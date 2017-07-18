India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 18

Jul 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goldman Sachs Liquid Exchange ST IND A1+mfs - Withdrawn Traded Scheme Il&Fs Education And Technology CP (CP) IND A1 1000 Withdrawn Services Ltd Jyoti Buildtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 1550 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC IND A2+ 177.5 Upgraded Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A2+ 85 Upgraded Mgm Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 130 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Neelgiri Electricals Non-FB limits IND A3 10 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Pioneer Power Ltd Non-FB LOC facility IND A3+ 160 Affirmed Rameshwar Prasad Sharma Non-FB limit IND A4+ 65 Affirmed Contractor Rameshwar Prasad Sharma Non-FB facility* IND A4+ 35 Assigned Contractor * The final ratings were assigned based on the sanction letters provided by RPSC to Ind-Ra. Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance ETF Liquid IND A1+mfs - Assigned Management Ltd BeES fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance ETF Liquid IND A1+mfs - Assigned Management Ltd BeES fund Rki Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 140 Assigned Rki Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB Provisional IND 130 Assigned facility* A3 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by RKI to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Royal Latex Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 18.34 Affirmed (reduced from INR27.5mln) Weavette Business Ventures Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 1300 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Il&Fs Education And Technology WC TL limits IND A+ 1200 Affirmed Services Ltd Il&Fs Education And Technology TL IND A+ 200 Affirmed Services Ltd Il&Fs Education And Technology Non-FB WC IND A+ /IND A1 2650 Affirmed/ Services Ltd Downgraded Il&Fs Education And Technology FB WC IND A+/IND A1 650 Affirmed/ Services Ltd Downgraded Il&Fs Education And Technology Proposed FB limits WD 450 Withdrawn Services Ltd Jyoti Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 308.6 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BBB+ 177.5 Affirmed Mgm Edible Oils Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 75 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Mgm Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Long-TL ND BB- 12.42 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Neelgiri Electricals TL IND BBB- 50.8 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Neelgiri Electricals FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Novel Sugar Ltd FB Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 47.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Pioneer Power Ltd Proposed non- FB LOC - 40 Withdrawn facility Pioneer Power Ltd Proposed FB WC facility- 200 Withdrawn Pioneer Power Ltd Proposed FB WC Provisional IND 40 Assigned facility* BBB *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of loan documents for the facilities by PPL Rameshwar Prasad Sharma Issuer rating IND BB - Upgraded Contractor Rameshwar Prasad Sharma FB limit IND BB /IND A4+ 62.5 Upgraded/ Contractor Reaffirmed Rameshwar Prasad Sharma FB WC limit* IND BB/ IND A4+ 37.5 Assigned Contractor * The final ratings were assigned based on the sanction letters provided by RPSC to Ind-Ra. Rki Builders Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 160 Assigned Rki Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed FB facility* Provisional IND 70 Assigned BBB- /Provisional IND A3 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by RKI to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Royal Latex Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 1.66 Affirmed (reduced from INR2.477mln) Royal Latex Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 140 Affirmed (increased from INR90mln) Shriram City Union Finance Series A PTCs Provisional IND 1079.4 Affirmed Ltd -Privilege Trust Series 12 AAA(SO) Shriram City Union Finance Series A2 pass-through IND AAA(SO) 265.5 Affirmed Ltd -Small Business Trust 2015 certificates (PTCs) Shriram City Union Finance Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 201.03 Affirmed Ltd-Small Business Trust 2016 Shriram City Union Finance Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 300.1 Affirmed Ltd-Small Business Trust 2016 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 495.5 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust August 2014 facility (SLCF) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 473.9 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust August 2014 certificates (PTCs) Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND A-(SO) 129.5 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust December 2016 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 1532 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust December 2016 Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND A-(SO) 212.5 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust December 2016 IV Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AA+ (SO) 3397.9 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust December 2016 IV Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND A-(SO) 218.6 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust December 2016-III Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 3264.7 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust December 2016-III Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND A-(SO) 74.3 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Feb 2016 II Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 542.6 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Feb 2016 II Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 6581.9 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND BBB(SO) 360.3 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 397 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Feb 2017 II Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND BBB(SO) 26.5 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Feb 2017 II Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND A-(SO) 370.8 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Jan 2015 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 639.5 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Jan 2015 Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND A-(SO) 269.9 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Jan 2016 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 1795.9 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Jan 2016 Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF Provisional IND 325.1 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Jun 2017 A-(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs Provisional IND 6502.4 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Jun 2017 AAA (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND A-(SO) 240.2 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2016 III Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 2548.7 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2016 III Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF Provisional IND 125.2 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2017 II A-(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs Provisional IND 2504.6 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2017 II AAA (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF Provisional IND 210.4 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2017 IV A-(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs Provisional IND 3627.9 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2017 IV AAA (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF Provisional IND 51 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2017 VI A-(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs Provisional IND 1000 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2017 VI AA+ (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND A-(SO) 45.5 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2016 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 460.7 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2016 Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND A-(SO) 311.25 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2016 V Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 2147.8 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2016 V Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 3225.1 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 III Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND BBB(SO) 187.3 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 III Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 1519.5 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 IV Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND BBB(SO) 95.1 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 IV Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AA+ (SO) 1871.1 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 VII Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND BBB(SO) 100.2 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 VII Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AA+ (SO) 409.6 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 VIII Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND BBB(SO) 23.2 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 VIII Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND A-(SO) 273.8 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust October 2016 I Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 3184.4 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust October 2016 I Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND A-(SO) 264.3 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2016 IV Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 3448.2 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2016 IV Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 399.2 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Sept 2015 II Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND BBB(SO) 95.9 Affirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Sept 2015 II Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 490 Assigned Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 260 Assigned Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt LtdProposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 100 Assigned BB+ /Provisional IND A4+ *The ratings are provisional and the final ratings will be assigned subject to execution of sanction letter for the above facilities. Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt LtdProposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND 650 Assigned BB+ /Provisional IND A4+ *The ratings are provisional and the final ratings will be assigned subject to execution of sanction letter for the above facilities. Weavette Business Ventures Ltd TL IND BBB- 600 Affirmed Weavette Business Ventures Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- 100 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)