Sankalp Medical And TL IND BB- 112.5 Affirmed
Research Institute Pvt Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
