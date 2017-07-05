RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 4

(Repeating to add more ratings) Jul 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Engineers Non-fund based ST ICRA A4 17 - Issuer delayed in giving information Blg Construction Service Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Caspian Impact Investments Pvt Bk Lines ICRA A2 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA D 414 Reaffirmed Derewala Industries Ltd ST FBL ICRA A3+ 330 - Issuer delayed in giving information Derewala Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 1635 - Issuer delayed in giving information East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based ICRA A2 20 - Issuer Not Cooperating Evergreen Seamless Pipes & ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A3+ 265 - Tubes Pvt Ltd Review process is underway Green Valleys Shelters Pvt Ltd Grading Chennai - Assigned Four-Star1 Jbj Technologies Ltd ST FBL ICRA A4 5.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Jbj Technologies Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 7.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Kss Abhishek Safety Systems LOC ICRA A3 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd ST FB Limit – ICRA A2 40 Withdrawn FDB/FBE/BRD Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd ST FB Limit – Packing ICRA A2 Withdrawn Credit Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A2 135 Withdrawn Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA A3 1400 Revised from ICRA A2 Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A3 330 Revised from ICRA A2 Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC) ICRA A1 4431.5 Reaffirmed Ramco Industries Ltd FB / Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 2600 Upgraded from ICRA A1 revised from Rs. 285.00 crore Ramco Industries Ltd ST Proposed Fac ICRA A1+ 900 Upgraded from ICRA A1 revised from Rs. 25.00 crore Sonhira Sahakari Sakhar ST Loan ICRA A4 2000 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Sri Ram Industries LT/ ST - Unallocated ICRA A4 Withdrawn Tanmay Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 40 - Issuer Not Cooperating Trt Builders And Constructions Non-fund Based ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Umbel Properties Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based – LOC ICRA A3 (SO) 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advaith Bio Remedies Fund based - CC ICRA B- 30 - Issuer Not Cooperating Advaith Bio Remedies Fund based - TL ICRA B- 30 - Issuer Not Cooperating Aircel Cellular Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA BB+ 174790^ Revised ICRA BBB ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet WirelessLimited and Aircel Smart Money Limited Aircel Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA BB+ 174790^ Revised ICRA BBB ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet WirelessLimited and Aircel Smart Money Limited Aircel Smart Money Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA BB+ 174790^ Revised ICRA BBB ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet WirelessLimited and Aircel Smart Money Limited Amit Engineers Fund based-LT ICRA B+ 41 - Issuer delayed in giving information Amit Engineers Non-fund based LT ICRA B+ 5 - Issuer delayed in giving information Ashed Properties And LT – FB ICRA BBB 100 Withdrawn Investments Pvt Ltd Ashoka Developers BLR ICRA BB- 100 - Issuer Not Cooperating Aveena Milk Products Fund based LT ICRA B+ 50 - Issuer delayed in giving information Aveena Milk Products LT Unallocated ICRA B+ 50 - Issuer delayed in giving information B.S. Agriculture Industries FBL ICRA B / A4 55 - (India) Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating B.S. Agriculture Industries Non FBL ICRA B / A4 15 - (India) Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Bale Babu Estates Pvt Ltd Non FBL -BG ICRA B 66.4 - Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagatpur Tea Co. Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 0.6 Reaffirmed Bhagatpur Tea Co. Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 64.4 Reaffirmed Blg Construction Service Pvt FBL ICRA B+ 58 Reaffirmed Ltd Blg Construction Service Pvt Un-allocated Limits ICRA B+ 2 Reaffirmed Ltd Caspian Impact Investments Pvt NCD ICRA BBB 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Caspian Impact Investments Pvt Bk Lines ICRA BBB Withdrawn Ltd Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd TL ICRA D 289.7 Reaffirmed Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd LT - FBL ICRA D 365 Reaffirmed Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd Issuer Ratings IrD/ IrD Withdrawn Darshan Sagar Developers FBL ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Derewala Industries Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB 145 - Issuer delayed in giving information Derewala Industries Ltd Interchangeable ICRA BBB - (Sub-Limits of FBL) /A3+ Issuer delayed in giving information Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd -Aphros PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) Upgraded Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 from ICRA BBB-(SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed -Cartman Ifmr Capital 2016 Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+ Reaffirmed -Cartman Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd -Cosmo PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital 2016 Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd -Cosmo PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed -Griffin Ifmr Capital 2016 Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+ Reaffirmed -Griffin Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB (SO) Reaffirmed -Kenshin Ifmr Capital 2016 Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB+ Reaffirmed -Kenshin Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed -Kestrel Ifmr Capital 2016 Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+ Reaffirmed -Melisandre Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB+ Reaffirmed -Melisandre Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd -Rufous PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd -Salus PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed -Theoden Ifmr Capital 2016 Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+ Reaffirmed -Theoden Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A (SO) Reaffirmed -Triopas Ifmr Capital 2016 Dishnet Wireless Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA BB+ 174790^ Revised ICRA BBB ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet WirelessLimited and Aircel Smart Money Limited East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC ICRA BBB+ 222.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Evergreen Seamless Pipes & LT-Fund Based ICRA BBB 50 - Tubes Pvt Ltd Review process is underway Evergreen Seamless Pipes & Proposed Fac ICRA BBB 139.3 - Tubes Pvt Ltd /A3+ Review process is underway Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- Upgraded Ltd -Bythos Sbl Ifmr Capital (SO) from ICRA 2015 A-(SO) Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+ Reaffirmed Ltd -Bythos Sbl Ifmr Capital (SO) 2015 Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed Ltd -Golani Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed Ltd -Golani Sbl Ifmr Capital (SO) 2015 Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ (SO) Reaffirmed Ltd -Hattori Ifmr Capital 2016 Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed Ltd -Nereid Ifmr Capital 2016 Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+ Reaffirmed Ltd -Nereid Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA AA+ Upgraded Ltd -Oda Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) from ICRA A+(SO) Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed Ltd -Oda Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed Ltd -Tigris Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A (SO) Reaffirmed Ltd -Verismo Ifmr Capital 2015 Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed Ltd -Verismo Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund based LT ICRA B+ 70 - Issuer delayed in giving information Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA B+ 10 - Issuer delayed in giving information Global Institute Of Medical Fund based LT ICRA B+ 200 - Science & Health Care Issuer delayed in giving information Gokak Sugars Ltd BLR ICRA B 360 - Review process is underway Gupta Solvent Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC ICRA B+ 60 Assigned Gupta Solvent Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA B+ 35 Assigned Hira Cotton Fibers BLR ICRA B+ 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Indus Integrated Information Bk Fac ICRA BB- /A4 130 - Management Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Jbj Technologies Ltd LTFBL ICRA B 72.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA C /A4 320 - Review process is underway Kalwakurthy Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB- Assigned Kss Abhishek Safety Systems LT/ST Unallocated ICRA BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd /A3 Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB- /A4 100 - Issuer Not Cooperating Maharashtra Seamless Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA AA- 1400 Reaffirmed enhanced from 25.00 CR Maharashtra Seamless Ltd LT/ST non-fund based ICRA AA- 5750 Reaffirmed Bk Fac ^ /A1+ reduced from 693.50 CR; ^Non-fund based limits are interchangeable between Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee and Buyer’s Credit Maharashtra Seamless Ltd LT/ST unallocated ICRA AA- 35 Reaffirmed /A1+ Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Issuer rating IrAA- Reaffirmed Manipal Global Education FB –CC ICRA A- 1290 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Manipal Global Education FB –TL ICRA A- 1200 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Manipal Global Education Non FB -SBLC ICRA A- 4500 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Motilal Oswal Financial NCD ICRA AA 1500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Nivvasa Properties BLR ICRA B+ 100 - Issuer Not Cooperating Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ 15676.5 Reaffirmed Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA A+ 1950 Reaffirmed Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) ICRA A+ 1748.5 Reaffirmed Orb Energy Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA B 22.5 Review process is underway Paari Chem Resources BLR ICRA BB- /A4 250 - Issuer Not Cooperating Pal Fashions Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Pal Fashions Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA BBB+ 151.4 Reaffirmed Ramco Industries Ltd TL / ECBs ICRA A+ 1213 Upgraded from ICRA A revised from Rs. 133.10 crore Ramco Industries Ltd Long- term Proposed ICRA A+ 287 Upgraded Fac from ICRA A Revised from Rs. 56.90 crore Ranjan Fabrics Pvt Ltd Fund based LT ICRA B+ 82.5 - Issuer delayed in giving information Regency Property And LT – FB ICRA BBB- 100 Withdrawn Management Services Rr Gold Palace Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC ICRA BB- 620 - Issuer Not Cooperating S. Nanda Industries Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 160 - Issuer Not Cooperating S.K. Heights Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 150 - Issuer Not Cooperating S.K. Solvex Pvt Ltd Fund based LT ICRA B 85 - Issuer delayed in giving information Sama Jewellery Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB- /A4 85 - Issuer Not Cooperating Sanmati Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Fund based LT ICRA B 80 - Issuer delayed in giving information Scr Nirman Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC ICRA BB- 30 Upgraded Scr Nirman Pvt Ltd Non Fund based - BG ICRA BB- /A4 70 Upgraded Shadnagar Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB- Assigned Shriya Rice Mills LT –TL ICRA B 12.1 Upgraded from ICRA B- Revised from 2.95 CR Shriya Rice Mills LT – FB CC ICRA B 35 Upgraded from ICRA B- Shriya Rice Mills LT – Proposed Fac ICRA B 37.9 Upgraded from ICRA B- Revised from 2.05 CR Sonhira Sahakari Sakhar LT Loan ICRA B 750 Revised from Karkhana Ltd ICRA B+ Sri Ram Industries TL ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Industries LT - FBL ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Ramcharan Energy And Infra TL ICRA BB+ 450 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Sai Shivanagere Solar FBL-Unallocated ICRA B 56 - Power Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Srinivasa Hair Industries BLR ICRA BB 485 - Issuer Not Cooperating Srushti Corporation BLR ICRA BB 100 - Issuer Not Cooperating Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 120 Withdrawn /A4+ Sunworld Residency Pvt Ltd LT FB TL (TL) ICRA D 900 Revised from ICRA BB Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA A- 2500 Reaffirmed Tanmay Polyfilms Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B- 35 - Issuer Not Cooperating Tanmay Polyfilms Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B- 30 - Issuer Not Cooperating Trt Builders And Constructions FB CC ICRA C+ 65 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Umbel Properties Pvt Ltd Fund Based – TL ICRA BBB- 2000 Assigned (SO) V.K.Gopal LT Fac ICRA B 95 Reaffirmed Velammal Educational Trust LT: FB Fac – CC ICRA BBB- 1055 Assigned Velammal Educational Trust LT: FB Fac – ICRA BBB- 3773.9 Assigned Term-loans Velammal Educational Trust LT: Unallocated ICRA BBB- 1223.9 Assigned limits Vikas Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd Fund based LT ICRA B+ 186.8 - Issuer Not Cooperating Vikas Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA B+ 13.2 - Issuer Not Cooperating Wanaparthy Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB- Assigned West Bengal State Electricity 9.75% Market Bonds ICRA BBB+ 1830 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity 10.29% Market Bonds ICRA BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity TL ICRA BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Issuer Rating IrBBB+ Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Wonder Construction BLR ICRA B- /A4 100 - Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)