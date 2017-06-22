(Repeating to add more Ratings) Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhitex International FB Bk Fac –Standby ICRA A2+ 159.7 Upgraded Line of Credit from ICRA A2 Abhitex International Non FB Bk Fac –(BG ICRA A2+ 41.4 Upgraded and Credit Exposure from ICRA A2 Limit) Bikaji Foods International Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A1 140 Assigned Naari Pharma Pvt Ltd Non Fund ICRA A2 100 Assigned based-Letter of (SO)& Credit / BG Secure Industries Pvt Ltd ST Interchangeable ICRA A4 Upgraded Limits from ICRA D Spartan Engineering Industries Non FB Limits ICRA A4 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd Spartan Engineering Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA A4 0.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Abhitex International FB Bk Fac –Standby ICRA A2+ 159.7 Upgraded Line of Credit from ICRA A2 Abhitex International Non FB Bk Fac –(BG ICRA A2+ 41.1 Upgraded and Credit Exposure from ICRA A2 Limit) Axis bank ltd Certificatesof ICRA A1+ - Outstanding Deposit Programme Axis bank ltd Certificatesof ICRA A1+ - Outstanding Deposit Programme Bhatia & Company ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 120 - Chw Forge Pvt Ltd CP/ST Debt ICRA A2+ 400 Revised from ICRA A1 Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 80000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 55000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CommercialPaper ICRA A1+ 30000 withdrawn Ltd Programme (IPO financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Custodial Services ST Non-Fund Based Bk ICRA A1+ 20000 Outstanding Ltd Lines (enhanced from 1,500crs) Edelweiss Finance And CP Programme(IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Assigned Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance And CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance And ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 4000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 90000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme(IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 withdrawn Ltd financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Outstanding financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd ST –Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 10 withdrawn Jayaraj Fortune Packaging Pvt Non FB –LOC ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Madhucon Projects Ltd ST-Non Fund based ICRA D 802 Reaffirmed (reduced from 71.17crs) Naari Pharma Pvt Ltd Non Fund based ICRA A2+ & 100 Assigned# Letter of Credit / (SO) BG LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhitex International FB Bk Fac –TL ICRA A- 125.5 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Abhitex International FB Bk Fac - CC ICRA A- 798.6 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Abhitex International Unallocated Bk Fac ICRA A- 65.1 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Ashiana Housing Ltd FB Limits ICRA A 500 Upgraded from ICRA A- Bikaji Foods International Ltd CC ICRA A 590 Reaffirmed Bikaji Foods International Ltd TL ICRA A 765.1 Reaffirmed Bikaji Foods International Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 4.9 Reaffirmed Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA AA(SO) 1500 Assigned Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA AA(SO) 1050 Outstanding Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA AA(SO) 1600 Outstanding Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA AA(SO) 1500 Outstanding L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD ICRA AAA(SO) 7500 Final Rating Naari Pharma Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL ICRA BBB+ 878 Assigned (SO)& Naari Pharma Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC ICRA BBB+ 200 Assigned (SO)& Rmz Infratech Pvt Ltd Bond Programme ICRA A+(SO) 5500 Final Rating Secure Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit ICRA B 180 Upgraded from ICRA D Secure Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loans ICRA B 129.5 Upgraded from ICRA D Secure Industries Pvt Ltd LT Interchangeable ICRA B Upgraded Limits from ICRA D Secure Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 10.5 Upgraded from ICRA D Spartan Engineering Industries FBL ICRA B+ 294.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Abhitex International FB Bk Fac –TL ICRA A- 125.5 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Abhitex International FB Bk Fac –CC ICRA A- 798.6 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Abhitex International Unallocated Bk Fac ICRA A- 65.1 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Atc Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Bk Limits ICRA A 89368.9 - Ltd /ICRA A1 Axis bank ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA - Assigned Tier I Bonds ProgrammeAA+(hyb) Axis bank ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA - Outstanding Tier I Bonds ProgrammeAA+(hyb) Axis bank ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA - Assigned Tier I Bonds ProgrammeAA+(hyb) Axis bank ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA - Outstanding Tier I Bonds ProgrammeAA+(hyb) Axis bank ltd Infrastructure Bonds ICRA AAA - Outstanding Programme Axis bank ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA - Outstanding Programme Axis bank ltd Infrastructure Bonds ICRA AAA - Outstanding Programme Axis bank ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA - Outstanding Programme Axis bank ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA - Outstanding Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) Programme Axis bank ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA - Outstanding Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) Programme Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working Capital TL ICRA B- 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsurah Cold Storage Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Seasonal CC Credit ICRA B- 32.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsurah Cold Storage Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working Capital Loan ICRA B- 8.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsurah Cold Storage Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company BG ICRA B- 1.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsurah Cold Storage Bhatia & Company LT -TL ICRA BB+ 103.7 - Bhatia & Company LT –Fund based CC ICRA BB+ 585 - Bhatia & Company LT/ST Unallocated ICRA BB+ 73.7 - /A4+ Buddha Sortexrice Industries FB Fac ICRA]B+ 67.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 8500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 110000 Outstanding /ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 13500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Finance And NCD Programme ICRA AA 12500 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance And Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding Investments Ltd Programme Edelweiss Finance And Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance And LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 8000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Ekta Trust FB –TL ICRA BB- 50.8 Reaffirmed Ekta Trust Unallocated ICRA BB- 29.2 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA B+ 45 Reaffirmed Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 35 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLDICRA 25500 Outstanding AA Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd LT –FB ICRA BB 59.3 withdrawn Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd LT –Unallocated ICRA BB 5.7 withdrawn Jayaraj Fortune Packaging Pvt FB –CC ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Madhucon Projects Ltd FB limits-CC ICRA D 4250 Reaffirmed Madhucon Projects Ltd FB limits-TL ICRA D 520.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.69.19crs) Madhucon Projects Ltd LT-Non Fund based ICRA D 6480 Reaffirmed (reduced from 682.85crs) Madhucon Projects Ltd LT: Unallocated LimitsICRA D 1947.5 Reaffirmed (increased from 151.79crs) Mohan Energy LT FB CC ICRA BB+ 20 Assigned Mohan Energy LT Non-fund Based BG ICRA BB+ 810 Assigned Naari Pharma Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BBB+ & 878 Assigned# (SO) Naari Pharma Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BBB+ & 200 Assigned# (SO) Ng Fertilizers & Chemicalspvt BLR ICRA BB+ 660 - Ltd Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac –TL ICRA A- 264.5 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ (reduced from 50.00 earlier) Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd Non FB Bk Fac –BG ICRA A- 131.7 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac ICRA A- 235.5 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Rahul Texo Print FB limits ICRA BB- 95 Upgradedfrom ICRA B+ (enhanced from 5.80crs) Rocky Dhar Bk Fac ICRA B / 250 - ICRA A4 Shri Laxminarayan Chemical & FB Fac/ CC ICRA B-/A4 50 - Fertilizerspvt Ltd Shri Laxminarayan Chemical & FB Fac/ Unallocated ICRA B-/A4 20 - Fertilizerspvt Ltd Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd NCDs ICRA B+ 80 Downgraded from ICRA BB- Suave Corporation(India) Pvt Unallocated limits ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Transmission Corporation Of Bond Programme ICRA D 9750 - Andhra Pradesh Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)