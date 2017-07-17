FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 17
#Company News
July 17, 2017 / 12:24 PM / a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 17

21 Min Read

   Jul 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 14 and July 15, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bestitch Knits                          ST – Fund based       ICRA A4      30      Reaffirmed
Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt          CP/ST Debt Programme  ICRA A2      5000    Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA A1
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   CP/ST Debt            ICRA A1+     10000   placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   Non-FB Limits         ICRA A1+     100     placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   CP/ST Debt            ICRA A1+     10000   Rating
                                                                                   placed on
                                                                                   watch with 
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   Non-FB Limits         ICRA A1+     100     Rating
                                                                                   placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Godrej Agrovet Ltd                      CP programme          ICRA A1+     6500    Reaffirmed
Godrej Agrovet Ltd                      ST, FB Fac            ICRA A1+     3950    Reaffirmed
Godrej Agrovet Ltd                      ST, non-FB Fac        ICRA A1+     700     Reaffirmed
Goodluck India Ltd                      Non FB limits         ICRA A3+;    900     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A2
Hll Lifecare Ltd                        ST, Non-FBL           ICRA A2+     3000    Downgraded
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 Non-FBL               ICRA A4      10      Reaffirmed
Jais Jewellery Pvt Ltd                  FB – Packing          ICRA A4      230     Assigned
                                        Credit/Packing Credit
                                        in Foreign Currency
Jais Jewellery Pvt Ltd                  FB – FDBP/FUBD/REBA   ICRA A4      350     Assigned
Kalindee Rail Nirman                    ST Bk Fac             ICRA A2(SO); 100     Withdrawn
(Engineers) Ltd
Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd                 ST non-fund based     ICRA A4;     35      Reaffirmed
Prince Yarnn India Ltd                  ST – FB Fac           ICRA A4      30      Reaffirmed
Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd               Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4      10      -
Religare Finvest Ltd                    CP programme          ICRA A1      20000   downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A+
Religare Finvest Ltd                    ST Debt programme     ICRA A1      10000   downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A+
Religare Housing Development            ST Debt programme     ICRA A1      2000    downgraded
Finance Corporation Ltd                                                            from ICRA A1+
Religare Housing Development            ST Bk Limits          ICRA A1      2000    downgraded
Finance Corporation Ltd                                                            from ICRA A1+
Religare Housing Finance                ST Debt programme     ICRA A1      2000    Downgraded
Development Corporation Ltd                                                        from ICRA A1+
Religare Housing Finance                ST Bk Limits          ICRA A1      2000    Downgraded
Development Corporation Ltd                                                        from ICRA A1+
Saj Jewellery Pvt Ltd                   FB – Packing          ICRA A4      40      Assigned
                                        Credit/Packing Credit
                                        in Foreign Currency
Saj Jewellery Pvt Ltd                   FB – FDBP/FUBDP       ICRA A4      48      Assigned
Saj Jewellery Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated           ICRA A4      17      Assigned
Tanvika Polymers Pvt Ltd                Non- FBL              ICRA A4+     20      Assigned
Vakrangee Ltd                           ST Non-FB Fac         ICRA A4+;    1109    Withdrawn
Vogue Clothing Company                  ST – Fund based       ICRA A4      57      Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Seyad Shariat Finance Ltd               Fixed Deposits        MA-          -       Outstanding

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.P.R Ginn And Pressing Mills           LT – Fund based       ICRA B       50      Reaffirmed
Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd                 Bk Fac                ICRA C+      253.3   -
Ascend Telecom Infrastructure           Long-TL               ICRA BBB     250     Upgrade from
Pvt Ltd                                                                            ICRA BBB-
Ascend Telecom Infrastructure           LT FB Fac             ICRA BBB     6200    Upgrade from
Pvt Ltd                                                                            ICRA BBB-
Bestitch Knits                          LT – TL               ICRA BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Bestitch Knits                          LT – Fund based       ICRA BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Cooch Behar Mission Hospital            Bk Fac                ICRA B       350     -
Pvt Ltd
Cygnus Equipments And Rentals           LT FB Limits          ICRA D       100     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Dindigul Farm Product Pvt Ltd           LT – CC               ICRA B+      13      Withdrawn
Dindigul Farm Product Pvt Ltd           LT – TL               ICRA B+      142.5   Withdrawn
Dindigul Farm Product Pvt Ltd           Long/ ST –            ICRA B+/A4   44.5    Withdrawn
                                        Unallocated facility
Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt          NCDs                  ICRA BBB+    4900    Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA A
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   NCDs                  ICRA A+      2500    placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   FB Limits             ICRA A+      650     placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   TL                    ICRA A+      1040    placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   Proposed Limits       ICRA A+      210     placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   NCDs                  ICRA A+      2500    Rating
                                                                                   placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   Proposed Limits       ICRA A+      210     Rating
                                                                                   placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   FB Limits             ICRA A+;     650     Rating
                                                                                   placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   TL                    ICRA A+;     1040    Rating
                                                                                   placed on
                                                                                   watch with 
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Godrej Agrovet Ltd                      LT, FB Fac            ICRA AA      600     Reaffirmed
Godrej Agrovet Ltd                      LT, NCD programme     ICRA AA      1500    Withdrawn
Goodluck India Ltd                      FB – CC               ICRA BBB     2466.2  Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB+
Goodluck India Ltd                      FB – TL               ICRA BBB     863.6   Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB+
Hll Lifecare Ltd                        LT, TL                ICRA A       1121.6  Downgraded
Hll Lifecare Ltd                        LT, FB Fac            ICRA A       2420    Downgraded
Hll Lifecare Ltd                        Unallocated Limits    ICRA A /     1068    Downgraded
                                                              ICRA A2+
Ifmr Capital Cbo Viii 2015              NCD                   ICRA A(SO)           Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital Cbo Viii 2015              NCD                   ICRA A(SO)           Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital Cbo Viii 2015              NCD                   ICRA A(SO)           Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital Cbo Viii 2015              NCD                   ICRA A(SO)           Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital Mosec Harv 2017            PTC Series A1         ICRA         81.7    Final Rating
                                                              BBB+(SO)
Ifmr Capital Mosec Marquez 2017         PTC Series A1         Provisional          Withdrawn
                                                              ICRA A-(SO)
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 FB Limits             ICRA B+      84.3    Reaffirmed
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+      13.7    Reaffirmed
                                                              /ICRA A4
Kalindee Rail Nirman                    LT Bk Fac             ICRA         7810    Withdrawn
(Engineers) Ltd                                               BBB+(SO)
Micro Precision                         BLR                   ICRA B+      75      -
Natural Sugar And Allied                FB – CC               ICRA BB-     1400    Assigned
Industries Ltd
Natural Sugar And Allied                FB – TL               ICRA BB-     100     Assigned
Industries Ltd
Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd                 CC                    ICRA BB-     112.5   downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd                 TL                    ICRA BB-     169.5   downgraded
Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd                 Unallocated Amount    ICRA BB-     385     downgraded
Parmanand And Sons Food                 TL                    ICRA BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Products Pvt Ltd
Parmanand And Sons Food                 Working Capital LimitsICRA BBB-    575     Reaffirmed
Products Pvt Ltd
Pg Electroplast Ltd                     FB Limits             ICRA BB+     320     Upgraded
                                                                                   from
                                                                                   ICRA BB
Pg Electroplast Ltd                     Non-FB Limits         ICRA BB+     180     Upgraded
                                                                                   from
                                                                                   ICRA BB
Prince Yarnn India Ltd                  LT – TL               ICRA B+      128.1   Reaffirmed
Prince Yarnn India Ltd                  LT – CC Fac           ICRA B+      70      Reaffirmed
Prince Yarnn India Ltd                  LT – BG               ICRA B+      20      Reaffirmed
Prince Yarnn India Ltd                  LT – Unallocated Fac  ICRA B+      0.2     Reaffirmed
Purnam                                  Bk Fac                ICRA B       135.5   -
Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business          Bk Fac                ICRA B+/     145     -
Pvt Ltd                                                       ICRA A4
Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd            Bk Fac                ICRA B/ICRA  380     -
                                                              A4
Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd               Fund basedFac         ICRA B       117.5   -
Religare Finvest Ltd                    Non-CPS               ICRA A+      1250    downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A+
Religare Finvest Ltd                    LT Debt programme     ICRA AA-     34000   downgraded
                                                                                   to ICRA A+
Religare Finvest Ltd                    Bk Limits             ICRA AA-     120000  downgraded
                                                              /ICRA A1+            to ICRA A+
Religare Finvest Ltd                    Nifty Linked          pp-MLD-ICRA  1000    downgraded
                                        Debenture programme   AA                   to
                                                                                  pp-MLD-ICRA A+
Religare Housing Development            LT NCD programme      ICRA A+      1000    downgraded
Finance Corporation Ltd                                                            from ICRA AA-
Religare Housing Development            Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA A+      1500    downgraded
Finance Corporation Ltd                                                            from ICRA AA-
Religare Housing Development            Long- Term Bk Limits  ICRA A+      10000   downgraded
Finance Corporation Ltd                                                            from ICRA AA-
Religare Housing Finance                LT NCD programme      ICRA A+      1000    Downgraded
Development Corporation Ltd                                                        from ICRA AA-
Religare Housing Finance                Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA A+      1500    Downgraded
Development Corporation Ltd                                                        from ICRA AA-
Religare Housing Finance                Long- Term Bk Limits  ICRA A+      10000   Downgraded
Development Corporation Ltd                                                        from ICRA AA-
Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd              Bk Fac                ICRA BBB /   1000    -
                                                              ICRA A3+
Shanti Parboiling Industries            Bk Fac                ICRA B+      100     -
                                                              /ICRA A4
Shrikishan & Company                    Bk Fac                ICRA BB+ /   250     -
                                                              ICRA A4
Sri Venkata Umasankar Spintex           TL                    ICRA D       330     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Swarnodhayam Credits Pvt Ltd            MFI Grading           -            -       Assigned
Tanvika Polymers Pvt Ltd                FB Limits             ICRA BB      105     Assigned
Tenali Municipality                     Issuer Rating         IrBB+        -       Assigned
Uma Rani Agrotech Pvt Ltd               Bk Fac                ICRA C+ /    56.5
                                                              ICRA A4
Vakrangee Ltd                           LT FB Fac             ICRA BB+     4000    Withdrawn
Vijaya Krishna Agro Food                TL                    ICRA B       75      -
Processing Pvt Ltd
Vijaya Krishna Agro Food                CC                    ICRA B       30      -
Processing Pvt Ltd
Vogue Clothing Company                  LT – TL               ICRA B+      3       Reaffirmed
Vogue Clothing Company                  LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA B+ /    40      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac                   A4
Zadafiya Creations Pvt Ltd              CC                    ICRA B       37.5    Assigned
Zadafiya Creations Pvt Ltd              TL                    ICRA B       142.5   Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

