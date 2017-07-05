India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 5

Jul 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Distilleries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 10 Affirmed Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Non-FB WC limits IND A3(SO) 50 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND A3(SO) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 377.4 Downgraded from IND A3+ Bhagaban Mohapatra NFBL IND A4+ 360 Assigned Constructions And Engineers Pvt Ltd Pg Electroplast Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 180 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND A21190 Affirmed Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling TL IND BBB-(SO) 13.4 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BBB(SO) (reduced from INR27.8) Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling FB WC limits IND BBB-(SO) 250 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BBB(SO) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 33.1 Downgraded from IND BBB (reduced from INR40.6) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 510 Downgraded from IND BBB Bhagaban Mohapatra FBL IND BB+ 30 Assigned Constructions And Engineers Pvt Ltd India Standard Loan Trust - Xvi Series A pass-through IND A(SO) 328.4 Affirmed (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - Xvi Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 10.91 Affirmed (An Abs Transaction) India Standard Loan Trust - Xvi Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 37.6 Affirmed (An Abs Transaction) facility (SLCF) Jm Financial Credit Solutions NCD IND AA 10 Assigned Ltd Jm Financial Credit Solutions Bk Loans IND AA 10 Assigned Ltd Kohenoor Industries FB WC limit IND BBB- 1750 Upgraded from IND BB+ (increased from INR110) Maa Chinnamasta Food Processor FBL IND BB- 130 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maa Chinnamasta Food Processor LTL IND BB- 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maa Kalika Bhandar FB WC imit IND BBB- 2250 Upgraded from IND BB+ (increased from INR150) Mytrah Ujjval Power Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs* IND BBB(SO) 9000 Assigned *The final rating will be assigned upon the issuance of NCDs and receipt of transaction documents including a corporate guarantee deed by the agency. The proposed NCDs have a tenor of seven years with annual coupon payment and structured repayment. Pg Electroplast Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 150 Assigned Pg Electroplast Ltd TL IND BBB- 290 Assigned Privilege Trust Series 12 (An Pass-through IND AAA(SO) 1079.4 Assigned Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs)-Series A Sansar Trust Jun 2017 Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 325.1 Assigned facility (SLCF)* *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The new and used passenger vehicle, equipment and commercial vehicle loan pool to be assigned to the trust has been originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL; the Originator or Seller; ‘IND AA+’/Stable). Sansar Trust Jun 2017 Pass-through IND AAA(SO) 6502.4 Assigned certificates (PTCs)-Series A* *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The new and used passenger vehicle, equipment and commercial vehicle loan pool to be assigned to the trust has been originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL; the Originator or Seller; ‘IND AA+’/Stable). Sansar Trust June 2017 Iv (An Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 210.4 Assigned Abs Transaction) facility (SLCF)* *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The new and used passenger vehicle, equipment and commercial vehicle loan pool to be assigned to the trust has been originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL; the Originator or Seller; ‘IND AA+’/Stable). Sansar Trust June 2017 Iv (An Pass-through IND AAA(SO) 3627.9 Assigned Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs)-Series A* *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The new and used passenger vehicle, equipment and commercial vehicle loan pool to be assigned to the trust has been originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL; the Originator or Seller; ‘IND AA+’/Stable). Sansar Trust June 2017 Vi Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 51 Assigned facility (SLCF)* *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The new and used commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and equipment loan pool to be assigned to the trust has been originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFCL; the Originator or Seller; ‘IND AA+’/Stable/‘IND A1+’). Sansar Trust June 2017 Vi Pass-through IND AA+(SO) 1000 Assigned certificates (PTCs)-Series A* *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The new and used commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and equipment loan pool to be assigned to the trust has been originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFCL; the Originator or Seller; ‘IND AA+’/Stable/‘IND A1+’). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)