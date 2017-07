ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 18

Jul 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwaryagiri Constructions Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 150 - Pvt Ltd Atc Telecom Infrastructure Pvt ST Fac ICRA A1+ 5800 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A1 (earlier Rs. 75.00 crore) C.J. Jewelleries Pvt Ltd PSC/EBRD ICRA A4 70 Assigned C.J. Jewelleries Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA A4 3 Assigned Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST, Fund Based/Non-FBLICRA A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Hdfc Credila Financial ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Kanchan India Ltd ST FB Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 50 Withdrawn Kanchan India Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A4+ 19.2 Withdrawn Fac L&T Infrastructure Development ST; CP ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd Manishri Refractories & Standby Line of CreditICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Ceramics Pvt Ltd Manishri Refractories & LOC ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Ceramics Pvt Ltd Manishri Refractories & BG ICRA A4 140 Reaffirmed Ceramics Pvt Ltd Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd Non-FBL – LC / BG ICRA A4+ 4300 Downgraded from ICRA A3 Religare Commodities Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1 250 Downgraded from ICRA A1+ Religare Comtrade Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1 4000 Downgraded from ICRA A1+ Religare Securities Ltd ST Bk Lines ICRA A1 6000 Downgraded ICRA A1+ Religare Securities Ltd CP programme ICRA A1 12000 Downgraded ICRA A1+ Sanchem Fabrics Ltd BG ICRA A4 3 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 900 Assigned (enhanced from 40.00crs) Sri Adhitya Polyfilms Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 22.5 - Subaya Constructions Co. Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 305 - Sundar Timber Products LOC cum Buyers Credit ICRA A4 70 - Sundaram Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 27500 Reaffirmed Tmf Holdings Ltd CP/ST Debt ICRA A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Tmf Holdings Ltd ST FBL# ICRA A1+ 55230 Withdrawn #Interchangeable between short term and long term fund based limits, out of Rs. 5,523 crore long term fund based utilization is subject to a limit of Rs. 5,223 crore. Uttarayan Foods Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Aesthetic Stampings And BLR ICRA B+ / 65 - Laminations Ltd ICRA A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwaryagiri Constructions FB Fac ICRA B+ 300 - Pvt Ltd Ankit Pulps And Boards Pvt Ltd FBL ICRABB+ 100 Reaffirmed Atc Telecom Infrastructure Pvt LT/ST Unallocated - - - Ltd Limits (earlier Rs. 3,248.60 crore) Atc Telecom Infrastructure Pvt LT Fac (Including ICRA AA 26855.1 Upgraded Ltd working capital from ICRA A limits) (earlier Rs. 5,613.29 crore) Chanditala Blue Print Bk Fac ICRA C 2 - Deorani Devi Memorial Trust Bk Fac ICRA B+/ 150 - ICRA A4 Five-Star Business Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Five-Star Business Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 800 Reaffirmed (reduced from 85.00crs) Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, FBL ICRA A- 70 Reaffirmed Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated LimitsICRA A- 76.5 Reaffirmed Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT/ST, Non-FBL ICRA A- / 1913.5 Reaffirmed ICRA A2+ (reduced from 194.00crs) Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB 240.5 - Harman Agro FB –CC ICRA B+ 45 Assigned Harman Agro FB-TL ICRA B+ 22 Assigned Hdfc Credila Financial Perpetual debt ICRA AA+ 1500 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd programme from ICRA AA Hiranya Builders Pvt Ltd LT- TL ICRA D 135.4 Downgraded from ICRA BB- Hiranya Builders Pvt Ltd LT- CC ICRA D 15 Downgraded from ICRA BB- Hiranya Builders Pvt Ltd LT- Unallocated ICRA D 24.6 Downgraded from ICRA BB- Indo Dutch Carpet Bk Fac ICRA B- 100 - Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Jay Bharat Food Process Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 152.9 - Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 149.5 - Kanchan India Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA BB+ 3587.1 Withdrawn Kare Power Resources Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 1218 Withdrawn L&T Infrastructure Development LT; NCD ICRA AA 1350 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd L&T Infrastructure Development LT; BGs ICRA AA 12500 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd L&T Infrastructure Development LT; TL ICRA AA(SO) 2500 Withdrawn Projects Ltd L&T Infrastructure Development LT; NCD ICRA AA+ (S) 2500 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd Lnj Power Ventures Ltd. TL ICRA BBB+ 842.4 Reaffirmed Manishri Refractories & TL ICRA B 76.7 Assigned Ceramics Pvt Ltd Manishri Refractories & CC ICRA B 186 Assigned Ceramics Pvt Ltd Manishri Refractories & Unallocated Limit ICRA B / 37.3 Reaffirmed Ceramics Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 /Assigned Manmatha Nath Kundu & Sons Bk Fac ICRA B+/ 140 - Construction Company Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- 165.5 - Ocean Constructions (India) Fund Based-CC ICRA B 180 - Pvt Ltd Ocean Constructions (India) Fund Based-TL ICRA B 97.5 - Pvt Ltd Ocean Constructions (India) Non Fund Based ICRA B 70 - Pvt Ltd Ocean Constructions (India) Unallocated ICRA B 2.5 - Pvt Ltd Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 14974 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd FB Limits – CC ICRA BB+ 1350 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Religare Securities Ltd LT Debt programme ICRA]A 1000 Downgraded from ICRA A+ Sanchem Fabrics Ltd CC ICRA B+ 40 Assigned Sanchem Fabrics Ltd TL ICRA B+ 77 Assigned Sat Kartar Mining & Allied Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 70 - Services Pvt Ltd Shree Bhavani Rice Mill CC ICRA B 50 - Shree Bhavani Rice Mill TL ICRA B 10 - Singh Transporters Bk Fac ICRA BBB 150 - /ICRA A3+ Sri Adhitya Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA B- 50 - Sri Adhitya Polyfilms Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B- 6.7 - Sri Adhitya Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Long/ST Unallocated ICRA B-/A4 0.8 - Srl Ltd FB Fac ICRA A+ 240 # Srl Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A+/A1+ 45 # Steel Products Ltd Bk Fac ICRA C- 226.5 - /ICRA A4 Subaya Constructions Co. Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA BB- 180 - Subaya Constructions Co. Ltd Long/ST Unallocated ICRA BB- /A4 6.3 - Sundar Timber Products CC ICRA B 10 - Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 2000 assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA+ 41118 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 12571 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd LT Loans from Bks ICRA AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd FBL from Bks ICRA AA+ 22500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Non-FBL from Bks ICRA AA+ 80.8 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA+ 9445 Withdrawn The Karnataka Handloom FB Limits ICRA BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Ltd Tmf Holdings Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA A+ 4150 Withdrawn Tmf Holdings Ltd NCDs ICRA AA 12500 Assigned Tmf Holdings Ltd LT Bk Lines programme ICRA AA 1000 Assigned Tmf Holdings Ltd NCDs ICRA AA 40000 Withdrawn Tmf Holdings Ltd Tier II Bonds ICRA AA 10750 Withdrawn Tmf Holdings Ltd Subordinated Bonds ICRA AA 3250 Withdrawn Tmf Holdings Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 128500 Withdrawn Tmf Holdings Ltd LT FBL# ICRA AA 52230 Withdrawn Tmf Holdings Ltd LT Non-FBL ICRA AA 26320 Withdrawn Uttarayan Foods Pvt Ltd TL ICRA C+ 33.9 Reaffirmed Uttarayan Foods Pvt Ltd CC ICRA C+ 26.8 Reaffirmed Vijayawada Electricity Bk Fac ICRA BB 150 Reaffirmed Employees Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD Programme ICRA A- 3149.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Bk Fac ICRA A- 10038.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD Programme ICRA A- 213 Withdrawn Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)