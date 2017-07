RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 29

(Repeating to additional Ratings as of June 28,2017) Jun 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A2 60 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.6.80 CR) Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd NFB-BG ICRA A4 0.045 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Bhuruka Gases Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A3 25 Upgraded from ICRA A4+ Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Danish Leather Exports ST: FB Fac ICRA A4 35 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Danish Leather Exports ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Danish Leather Exports ST: Unallocated limitsICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac^ ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^Short-term fund-based facility is interchangeable to the extent of Rs. 50 crore with non-fund based facility and to the extent of Rs. 9 crore with cash credit facility with a long-term rating of AA-(Stable) Dharampal Satyapal Ltd CP (CP) ICRA A1+ 500 Outstanding Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd STFB Limits ICRA A2+ 346.5 Upgradedfrom ICRA A2 Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 201.5 Upgradedfrom ICRA A2 Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Floating Rate ICRA A1+ - Reaffirmed Income Fund - ST Plan mfs Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Liquid Fund ICRA A1+ - Reaffirmed mfs Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management ICRA A1+ - Reaffirmed Fund – Savings Plan mfs Ifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Withdrawn financing) Ifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 outstanding Ifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 outstanding financing) Iron Triangle Ltd ST Non Fund Base ICRA A2+ 4950 Reaffirmed J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Micron Electricals Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Montana Tiles Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Remsons Industries Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4+ 7 Revised from ICRA A3 River Engineering Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4 75 - Issuer not cooperating Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd ST –FB ICRA A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd ST –Non FB ICRA A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shakti Cables Pvt Ltd Non FB –LOC ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Shivam Agroprocess Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ICRA A4 350 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Non FB ICRA A4 3 Withdrawn Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd ST –Non Fund based ICRA D 1200 Reaffirmed Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed World Steeltech (India) Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB+ 603 Reaffirmed (revised from 39.50 CR) Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 170.00 CR) Aarti Suitings Pvt Ltd LT FB –CC ICRA BB- 95 - Issuer not cooperating Aarti Suitings Pvt Ltd LT FB –TL ICRA BB- 15 - Issuer not cooperating Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA B+ 44.9 Reaffirmed Assetz Premium Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BB-(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Badami Town Municipal Council Issuer Rating IrBB Assigned Bank Of Maharashtra Basel III Compliant ICRA A-(hyd) 10000 Downgraded Tier I Bonds from ICRA A(hyd) Bank Of Maharashtra Basel II Compliant ICRA A+ 4000 Downgraded Upper Tier II Bonds from ICRA AA- Bank Of Maharashtra Basel II Compliant ICRA A+ 700 Downgraded Innovative Perpetual from ICRA AA- Debt Instrument Bank Of Maharashtra Basel II Compliant ICRA A+ 500 Downgraded Lower Tier II Bonds from ICRA AA- Bank Of Maharashtra Basel II Compliant ICRA A+ 300 Downgraded Innovative Perpetual from ICRA AA- Debt Instrument Bank Of Maharashtra Basel II Compliant ICRA AA- 11300 Downgraded Lower Tier II Bonds from ICRA AA Bank Of Maharashtra Basel II Compliant ICRA AA- 200 Downgraded Lower Tier II Bonds from ICRA AA Bank Of Maharashtra Basel III Compliant ICRA 10000 Downgraded Tier II Bonds AA-(hyd) from ICRA Programme AA(hyd) Bhuruka Gases Ltd LT FB limits ICRA BBB- 35 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Bhuruka Gases Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 140 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ /ICRA A4+ Brigade Properties Pvt Ltd LT –Bk lines ICRA A 1000 Reaffirmed Brigade Properties Pvt Ltd LT –NCD ICRA A 1000 Reaffirmed Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA AA- 3763.6 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd LT non-fund based Bk ICRA AA- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Dharampal Satyapal Ltd LT unallocated ICRA AA- 1186.4 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 166.7 Outstanding Frank Lifecare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 144 - Issuer not cooperating Frank Lifecare Pvt Ltd optionally ICRA B+ 6 - convertible debentureF Issuer not cooperating Ganga Papers India Ltd FB CC ICRA BB- 60 - Issuer not cooperating Ganga Papers India Ltd LT / ST FB ICRA BB- /A4 80 - Issuer not cooperating Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 2045.1 Upgradedfrom ICRA BBB Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT Non-FBL ICRA BBB+ 125.5 Upgradedfrom ICRA BBB Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 10.3 Upgradedfrom ICRA BBB Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Bking and PSU ICRA AA - - revised from Debt Fund mfs ICRA AA+mfs Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest ICRA AA- - revised from Fund -ST Plan mfs ICRA AA+mfs Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest ICRA AA+ - Revised from Fund – Dynamic Plan mfs ICRA AAAmfs Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Fund- Treasury mfs Advantage Plan Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Medium Term ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Opportunities Fund mfs Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC ShortTerm ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Opportunities Fund mfs Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Income Fund ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed mfs High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd LT FB –CC ICRA B- 40 Withdrawn High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd LT FB –TL ICRA B- 64.4 Withdrawn High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Non-fund Based ICRA B- 5.5 Withdrawn High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd LT –Unallocated ICRA B- 5.1 Withdrawn Ifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 outstanding Ifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 outstanding programme Ifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLD 25500 outstanding ICRA AA Iron Triangle Ltd LT Fund Based-CC ICRA A- 1050 Reaffirmed Iron Triangle Ltd LT Fund Based-TL ICRA A- 950 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Elite Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA D 24.5 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B- 451.3 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B- 122.8 Reaffirmed M.M. Ispatpvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B 100 - Issuer not cooperating Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Ltd FB Fac (TL) ICRA AA 2080 Upgraded from ICRA AA- Mccoy Architectural Systems BLR ICRA BBB- 250 - Pvt Ltd Review process is underway Metawood Display Systems Bk Loans ICRA BB- 200 - Issuer not cooperating Montana Tiles Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B 87.5 Reaffirmed Nazareth Foods Pvt Ltd LT: TL - - - (revised from 3.41 CR) Nazareth Foods Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed Prp Professional Edge LT Bk Lines ICRA BB 150 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BB- 140 - Issuer not cooperating Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FB Unallocated ICRA BB- /A4 108.5 - Issuer not cooperating Ras Polytex Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BB- 65 - Issuer not cooperating Ras Polytex Pvt Ltd FB Unallocated ICRA BB- /A4 59.7 - Issuer not cooperating Remsons Industries Ltd LT FBL –CC ICRA BB+ 200 Revised from ICRA BBB- Remsons Industries Ltd LT FBL –TL ICRA BB+ 15 Revised from ICRA BBB- River Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB 200 - Issuer not cooperating Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 449.2 Assigned Removed from watch with negative implications Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd Un-allocated ICRA BB- 0.8 Assigned Removed from watch with negative implications Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd LT/ ST -Unallocated ICRA BB 167.3 Reaffirmed Shakti Cables Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA B- 17.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Cables Pvt Ltd Non FB –BG ICRA B- 30 Reaffirmed Shakti Cables Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B- 37.5 Reaffirmed Shivam Agroprocess Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BB- 3.1 Reaffirmed Shivam Agroprocess Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 20.8 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd BLR ICRA D 65134.7 - Review process is underway Skn Haryana City Gas FB Limits ICRA BB- 70.8 Upgraded Distribution Pvt. Ltd. from ICRA BB Skn Haryana City Gas Non-FBL ICRA BB- 100 Upgraded Distribution Pvt. Ltd. from ICRA BB Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd LT FB –CC ICRA B+ 35 Withdrawn Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd LT FB –TL ICRA B+ 28.7 Withdrawn Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd LT -Unallocated ICRA B+ 5 Withdrawn System Control & Automation Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 60 - Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd LT –Fund based ICRA D 1458.3 Reaffirmed Vasundhara Developers FB –TL ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL - 0 Reaffirmed Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FB limits ICRA BB 140 Reaffirmed Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd Long / ST unallocated ICRA BB / 29.5 Reaffirmed limits ICRA A4+ World Steeltech (India) Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B- 98 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Yfc Projects Pvt.Ltd. FB –CC ICRA BB+ 300 Withdrawn Yfc Projects Pvt.Ltd. Non-fund Based Bk ICRA BB+ 1200 Withdrawn Limits^ ^Long Term Non Fund based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Non Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 20.00 crore andin case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 120.00 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.