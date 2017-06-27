US STOCKS-Wall St rises as market takes a relook at ECB chief's comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bloom Dekor Ltd Non Fund Based - LC/BGICRA A4 145 Reaffirmed Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A4 5 Upgraded (ILC/FLC)/ BG from ICRA D Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Loan ICRA A4 10 Upgraded Equivalent Risk from ICRA D J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Non FB LT ICRA A4+ 160 Revised from Ltd ICRA A3 Kunal Structure (India) Pvt BG ICRA A3+ 3650 Revised from Ltd ICRA A2+ Issuer not cooperating L&T Finance Ltd CP (IPO financing) ICRA A1+ 90000 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP (IPO financing) ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP (IPO financing) ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Ltd Muthoot Vehicle And Asset ST Bk Limits ICRA A3+ 750 Finance Ltd Review process is underway Phoenix Overseas Ltd Non Fund Based fac ICRA A3 45 Reaffirmed Royal Exports ST -Fund Based ICRA A4+ 180 Issuer not cooperating Sarju Vitrified Pvt. Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4 40.3 Assigned Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4+ 245 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Oil Imports & Non Fund Based Fac ICRA D 550 Downgraded Exports India Pvt Ltd from ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Industries Non Fund Based Fac ICRA D 337.5 Downgraded from ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Refineries Non Fund Based Fac ICRA D 393.8 Downgraded from ICRA A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd Medium Term FD MAA+ 1000 Outstanding Muthoot Vehicle And Asset FD MA Finance Ltd Review process is underway LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Rice Mill Bk Fac ICRA BB- /A4 90 Issuer not cooperating Apar Charitable Trust For LT FB TL (TL) ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Education And Research Bank Of India Innovative Perpetual ICRA AA- 6550 Reaffirmed Debt Instruments Bank Of India Term Deposit ProgrammeMAA+ Reaffirmed Bloom Dekor Ltd Fund Based - CC ICRA B 180 Revised from ICRA B+ Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd FB Running Packing ICRA B- 50 Upgraded Credit from ICRA D (RPC/EPC/PCFC/EBD/FBD) Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd FB CC (sub-limit of ICRA B- Upgraded RPCFC) from ICRA D Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd FB Rupee TL ICRA B- 7 Upgraded from ICRA D Cochin Bridge Infrastructure TL ICRA D 91.1 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Issuer not cooperating Dsg Corp Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA B- 101 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd Bk Loan Ratings ICRA BBB 465 Issuer not cooperating J Pan Tubular Components Pvt FB LT ICRA BB+ 218 Revised from Ltd ICRA BBB- Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 99.5 Downgraded Issuer not cooperating Kshitija Infrastructure Pvt Bk Loans ICRA B 250 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Kunal Structure (India) Pvt CC ICRA BBB 1480 Revised from Ltd ICRA A- Issuer not cooperating L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 2500 Assigned L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 7500 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 65190 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd NCD (Public Issance) ICRA AA+ 6817 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 13250 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 32500 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 3000 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA+/ 29000 Outstanding A1+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 4000 Outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD (Infra Bonds) ICRA AA+ 16650.3 Outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD ICRA AA+ 60340 Outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Subordinated Bonds ICRA AA+ 15000 Outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd /A1+ Muthoot Vehicle And Asset LT Bk Limits ICRA BBB 250 Finance Ltd Review process is underway N. B. Cotex Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 80 Assigned Issuer not cooperating N.D. Plastics Bk Loans ICRA B- /A4 100 Issuer not cooperating Paramasivam Palanisamy Fund Based Fac ICRA D 238 Downgraded Charitable Trust from ICRA B+ Phoenix Overseas Ltd Fund Based Fac ICRA BBB- 4850 Reaffirmed Phoenix Overseas Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Prani Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC ICRA D 130 Revised from ICRA B+ Prani Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL ICRA D 44 Revised from ICRA B+ Prani Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA D 3.5 Revised from ICRA B+ Quesscorp Holdings Pte. Ltd Fund Based - TL ICRA AA- 1110 Assigned (SO) Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 66 Issuer not cooperating Ritco Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Fund based ICRA BBB- 350 Review process is underway Ritco Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund based ICRA BBB- 50 Review process is underway Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Ratings ICRA A- /A2+ 720 Issuer not cooperating S & T Mining Company Pvt Ltd FBL –TL ICRA BBB+ 1905 Reaffirmed Issuer delayed in giving information S & T Mining Company Pvt Ltd FBL –CC ICRA BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Issuer delayed in giving information S & T Mining Company Pvt Ltd NFBL –BG ICRA BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer delayed in giving information Sarju Vitrified Pvt. Ltd Fund Based - CC ICRA B 75 Assigned Sarju Vitrified Pvt. Ltd Fund Based - TL ICRA B 285 Assigned Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB 100 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Industries Fund Based Fac ICRA D 50 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Oil Imports & Fund Based Fac ICRA D 140 Downgraded Exports India Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB- Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Oil Imports & Unallocated ICRA D 10 Downgraded Exports India Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB-/ A4 Issuer not cooperating Sri Maharaja Refineries Fund Based Fac ICRA D 100 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Techno India Bk Fac ICRA D 250 Issuer not cooperating Three C Greens Developers Pvt NCD ICRA B (SO) 2250 Revised from Ltd ICRA BB+ (SO) Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based/ Non-fund ICRA BB/ A4+ 200 based Bk lines Review process is underway Umiya Industries BLR ICRA B /A4 60 Issuer not cooperating Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA B 16 Outstanding Enhanced from Rs. 0.11 Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd FB/Non fund based –CC ICRA B /A4 470 Outstanding Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B /A4 0.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Since event affecting AirAsia X flight D7237, co has worked closely with airline, other relevant partners, authorities to understand cause