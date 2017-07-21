FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 8 hours ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 20

17 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more Ratings)
    Jul 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Gas Ltd                           ST FBL                ICRA A1+     250     Reaffirmed
Adani Gas Ltd                           ST NFBL               ICRA A1+     2580    Reaffirmed
Escorts Heart Institute And             Non-FB Limits         ICRA A1+     50      placed on
Research Centre Ltd                                                                watch with
                                                                                   Developing
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Hospitals Ltd                    Non-FB Limits         ICRA A1+(SO) 972     placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing
implications
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Limit               CP                    ICRA A1+     500     Withdrawn
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Limit               Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     525     Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 25.0 crore)
Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd          Non-FB Limits         ICRA A1+(SO) 0.2     placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   Developing
                                                                                   implications
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           IDFC Cash Fund        ICRA A1+mfs  -       Outstanding
Iifl Real Estate Ltd                    IPO financing         ICRA A1+     20000   Withdrawn
                                        programme
Iifl Real Estate Ltd                    ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     7000    Outstanding
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP programme          ICRA A1+     40000   Outstanding
Iifl Wealth Management Ltd              CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     20000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Iifl Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt programme     ICRA A1+     5000    Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              IPO financing         ICRA A1+     120000  Withdrawn
                                        programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     70000   Outstanding
Kamakhya Board                          NFBL                  ICRA A4      57.5    REAffirmed
Ksb Mil Controls Ltd                    ST, Non fund based    ICRA A1+     50      Outstanding
Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd                 NFBL                  ICRA A4      46.1    Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd          NFBL                  ICRA A4      62      Withdrawn
Omegga Power Industry Pvt Ltd           ST Non Fund Based     ICRA A4      12.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Rgtl Industries Ltd                     NFBL                  ICRA A4      10      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A3
Sai India Ltd                           ST – Non-FB Fac       ICRA A4      11      Reaffirmed
(revised from 1.35)
Kgn Electricals                         Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4      200
Issuer not cooperating
MRJ Steels Pvt Ltd                      ST – Non Fund based   ICRA A4      150
RAJ Industries                          Non Fund Based        ICRA A2+     170
Review process is underway
Rungta Projects Ltd                     ST – Non Fund based – ICRA A4      220
                                        BG
Issuer not cooperating
Wiintrack Exports                       ST FB                 ICRA A4      70      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Gas Ltd                           TL                    ICRA A+      3940    Reaffirmed
Adani Gas Ltd                           Unallocated limits    ICRA A+ /    240     Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A1+
Escorts Heart Institute And             TL                    ICRA A+      780     placed on
Research Centre Ltd                                                                watch with
                                                                                   Developing
                                                                                   implications
Escorts Heart Institute And             FBL                   ICRA A+      200     placed on
Research Centre Ltd                                                                watch with
                                                                                   Developing
                                                                                   implications
Esskay Fincorp Ltd                      PTC Series A1         ICRA A(SO)   173.9   confirmed as
                                                                                   final
Esskay Fincorp Ltd                      PTC Series A2         ICRA BBB-    5.4     confirmed as
                                                                                   final
Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd             FB TL                 ICRA A+(SO)  103.1   placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   Developing
                                                                                   implications
Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd             FB TL                 ICRA A+(SO)  103.1   placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   Developing
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Hospitals Ltd                    TL                    ICRA A+(SO)  4620    placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   Developing
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Hospitals Ltd                    FB Limits             ICRA A+(SO)  1800    placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   Developing
                                                                                   implications
Fortis Hospitals Ltd                    Unallocated Limits    ICRA A+(SO)  108     placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   Developing
                                                                                   implications
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA AA-(SO) 323.1   Withdrawn
Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd                Bk Fac                ICRA D       217
Issuer not cooperating
Chandan Textiles                        CC                    ICRA B       30
Issuer delayed in giving information
Chandan Textiles                        TL                    ICRA B       33
Issuer delayed in giving information
Dulam Rocks Pvt Ltd                     BLR                   ICRA B/A4    100
Issuer delayed in giving information
Kgn Electricals                         FB Fac                ICRA B+      50
Issuer not cooperating
M R Steel Corporation                   BLR                   ICRA BB-     80
Issuer delayed in giving information
Mrj Steels Pvt Ltd                      LT – Fund Based       ICRA B+      380
Omkar Infratech Ltd                     CC                    ICRA B       60
Info and fee not provided
Omkar Infratech Ltd                     TL                    ICRA B       20
Info and fee not provided
Raj Industries                          Fund Based            ICRA A-      190
Review process is underway
Rungta Projects Ltd                     LT – Fund Based –     ICRA BB-     450
                                        Overdraft Limit
Issuer not cooperating
Rungta Projects Ltd                     LT/ST – Unallocated   ICRA BB-/A4  130
Issuer not cooperating
Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd                  LT fund based         ICRA B+      270
Issuer not cooperating
Solapur Bio-Energy Systems Pvt          BLR                   ICRA D       308.3
Ltd
Review process is underway
Sri Sri Ventures Pvt Ltd                Bk Fac                ICRA B+      60
Issuer not cooperating
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd          PTC Series A2         ICRA         14.4    Withdrawn
                                                              BBB+(SO)
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Limit               CC Limits             ICRA AA      3600    Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 287.0 crore)
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Limit               TL                    ICRA AA      750     Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 38.0 crore)
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           HDFC Capital          ICRA         -       Withdrawn
                                        Protection Oriented   AAAmfs(so)
                                        Fund Series II (Plan 3 and Plan 4)
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           HDFC Capital          ICRA         -       Outstanding
                                        Protection Oriented   AAAmfs(so)
                                        Fund Series III (3 Plans)
Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd          TL                    ICRA A+(SO)  429.8   placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   Developing
                                                                                   implications
Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd          Overdraft/ Working    ICRA A+(SO)  30      placed on
                                        Capital Demand Loans                       watch with
                                                                                   Developing
                                                                                   implications
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           IDFC Bking and PSU    ICRA AAAmfs  -       Assigned
                                        Debt Fund
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           IDFC Ultra Short Bond ICRA AAAmfs  -       Outstanding
                                        Fund
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           IDFC Money Manager    ICRA AAAmfs  -       Outstanding
                                        Fund – Treasury Plan
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           IDFC Money Manager    ICRA AAAmfs  -       Outstanding
                                        Fund – Investment Plan
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           IDFC Super Saver      ICRA AAAmfs  -       Outstanding
                                        Income Fund ST Plan
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           IDFC Super Saver      ICRA AAAmfs  -       Outstanding
                                        Income Fund Medium
                                        Term Plan
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           IDFC Corporate Bond   ICRA AAAmfs  -       Outstanding
                                        Fund
Iifl Real Estate Ltd                    Unsecured debt        ICRA AA      500     Outstanding
                                        programme
Iifl Real Estate Ltd                    LT debt programme     ICRA AA      7000    Outstanding
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 NCD programme         ICRA AA      3000    Outstanding
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 Unsecured NCD         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
                                        programme
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 PP-MLD programme      PP-MLDICRA   25500   Outstanding
                                                              AA
Iifl Wealth Management Ltd              Secured NCD programme ICRA AA      1000    Outstanding
India Golf Assets Pvt Ltd               FB –TL                ICRA BB+     200     Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA AA      10000   Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT Bk lines           ICRA AA      57750   Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT debt programme     ICRA AA      25100   Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Secured NCD programme ICRA AA      2000    Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Unsecured NCD         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
                                        programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              PTCs                  ICRA AAA(SO) 1006.6  confirmed as
                                                                                   final
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT principal          PP-MLDICRA   5000    Outstanding
                                        protected equity      AA
                                        linked debenture programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT principal          PP-MLDICRA   1000    Outstanding
                                        protected market      AA
                                        linked debenture programme
Kamakhya Board                          FBL                   ICRA B       10      REAffirmed
Ksb Mil Controls Ltd                    LT, FB                ICRA AA      100     Outstanding
Ksb Mil Controls Ltd                    LT, Non fund based    ICRA AA      500
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

