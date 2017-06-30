ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 30

Jun 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd ST –Fund based ICRA A4 50 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A4 10 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Barclays Investments And Loans CP programme ICRA A1+ 25000 Assigned (India) Ltd CR Retail Malls (India) Ltd CP programme(IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned Financing) CR Retail Malls (India) Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Financing) Ecap Equities Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+; 5000 Outstanding ECL Finance Ltd Commercial Paper ICRA A1+ 80000 Outstanding Programme (IPO financing) ECL Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding ECL Finance Ltd Short term ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Non-Convertible Debenture Programme ECL Finance Ltd Short Term PP-MLDICRA 9000 Outstanding Principal Protected A1+ Market Linked Debenture Programme Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk ICRA A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Limits Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A2 30 Reaffirmed Modern Chemicals ST non-FBL ICRA A4 125 Reaffirmed Rissala Products Pvt Ltd ST -Fund Based ICRA A4 20 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating S. P. Apparels Ltd ST: FB Fac ICRA A1 1150 Upgraded from ICRA A2 S. P. Apparels Ltd ST: FB Fac (Sub-limit)ICRA A1 - Upgraded from ICRA A2 SRS Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA D 2380 Reaffirmed Fac Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Sportking India Ltd ST Non-fund based Bk ICRA A2 756.1 Upgraded Fac from ICRA A3+ Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL: LOC ICRA A1 150 Withdrawn Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL: LOC ICRA A1 150 Withdrawn MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SRS Ltd Medium-term fixed - 2250 Reaffirmed deposit programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aluminium India BLR ICRA BB/A4 420 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Alva’S Education Foundation LT -Fund Based ICRA B+ 2000 - Arihant Dream Infra Projects TL ICRA D 149 - Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review?Info and fee not provided Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT –CC ICRA B+ 10 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA B+/A4 10 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Barclays Investments And Loans NCD programme ICRA AAA 7450 Outstanding (India) Ltd Barclays Investments And Loans Bk lines programme ICRA AAA / 1500 Outstanding (India) Ltd A1+ Barclays Investments And Loans LT equity linked PP-MLDICRA 15896 Outstanding (India) Ltd debentures programme AAA Bhalara Cottonpvt Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd TL ICRA A 790 Outstanding Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 10 Outstanding Debonair Realtors Pvt Ltd LT –TL ICRA A 580 Outstanding Debonair Realtors Pvt Ltd LT –TL Provisional 270 Assigned ICRA A Ecap Equities Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 4000 Assigned Ecap Equities Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Ecap Equities Ltd LT Market Linked PP-MLDICRA 3500 Outstanding Debenture programme AA Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 3000 Assigned Programme Ecl Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 8500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA/A1+ 110000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Long term Principal PP-MLDICRA 13500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Global Metal & Energy Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB+ 558 Reaffirmed Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential ST ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Plan Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Dynamic Bond Fund Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Corporate Bond Fund Jyoti General Industries LT -Fund Based ICRA B+ 72 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd Long / ST: UnallocatedICRA BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed /A2 Modern Chemicals LT FBL ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Narmada Sugars Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BBB- 444.3 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating New Opportunity Consultancy NCDs ICRA BB- 80 Watch With Pvt Ltd Negative implications Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 533.7 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Paswara Chemicals Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB- 110 Reaffirmed Paswara Chemicals Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed Rissala Products Pvt Ltd LT -Fund Based ICRA B 80 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating S. P. Apparels Ltd LT: TL Fac ICRA A 147.6 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ S. P. Apparels Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA A 200 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ S. P. Apparels Ltd LT /ST: Unallocated ICRA A/A1 335.4 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+/A2 Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB 10 Reaffirmed Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB 10 Reaffirmed Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB-/A4 80 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. Sportking India Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 4608 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Sportking India Ltd Proposed/ Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 1885.9 Upgraded Bk Fac from ICRA BBB SRS Healthcare And Research LT / ST –unallocated ICRA D 1150 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd SRS Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA D 3600 Reaffirmed SRS Ltd LT / ST –FB/non-fund ICRA D 2370 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA 2029.9 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA 7500.5 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA 6000.1 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 700 Withdrawn Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+ 150 Upgraded from ICRA A Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL: BG ICRA A+ 20 Upgraded from ICRA A Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ 700 Withdrawn Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+ 150 Upgradedfrom ICRA A Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL: BG ICRA A+ 20 Upgradedfrom ICRA A Vivek Enterprise CC ICRA B- 100 Assigned Vivek Enterprise TL ICRA B- 11.5 Assigned Vivek Enterprise Unallocated limit ICRA B- 3.5 Assigned Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB- 180 Withdrawn Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB- 20 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)