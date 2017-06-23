Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 15 Affirmed Next Radio Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 136 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Poddar Global Pvt Ltd NFB WC limit IND A2 210 Affirmed (increased from INR140) S. Narendra FB limits IND A3 387.5 Affirmed (increased from INR267.5) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alka Fashions Company FB Fac IND B+ /IND A4 50 Assigned Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB+ 38.6 Affirmed (reduced from INR54.7) Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 25 Affirmed Bank Note Paper Mill India Pvt Bk loans IND AAA 8900 Affirmed Ltd’ Citibank: Royal Trust July 2004 Senior PTC (PTCs) IND AAA (SO) 37.53 Affirmed Citibank: Royal Trust June 2004 Senior PTCs IND AAA (SO) 5.54 Affirmed Citibank: Royal Trust May 2004 Series A2 PTC (PTCs) IND AAA (SO) 3.38 Affirmed New Delhi Municipal Council Proposed NCDs Provisional IND 5000 Assigned AA+ Next Radio Ltd TL IND BBB- 760 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Next Radio Ltd FB limit ND BBB-/IND A3 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Poddar Global Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB /IND A2 550 Affirmed (increased from INR300) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)