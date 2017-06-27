Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 23 & June 26, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhardwaj Construction Company Non-FB limits IND A4+ 98.4 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bhardwaj Construction Company Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND 101.6 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd A4+
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by BCCPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Ctrls Datacenters Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A2+ 100 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Emami Cement Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2+ 150 Assigned
Housing And Urban Development FY18 ST debt IND A1+ 20000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND A3 113 Affirmed
Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 35 Affirmed
(increased from INR27.5)
Shree Vardhman Developers Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 98.9 Affirmed
Ltd
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 12.5 Assigned
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Forward cover facility IND A3+ 5.2 Assigned
United Ciigma Institute Of Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 0.1 Assigned
Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Azamgarh Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB - Assigned
Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 2812 Affirmed
(reduced from INR3301.5)
Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac IND BBB/INDA3+ 7250 Affirmed
Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed TL# Provisional IND 937.9 Assigned
BBB
# The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by BGR to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Bhalerao Brothers & Associates Proposed long-TL WD 75 Withdrawn
Ctrls Datacenters Ltd Lease rental IND A- 1260 Migrated to
discounting long-TL Non Cooperating
Category
Ctrls Datacenters Ltd Long-TL IND A- 480 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Ctrls Datacenters Ltd FB WC facility IND A- 150 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Emami Cement Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 1600 Assigned
Emami Cement Ltd Long-TL IND A- 19645 Assigned
Emami Cement Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 800 Assigned
A-
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by ECL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Emami Cement Ltd Proposed LT loan* Provisional IND 4400 Assigned
A-
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by ECL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Housing And Urban Development FY18 borrowing IND AAA 120000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd programme
Housing And Urban Development Proposed LT Bk loans Provisional IND 32813.5 Assigned
Corporation Ltd AAA
Jasmer Pack Ltd Non-FB limit IND BB /IND A4+ 2.3 Affirmed
Jasmer Pack Ltd FB limit IND BB/IND A4+ 165 Affirmed
(increased from INR145.0)
Jsw Steel Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA- 53510.4 Affirmed
(reduced from INR86,350)
Jubilant Agri And Consumer Long-TL IND BBB 1462.5 Affirmed
Products Ltd
Jubilant Agri And Consumer FB WC limits IND BBB /INDA3+ 594 Affirmed
Products Ltd
Jubilant Agri And Consumer Non-FB WC limits IND BBB /INDA3+ 2137.5 Affirmed
Products Ltd
Knowledge Infrastructure FB WC IND A-/IND A2+ 350 Affirmed
Systems Pvt Ltd
Knowledge Infrastructure Non-FB WC IND A-/IND A2+ 8350 Affirmed
Systems Pvt Ltd
(reduced from INR 9,945)
Knowledge Infrastructure Proposed WC Fac* Provisional IND 6050 Affirmed
Systems Pvt Ltd A- /Provisional
IND A2+
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by KISPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. /(increased from
INR4,455)
Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd TL facility IND BBB-/ 359.2 Affirmed
Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 149 Affirmed
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. TL IND BBB- 84.7 Affirmed
(reduced from INR140)
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. FB limits* IND BBB- /IND A3 160 Assigned
* The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of sanction letters from Mash Agro.
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3 580 Affirmed
(increased from INR550)
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Proposed TL WD 400 Withdrawn
Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 27.5 Affirmed
Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 2.5 Affirmed
(reduced from INR5.69)
Pharma Specialities Ltd TL IND A+ 1190 Affirmed
Pharma Specialities Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 3810 Affirmed
A+
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by Eugia to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Shree Vardhman Developers Pvt FB limits IND 1 Affirmed
Ltd B+/IND A4
Shree Vardhman Township Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 400 Downgraded
from IND B
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 493.5 Assigned
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd TL IND BBB/ 988.8 Assigned
United Ciigma Institute Of TL IND BBB- 1095.9 Assigned
Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd
United Ciigma Institute Of FB WC Fac IND BBB-/ IND A3 370 Assigned
Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
