India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 29

Jun 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Omax Autos Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 150 Rating affirmed reduced from 250 mln Sagar Cements (R) Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2+ 150 Assigned Ultratech Cement Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 30000 Assigned Claris Injectables Ltd TL IND A/ RWE 3621.1 Maintained on RWE reduced from 4,175.6 mln Claris Injectables Ltd FB CC limits IND A/ RWE 900 Maintained on RWE Claris Injectables Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1/ RWE 440 Maintained on RWE Claris Injectables Ltd FB limits IND A1/ RWE 100 Maintained on RWE LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Claris Lifesciences Ltd TL IND A/ RWE 180 Rating assigned and placed on RWE Hindustan Cleanenergy Ltd NCDs (NCDs)* IND BBB- 8500 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable *Issuer did not cooperate; Based on best available information; Ratings were last reviewed on 4 April 2016 Kalanjiam Development Financial Bk loans IND BB- 340 Assigned Services Nirjharaa Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 33.13 Upgraded reduced from 41.1 mln Nirjharaa Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 38 Upgraded Om Sons Marketing Pvt Ltd FB limits WD 610 Withdrawn Om Sons Marketing Pvt Ltd Non-FBL WD 13.4 Withdrawn Om Sons Marketing Pvt Ltd TL WD 326.6 Withdrawn Omax Autos Ltd TL IND A- 640.9 Rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable reduced from 709 mln Omax Autos Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A1 725 Rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable increased from 390 mln Sagar Cements (R) Ltd TL IND A-(SO) 500 Assigned Sagar Cements (R) Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND A-(SO) 1500 Assigned Sagar Cements (R) Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB+/ IND A2+400 Assigned Ultratech Cement Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 5000 Affirmed Ultratech Cement Ltd FB limits IND AAA/ IND A1+ 20000 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.