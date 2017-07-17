India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 17

Jul 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bir Steels Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND A4+ 15 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cipla Ltd CP (CP) IND A1+ 10000 Rating affirmed; Off RWN Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Fund- based limits IND A1 1330 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND A1 305 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Proposed Fund- based PROVISIONAL IND 65 Migrated to limits A1 Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND A4+ 350 Affirmed Hind Energy & Coal Benefication Non- fund- based limitsIND A2+ 780 Migrated to (I) Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Secured short- term Bk IND A4; WD 2500 Downgraded; loans Withdrawn (paid in full) Southco Utility Non- fund- based limitsIND A4+ 720 Assigned The Indian Wood Products Co. LtdNon- fund- based limit IND A3+ 250 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akansha Shipbreaking Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND B- / IND A4 350 Affirmed Allied Associates Fund- based WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 70 Assigned Allied Associates Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 40 Assigned WC limit* B+/ IND A4 Atibir Hi- Tech Pvt Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB+ 91 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bir Steels Pvt Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB 20 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cipla Ltd Proposed non- Provisional IND 10000 Rating convertible debentures AAA affirmed; Off (NCDs)* RWN; Outlook Stable reduced from 20,000 mln Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BB+ 50 Affirmed Hind Energy & Coal Benefication Fund- based limits IND BBB+ 600 Migrated to (I) Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hind Energy & Coal Benefication Proposed fund- based PROVISIONAL IND 200 Migrated to (I) Ltd limits BBB+ Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Oscar Investments Ltd NCDs* IND C 1500 Downgraded *Unutilised Oscar Investments Ltd Long- term Bk loan IND C 5000 Downgraded Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 15.17 Assigned Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 120 Assigned Religare Enterprises Ltd Senior secured non- IND A/ RWN 7000 Downgraded; convertible debentures placed on RWN (NCDs) Religare Enterprises Ltd Short- term debt IND A1/ RWN 7000 Downgraded; placed on RWN Religare Finvest Ltd Lower Tier 2 sub- debt IND A/ RWN 7500 Downgraded; Placed on RWN Religare Finvest Ltd Long- term Bk loans IND A/ RWN 150000 Downgraded; Placed on RWN Religare Finvest Ltd Long- term debentures IND A/ RWN 30000 Downgraded; Placed on RWN Religare Finvest Ltd CP (CP) IND A1/ RWN 30000 Downgraded; Placed on RWN Religare Finvest Ltd Short- term Bk loans IND A1/ RWN 30000 Downgraded; Placed on RWN Religare Housing Development Long- term Bk loan IND A/ RWN 10000 Downgraded; Finance Corporation Ltd Placed on RWN Religare Housing Development Non- convertible IND A/ RWN 1000 Downgraded; Finance Corporation Ltd debentures (NCDs) Placed on RWN Religare Housing Development CP IND A1/ RWN 2000 Downgraded; Finance Corporation Ltd Placed on RWN Religare Housing Development Short- term Bk loan IND A1/ RWN 2000 Downgraded; Finance Corporation Ltd Placed on RWN Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Secured long- term Bk IND C 750 Downgraded loans reduced from 1,500 mln Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Secured long- term NCDsIND C; WD 500 Downgraded; Withdrawn (paid in full) Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Secured long- term NCDsIND D 2000 Downgraded reduced from 3,000 mln Rug Resources Fund- based Fac IND B+/ IND A4 100 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shirke Infrastructure TL IND BBB- 360 Affirmed reduced from 574.54 mln Shirke Recreation Enterprise TL IND BB 145.2 Affirmed reduced from 388.24 mln Shree Krishna Steels Non- fund- based Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 500 Rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable reduced from 803 mln Southern Electricity Supply Non- fund- based limitsWD 650 Withdrawn Company Of Odisha Ltd Southern Electricity Supply Proposed non- fund- WD 70 Withdrawn Company Of Odisha Ltd based limits T. M. Motors Fund- based WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 110 Affirmed The Indian Wood Products Co. LtdFund- based limit IND BBB 383.75 Assigned The Indian Wood Products Co. LtdTL IND BBB 64.4 Assigned Tm Motors Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 120 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.