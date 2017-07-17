ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 17

Jul 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 14 and July 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bestitch Knits ST – Fund based ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt CP/ST Debt Programme ICRA A2 5000 Revised from Ltd ICRA A1 Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ST Debt ICRA A1+ 10000 placed on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A1+ 100 placed on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ST Debt ICRA A1+ 10000 Rating placed on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A1+ 100 Rating placed on watch with developing implications Godrej Agrovet Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, FB Fac ICRA A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Goodluck India Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A3+; 900 Revised from ICRA A2 Hll Lifecare Ltd ST, Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 3000 Downgraded Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Jais Jewellery Pvt Ltd FB – Packing ICRA A4 230 Assigned Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Jais Jewellery Pvt Ltd FB – FDBP/FUBD/REBA ICRA A4 350 Assigned Kalindee Rail Nirman ST Bk Fac ICRA A2(SO); 100 Withdrawn (Engineers) Ltd Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4; 35 Reaffirmed Prince Yarnn India Ltd ST – FB Fac ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 10 - Religare Finvest Ltd CP programme ICRA A1 20000 downgraded from ICRA A+ Religare Finvest Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1 10000 downgraded from ICRA A+ Religare Housing Development ST Debt programme ICRA A1 2000 downgraded Finance Corporation Ltd from ICRA A1+ Religare Housing Development ST Bk Limits ICRA A1 2000 downgraded Finance Corporation Ltd from ICRA A1+ Religare Housing Finance ST Debt programme ICRA A1 2000 Downgraded Development Corporation Ltd from ICRA A1+ Religare Housing Finance ST Bk Limits ICRA A1 2000 Downgraded Development Corporation Ltd from ICRA A1+ Saj Jewellery Pvt Ltd FB – Packing ICRA A4 40 Assigned Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Saj Jewellery Pvt Ltd FB – FDBP/FUBDP ICRA A4 48 Assigned Saj Jewellery Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A4 17 Assigned Tanvika Polymers Pvt Ltd Non- FBL ICRA A4+ 20 Assigned Vakrangee Ltd ST Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+; 1109 Withdrawn Vogue Clothing Company ST – Fund based ICRA A4 57 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Seyad Shariat Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- - Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.R Ginn And Pressing Mills LT – Fund based ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA C+ 253.3 - Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Long-TL ICRA BBB 250 Upgrade from Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB- Ascend Telecom Infrastructure LT FB Fac ICRA BBB 6200 Upgrade from Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB- Bestitch Knits LT – TL ICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed Bestitch Knits LT – Fund based ICRA BB- 60 Reaffirmed Cooch Behar Mission Hospital Bk Fac ICRA B 350 - Pvt Ltd Cygnus Equipments And Rentals LT FB Limits ICRA D 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dindigul Farm Product Pvt Ltd LT – CC ICRA B+ 13 Withdrawn Dindigul Farm Product Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA B+ 142.5 Withdrawn Dindigul Farm Product Pvt Ltd Long/ ST – ICRA B+/A4 44.5 Withdrawn Unallocated facility Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt NCDs ICRA BBB+ 4900 Revised from Ltd ICRA A Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 2500 placed on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+ 650 placed on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1040 placed on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA A+ 210 placed on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 2500 Rating placed on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA A+ 210 Rating placed on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+; 650 Rating placed on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd TL ICRA A+; 1040 Rating placed on watch with developing implications Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA AA 600 Reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, NCD programme ICRA AA 1500 Withdrawn Goodluck India Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB 2466.2 Revised from ICRA BBB+ Goodluck India Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB 863.6 Revised from ICRA BBB+ Hll Lifecare Ltd LT, TL ICRA A 1121.6 Downgraded Hll Lifecare Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA A 2420 Downgraded Hll Lifecare Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A / 1068 Downgraded ICRA A2+ Ifmr Capital Cbo Viii 2015 NCD ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Cbo Viii 2015 NCD ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Cbo Viii 2015 NCD ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Cbo Viii 2015 NCD ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Harv 2017 PTC Series A1 ICRA 81.7 Final Rating BBB+(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Marquez 2017 PTC Series A1 Provisional Withdrawn ICRA A-(SO) Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 84.3 Reaffirmed Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 13.7 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Kalindee Rail Nirman LT Bk Fac ICRA 7810 Withdrawn (Engineers) Ltd BBB+(SO) Micro Precision BLR ICRA B+ 75 - Natural Sugar And Allied FB – CC ICRA BB- 1400 Assigned Industries Ltd Natural Sugar And Allied FB – TL ICRA BB- 100 Assigned Industries Ltd Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd CC ICRA BB- 112.5 downgraded from ICRA BB Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd TL ICRA BB- 169.5 downgraded Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA BB- 385 downgraded Parmanand And Sons Food TL ICRA BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Parmanand And Sons Food Working Capital LimitsICRA BBB- 575 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Pg Electroplast Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 320 Upgraded from ICRA BB Pg Electroplast Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA BB+ 180 Upgraded from ICRA BB Prince Yarnn India Ltd LT – TL ICRA B+ 128.1 Reaffirmed Prince Yarnn India Ltd LT – CC Fac ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Prince Yarnn India Ltd LT – BG ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Prince Yarnn India Ltd LT – Unallocated Fac ICRA B+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Purnam Bk Fac ICRA B 135.5 - Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business Bk Fac ICRA B+/ 145 - Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B/ICRA 380 - A4 Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd Fund basedFac ICRA B 117.5 - Religare Finvest Ltd Non-CPS ICRA A+ 1250 downgraded from ICRA A+ Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme ICRA AA- 34000 downgraded to ICRA A+ Religare Finvest Ltd Bk Limits ICRA AA- 120000 downgraded /ICRA A1+ to ICRA A+ Religare Finvest Ltd Nifty Linked pp-MLD-ICRA 1000 downgraded Debenture programme AA to pp-MLD-ICRA A+ Religare Housing Development LT NCD programme ICRA A+ 1000 downgraded Finance Corporation Ltd from ICRA AA- Religare Housing Development Sub. Debt Programme ICRA A+ 1500 downgraded Finance Corporation Ltd from ICRA AA- Religare Housing Development Long- Term Bk Limits ICRA A+ 10000 downgraded Finance Corporation Ltd from ICRA AA- Religare Housing Finance LT NCD programme ICRA A+ 1000 Downgraded Development Corporation Ltd from ICRA AA- Religare Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme ICRA A+ 1500 Downgraded Development Corporation Ltd from ICRA AA- Religare Housing Finance Long- Term Bk Limits ICRA A+ 10000 Downgraded Development Corporation Ltd from ICRA AA- Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB / 1000 - ICRA A3+ Shanti Parboiling Industries Bk Fac ICRA B+ 100 - /ICRA A4 Shrikishan & Company Bk Fac ICRA BB+ / 250 - ICRA A4 Sri Venkata Umasankar Spintex TL ICRA D 330 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Swarnodhayam Credits Pvt Ltd MFI Grading - - Assigned Tanvika Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 105 Assigned Tenali Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB+ - Assigned Uma Rani Agrotech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA C+ / 56.5 ICRA A4 Vakrangee Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BB+ 4000 Withdrawn Vijaya Krishna Agro Food TL ICRA B 75 - Processing Pvt Ltd Vijaya Krishna Agro Food CC ICRA B 30 - Processing Pvt Ltd Vogue Clothing Company LT – TL ICRA B+ 3 Reaffirmed Vogue Clothing Company LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA B+ / 40 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Zadafiya Creations Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 37.5 Assigned Zadafiya Creations Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 142.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)