Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bloom Dekor Ltd Non Fund Based - LC/BGICRA A4 145 Reaffirmed Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A4 5 Upgraded (ILC/FLC)/ BG from ICRA D Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Loan ICRA A4 10 Upgraded Equivalent Risk from ICRA D J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Non FB LT ICRA A4+ 160 Revised from Ltd ICRA A3 Kunal Structure (India) Pvt BG ICRA A3+ 3650 Revised from Ltd ICRA A2+ Issuer not cooperating L&T Finance Ltd CP (IPO financing) ICRA A1+ 90000 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP (IPO financing) ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP (IPO financing) ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Ltd Muthoot Vehicle And Asset ST Bk Limits ICRA A3+ 750 Finance Ltd Review process is underway Phoenix Overseas Ltd Non Fund Based fac ICRA A3 45 Reaffirmed Royal Exports ST -Fund Based ICRA A4+ 180 Issuer not cooperating Sarju Vitrified Pvt. Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4 40.3 Assigned Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4+ 245 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Oil Imports & Non Fund Based Fac ICRA D 550 Downgraded Exports India Pvt Ltd from ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Industries Non Fund Based Fac ICRA D 337.5 Downgraded from ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Refineries Non Fund Based Fac ICRA D 393.8 Downgraded from ICRA A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd Medium Term FD MAA+ 1000 Outstanding Muthoot Vehicle And Asset FD MA Finance Ltd Review process is underway LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Rice Mill Bk Fac ICRA BB- /A4 90 Issuer not cooperating Apar Charitable Trust For LT FB TL (TL) ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Education And Research Bank Of India Innovative Perpetual ICRA AA- 6550 Reaffirmed Debt Instruments Bank Of India Term Deposit ProgrammeMAA+ Reaffirmed Bloom Dekor Ltd Fund Based - CC ICRA B 180 Revised from ICRA B+ Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd FB Running Packing ICRA B- 50 Upgraded Credit from ICRA D (RPC/EPC/PCFC/EBD/FBD) Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd FB CC (sub-limit of ICRA B- Upgraded RPCFC) from ICRA D Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd FB Rupee TL ICRA B- 7 Upgraded from ICRA D Cochin Bridge Infrastructure TL ICRA D 91.1 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Issuer not cooperating Dsg Corp Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA B- 101 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd Bk Loan Ratings ICRA BBB 465 Issuer not cooperating J Pan Tubular Components Pvt FB LT ICRA BB+ 218 Revised from Ltd ICRA BBB- Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 99.5 Downgraded Issuer not cooperating Kshitija Infrastructure Pvt Bk Loans ICRA B 250 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Kunal Structure (India) Pvt CC ICRA BBB 1480 Revised from Ltd ICRA A- Issuer not cooperating L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 2500 Assigned L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 7500 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 65190 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd NCD (Public Issance) ICRA AA+ 6817 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 13250 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 32500 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 3000 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA+/ 29000 Outstanding A1+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 4000 Outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD (Infra Bonds) ICRA AA+ 16650.3 Outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD ICRA AA+ 60340 Outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Subordinated Bonds ICRA AA+ 15000 Outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd /A1+ Muthoot Vehicle And Asset LT Bk Limits ICRA BBB 250 Finance Ltd Review process is underway N. B. Cotex Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 80 Assigned Issuer not cooperating N.D. Plastics Bk Loans ICRA B- /A4 100 Issuer not cooperating Paramasivam Palanisamy Fund Based Fac ICRA D 238 Downgraded Charitable Trust from ICRA B+ Phoenix Overseas Ltd Fund Based Fac ICRA BBB- 4850 Reaffirmed Phoenix Overseas Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Prani Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC ICRA D 130 Revised from ICRA B+ Prani Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL ICRA D 44 Revised from ICRA B+ Prani Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA D 3.5 Revised from ICRA B+ Quesscorp Holdings Pte. Ltd Fund Based - TL ICRA AA- 1110 Assigned (SO) Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 66 Issuer not cooperating Ritco Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Fund based ICRA BBB- 350 Review process is underway Ritco Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund based ICRA BBB- 50 Review process is underway Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Ratings ICRA A- /A2+ 720 Issuer not cooperating S & T Mining Company Pvt Ltd FBL –TL ICRA BBB+ 1905 Reaffirmed Issuer delayed in giving information S & T Mining Company Pvt Ltd FBL –CC ICRA BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Issuer delayed in giving information S & T Mining Company Pvt Ltd NFBL –BG ICRA BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer delayed in giving information Sarju Vitrified Pvt. Ltd Fund Based - CC ICRA B 75 Assigned Sarju Vitrified Pvt. Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB 100 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Industries Fund Based Fac ICRA D 50 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Oil Imports & Fund Based Fac ICRA D 140 Downgraded Exports India Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB- Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Oil Imports & Unallocated ICRA D 10 Downgraded Exports India Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB-/ A4 Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Refineries Fund Based Fac ICRA D 100 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Techno India Bk Fac ICRA D 250 Issuer not cooperating Three C Greens Developers Pvt NCD ICRA B (SO) 2250 Revised from Ltd ICRA BB+ (SO) Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based/ Non-fund ICRA BB/ A4+ 200 based Bk lines Review process is underway Umiya Industries BLR ICRA B /A4 60 Issuer not cooperating Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA B 16 Outstanding Enhanced from Rs. 0.11 Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd FB/Non fund based –CC ICRA B /A4 470 Outstanding Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B /A4 0.1 Assigned BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)