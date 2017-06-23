Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd ST ICRA D 355 Issuer not cooperating Bank Of Barod Certificates of ICRA A1+ 200000 Withdrawn Deposit Chayagraphics Healthcare Pvt ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 12.5 - Ltd Jinny Marine Traders Fund Based - EPC /FBD ICRA A4+ 160 Reaffirmed /FBP /PCFC / EBR ^# ^EPC-Export Packing Credit, FBD-Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP-Foreign Bill Purchase, PCFC-Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EBR-Export Bill Rediscounting, CEL-Credit Exposure Limited Jinny Marine Traders Non Fund Based-CEL^ ICRA A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed # Overall FBWC limit fully interchangeable within limit of Rs. 16.00 crore Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd ST non fund based ICRA D 0.5 Issuer not cooperating Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd ST unallocated ICRA D 14.5 Issuer not Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non FBL –BG ICRA A4+ 30 Upgraded from ICRA] A4 Subhasri Pigments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase ICRA A3+ 144 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 179.7 Issuer not cooperating Annpoorna Overseas CC ICRA B+ 130 Withdrawn Bank Of Barod Basel III Compliant ICRA 10000 Outstanding Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) Bank Of Barod Term Deposit ProgrammeMAAA - Outstanding Bydesign India Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB- 207.5 Issuer not cooperating Chayagraphics Healthcare Pvt LT CC ICRA B+ 65 - Ltd Humboldt Wedag India Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating IrA+ - Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A 538.1 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA B 28.3 Withdrawn Jinny Marine Traders Fund Based-TL I ICRA BB+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Jinny Marine Traders Fund Based-TL II ICRA BB+ 20.2 Reaffirmed Jinny Marine Traders Unallocated limits ICRA BB+/ 0.1 Reaffirmed A4+ Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA D 35.9 Issuer not cooperating Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd LT unallocated ICRA D 19.1 Issuer not cooperating cooperating Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL –CC ICRA BB+ 130 Upgraded from ICRA] BB Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL –Export Packing ICRA BB+ 30 Upgraded Credit from ICRA] BB Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL –Untied (Proposed)ICRA BB+ 16.2 Upgraded from ICRA] BB Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 350 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 796.6 Assigned ICRA A- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 17.7 Assigned ICRA A- Muthoot Microfin Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 893.5 Assigned ICRA A- Muthoot Microfin Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 70.3 Assigned ICRA A- Muthoot Microfin Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 378.4 Assigned ICRA A- Muthoot Microfin Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 21 Assigned ICRA A- Paliwal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBBk Fac –TL ICRA A- 440 Upgraded from ICRA]BBB+ Polysol Industries Bk Loans ICRA B+ / 118 Issuer not ICRA A4 cooperating Ramco Systems Ltd BLR ICRA A- / 1355 - ICRA A2 Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 85 Issuer not cooperating Santosh Kumar Sharma FB Limits ICRA BB 100 Assigned Santosh Kumar Sharma Non-FBL ICRA BB 150 Assigned Sharekhan Financial Services CP programme (IPO - 5000 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd financing) Sharekhan Financial Services CP/ST debt programm - 10000 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea BK FAC ICRA BB- 74.8 Issuer not Estates Pvt Ltd cooperating Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd LT CC ICRA BB 180 - Subhasri Pigments Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 100.7 Withdrawn Triton Maritime Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 140 Downgraded from ICRA]BBB- Vaishnavi Cotton Industries BK FAC ICRA B 70 Issuer not cooperating Yamuna Machine Works Ltd. Bk Loans ICRA B+ / 134.1 Issuer not ICRA A4 cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)