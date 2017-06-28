Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cmc Commutatorspvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4 16.5 Issuer not cooperating Ericsson India Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1 500 Downgraded from ICRA A1+ Feedback Infra Pvt.Ltd. CP ICRA A4+ 150 Withdrawn Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation Non FB Limit ICRA A4 1400 Assigned Ltd Indo Vacuum Technologiespvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 5 Issuer not cooperating M/S. Ardhendu Monda BG ICRA A4 20.2 Reaffirmed Malhati Tea & Industries Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Milan Associates BG ICRA A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 25.8 Reaffirmed Rajvi Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based ICRA A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Regent Granito (India) Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA A4 150.3 Reaffirmed Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA A4 220 Reaffirmed Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based Ltd ICRA A4 600 Reaffirmed Tirupati Services Pvtltd ST FB limits ICRA A4 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asb Projects Ltd TL ICRA B+ 125 Issuer not cooperating Asb Projects Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 25 Issuer not cooperating Bangalore Institute Of LT-TL ICRA B 99.5 Gastroenterology Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Bangalore Institute Of LT Unallocated Limit ICRA B 0.5 Gastroenterology Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Bhima Jewellers LT –FB: Cash Credi ICRA BBB 2710 Outstanding Bhima Jewellers LT –FB: TL ICRA BBB 422.5 Outstanding /Assigned Chamunda Electrical (P) Ltd BLR ICRA B+/A4 85 Issuer not cooperating Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed Cmc Commutatorspvt Ltd LTCC ICRA B 30 Issuer not cooperating Cmc Commutatorspvt Ltd LT TL ICRA B 20 Issuer not cooperating Cmc Commutatorspvt Ltd LT unallocated Limit ICRA B 33.5 Issuer not cooperating Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 173.9 Assigned ICRA A(SO) Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 5.4 Assigned ICRA BBB-(SO Feedback Infra Pvt.Ltd. FB Bk Limits and TL ICRA BB+ 960 Withdrawn Feedback Infra Pvt.Ltd. Non-fund Based Bk ICRA BB+ 950 Withdrawn Limits Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation CC ICRA B 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat Cotfib CC ICRA D 137.5 Revised from ICRA B Gujarat Cotfib BG ICRA D 3.3 Revised from ICRA A4 Hansoge Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB-(S) 350 Assigned Hansoge Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB(SO) 500 Outstanding Hindustan Fibreglass Works Bk Fac ICRA B- 140 Issuer not cooperating Indo Vacuum Technologiespvt Ltd LTCC ICRA B 22 Issuer not cooperating Indo Vacuum Technologiespvt Ltd LT TL ICRA B 15 Issuer not cooperating Indo Vacuum Technologiespvt Ltd LT/STUnallocated LimitICRA B/ICRA 33.5 A4 Issuer not cooperating Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Khed Economic Infrastructure LT, TL ICRA BB 6110 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB- Lic Mutual Fund Asset LIC MF Capital ICRA AAAmfs - Withdrawn Management Ltd Protection Oriented Fund –Series 3 M/S. Ardhendu Monda CC ICRA B+ 55 Assigned M/S. Ardhendu Monda Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 24.8 Assigned Malhati Tea & Industries Ltd FB –TL ICRA B- 8.9 Reaffirmed Malhati Tea & Industries Ltd FB –Unallocated ICRA B- 64.6 Reaffirmed Malhati Tea & Industries Ltd FBL ICRA B- 25 Reaffirmed Malwa Automotives Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 170 Reaffirmed Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd TL ICRA A- 160 Withdrawn Manaksia Coated Metals & TL ICRA A- 200 Withdrawn Industries Ltd Manaksia Industries Ltd TL ICRA A- 148.5 Withdrawn Milan Associates CC ICRA BB 70 Reaffirmed National Electronics Bk Fac ICRA BB- 60 Issuer not cooperating New World Landmark Llp LT, FBL ICRA BBB- 1200 Assigned Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 147 Reaffirmed Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 70 Reaffirmed R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt FB – CC ICRA A - 650 Assigned / Ltd Outstanding Rajvi Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd FB ICRA BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Regent Granito (India) Ltd Fund Based ICRA B+ 423.3 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Jewellers FB –CC ICRA B 65 Reaffirmed Pvt.Ltd. Riddhi Siddhi Jewellers Unallocated Limits ICRA B 35 Reaffirmed Pvt.Ltd. Rlj Multigrain Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA B 55 Reaffirmed Rlj Multigrain Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 65 Reaffirmed S. K. Cotton Industries LT –fund based –TL ICRA B 15 - Review process is underway S. K. Cotton Industries LT –fund based –CC ICRA B 45 - Review process is underway Sasan Powerltd BLR ICRA BBB 201495 Review process is underway Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Bk Fac ICRA 100 Ltd B-/ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Shri Krishna Autosales Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB 260 Upgraded from BB- Shri Tulsi Oil Products CC ICRA B+ 55 Reaffirmed Sidvin Core-Tech India Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BB 104.3 Withdrawn Sidvin Core-Tech India Pvt Ltd LT UNALLOCATED ICRA BB 5.7 Withdrawn Sms Shivnath Infrastructure NCD Provisional 1850 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA AA Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB- 97.5 Upgraded from B+ Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd LT Non FBL ICRA BB- 10 Upgraded from B+ Tirupati Services Pvtltd LT FB limits ICRA BB 125 Reaffirmed Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd FBL –TL ICRA BB- 650 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd FBL –CC ICRA BB- 70 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd Fund based/Non-FBL ICRA BB- / 480 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Unitech Mercantile Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B- 120 Issuer not cooperating Vst & Sons Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB 200 Reaffirmed Vst Motors Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB 550 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 