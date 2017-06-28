Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brand Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits*IND A4+ 50 Assigned * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by BAPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Kripa Telecom NFBF IND A4 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And Non-FB limits IND A1+ 200 Affirmed Services Ltd Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company Non-FB WC limits IND A4 105 Affirmed Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd CP IND A1+ (SO) 1500 Assigned Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd NFB WC IND A2 1000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artson Engineering Ltd TL IND AA-(SO) 150 Withdrawn Artson Engineering Ltd FB WCL IND AA-(SO) /IND 110 Withdrawn A1+(SO) Artson Engineering Ltd NFBL IND AA-(SO) /IND 50 Withdrawn A1+(SO) Artson Engineering Ltd FB WC limits WD 110 Withdrawn Artson Engineering Ltd NFBL WD 50 Withdrawn Artson Engineering Ltd TL WD 150 Withdrawn Faizabad Nagar Palika Parishad LT IND BB / RWN - - John Energy Ltd TL IND A 819.3 Upgraded from IND A- (reduced from INR992.8) John Energy Ltd External commercial IND A 3581.1 Upgraded from borrowings IND A- (reduced from INR4,152.9) John Energy Ltd WC limits IND A / IND A1 1270 Upgraded from IND A-/ IND A2+ (reduced from INR1,330) John Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND A / IND A1 1991 Upgraded from IND A- / IND A2+ (increased from INR1,826.1) Kripa Telecom FBF IND B+ 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Maunathbhanjan Nagar Palika LT IND BB - Assigned Parishad Oasis Distilleries Ltd FBL - 180 Withdrawn Oasis Distilleries Ltd NFBL - 54.1 Withdrawn Oasis Distilleries Ltd TL - 161.9 Withdrawn Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd TL WD 1920 Withdrawn Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd FBL WD 150 Withdrawn Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd NFBL WD 608.9 Withdrawn Rswm Ltd TL IND A+ 870 Assigned Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And FB WC limits IND AA- / IND A1+1300 Affirmed Services Ltd Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company FB WC limit IND B+ 20 Affirmed (reduced from INR40) St. Shirdi Sai Education Bk loan IND BBB- 474.57 Affirmed Society’S (increased from INR446.60) Ubl Trust 3 Series A pass-through IND A+ (SO) 370.6 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL WD 665 Withdrawn Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd NFBL WD 2.5 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 