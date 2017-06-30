FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 30
Featured
India this week
#Asia
June 30, 2017 / 3:46 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 30

6 Min Read

    Jun 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 29, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
CG Power And Industrial         Commercial^^ paper     IND A1+          1000     Affirmed / RWE
Solutions
^^Commercial paper was not issued till date of the rating action commentary
CG Power And Industrial         Derivative limits      IND A1+          660      Affirmed / RWE
Solutions
D.R Shah Construction Co        Non-FB Fac             IND A4           30       Affirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Mas Financial Services          Bk Loans               IND A            24000    Affirmed
Brilliant Spaces                TL                     IND B+           1249.79  Assigned
CG Power And Industrial         TL                     IND AA           6650     Assigned
Solutions
CG Power And Industrial         Bk Fac^                IND AA / IND A1+ 37000    Affirmed / RWE
Solutions
^Bank facility details are provided in the annexure
Chaudhry & Sons                 FB limits              IND B / IND A4   100      Assigned
D.R Shah Construction Co        FB Fac                 IND B+           30       Affirmed
Lifelong India                  TL                     IND A-           237.2    Affirmed
Lifelong India                  FB Bk Fac              IND A- / IND A2+ 82       Affirmed
Lifelong India                  Non-FB Bk Fac          IND A- / IND A2+ 52       Affirmed
Lifelong Meditech               LT debt                IND A-           44.4     Affirmed
Lifelong Meditech               FB WC credit limits    IND A-/A2+       270      Affirmed
Mahindra Integrated Township    NCDs (NCDs)            IND AA-          750      Affirmed
Mahindra Integrated Township    FB WC limits           IND AA-          250      Affirmed
Platinum Trust                  Pass-through           Provisional IND  3742.96  Assigned
                                certificates (PTCs) -  AAA
                                Series A
Platinum Trust                  Second loss credit     Provisional IND  202.12   Assigned
                                facility (SLCF)        BBB
Shri Trust G                    Series A2 pass-through IND AAA          507.3    Affirmed
                                certificates (PTCs)
Steel Strips Wheels             TL                     IND A-           2874.2   Affirmed
Steel Strips Wheels             FB WC limits           IND A- / IND A2+ 2000     Affirmed
Steel Strips Wheels             Non-FB WC limits       IND A- / IND A2+ 2250     Affirmed
T S Global Procurement Company  Revolving syndicated   IND AA-          -        Assigned / RWE
                                Bk Fac*
*The credit facilities availed/to be availed from a consortium of banks overseas with Hongkong
and Shanghai Bank
T S Global Procurement Company  Proposed revolving     IND AA-          -        Assigned / RWE
                                syndicated Bk Fac*^
^ The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by TSGP to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
*The credit facilities availed/to be availed from a consortium of banks overseas with Hongkong
and Shanghai Bank

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

