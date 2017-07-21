RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 20

(Repeating to add more Ratings) Jul 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd ST FBL ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Adani Gas Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A1+ 2580 Reaffirmed Escorts Heart Institute And Non-FB Limits ICRA A1+ 50 placed on Research Centre Ltd watch with Developing implications Fortis Hospitals Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A1+(SO) 972 placed on watch with developing implications Haldiram Snacks Pvt Limit CP ICRA A1+ 500 Withdrawn Haldiram Snacks Pvt Limit Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 525 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 25.0 crore) Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A1+(SO) 0.2 placed on watch with Developing implications Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Cash Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Outstanding Iifl Real Estate Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn programme Iifl Real Estate Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 7000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 120000 Withdrawn programme India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Kamakhya Board NFBL ICRA A4 57.5 REAffirmed Ksb Mil Controls Ltd ST, Non fund based ICRA A1+ 50 Outstanding Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 46.1 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 62 Withdrawn Omegga Power Industry Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Rgtl Industries Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 10 Revised from ICRA A3 Sai India Ltd ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 11 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.35) Kgn Electricals Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 200 Issuer not cooperating MRJ Steels Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund based ICRA A4 150 RAJ Industries Non Fund Based ICRA A2+ 170 Review process is underway Rungta Projects Ltd ST – Non Fund based – ICRA A4 220 BG Issuer not cooperating Wiintrack Exports ST FB ICRA A4 70 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd TL ICRA A+ 3940 Reaffirmed Adani Gas Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA A+ / 240 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Escorts Heart Institute And TL ICRA A+ 780 placed on Research Centre Ltd watch with Developing implications Escorts Heart Institute And FBL ICRA A+ 200 placed on Research Centre Ltd watch with Developing implications Esskay Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 173.9 confirmed as final Esskay Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 5.4 confirmed as final Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd FB TL ICRA A+(SO) 103.1 placed on watch with Developing implications Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd FB TL ICRA A+(SO) 103.1 placed on watch with Developing implications Fortis Hospitals Ltd TL ICRA A+(SO) 4620 placed on watch with Developing implications Fortis Hospitals Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+(SO) 1800 placed on watch with Developing implications Fortis Hospitals Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A+(SO) 108 placed on watch with Developing implications Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) 323.1 Withdrawn Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 217 Issuer not cooperating Chandan Textiles CC ICRA B 30 Issuer delayed in giving information Chandan Textiles TL ICRA B 33 Issuer delayed in giving information Dulam Rocks Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B/A4 100 Issuer delayed in giving information Kgn Electricals FB Fac ICRA B+ 50 Issuer not cooperating M R Steel Corporation BLR ICRA BB- 80 Issuer delayed in giving information Mrj Steels Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based ICRA B+ 380 Omkar Infratech Ltd CC ICRA B 60 Info and fee not provided Omkar Infratech Ltd TL ICRA B 20 Info and fee not provided Raj Industries Fund Based ICRA A- 190 Review process is underway Rungta Projects Ltd LT – Fund Based – ICRA BB- 450 Overdraft Limit Issuer not cooperating Rungta Projects Ltd LT/ST – Unallocated ICRA BB-/A4 130 Issuer not cooperating Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA B+ 270 Issuer not cooperating Solapur Bio-Energy Systems Pvt BLR ICRA D 308.3 Ltd Review process is underway Sri Sri Ventures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 60 Issuer not cooperating Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA 14.4 Withdrawn BBB+(SO) Haldiram Snacks Pvt Limit CC Limits ICRA AA 3600 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 287.0 crore) Haldiram Snacks Pvt Limit TL ICRA AA 750 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 38.0 crore) Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital ICRA - Withdrawn Protection Oriented AAAmfs(so) Fund Series II (Plan 3 and Plan 4) Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital ICRA - Outstanding Protection Oriented AAAmfs(so) Fund Series III (3 Plans) Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+(SO) 429.8 placed on watch with Developing implications Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft/ Working ICRA A+(SO) 30 placed on Capital Demand Loans watch with Developing implications Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Bking and PSU ICRA AAAmfs - Assigned Debt Fund Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Ultra Short Bond ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Fund Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Money Manager ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Fund – Treasury Plan Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Money Manager ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Fund – Investment Plan Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Super Saver ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Income Fund ST Plan Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Super Saver ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Income Fund Medium Term Plan Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Corporate Bond ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Fund Iifl Real Estate Ltd Unsecured debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding programme Iifl Real Estate Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLDICRA 25500 Outstanding AA Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding India Golf Assets Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA BB+ 200 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 57750 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 25100 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 2000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) 1006.6 confirmed as final India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding protected equity AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 1000 Outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Kamakhya Board FBL ICRA B 10 REAffirmed Ksb Mil Controls Ltd LT, FB ICRA AA 100 Outstanding Ksb Mil Controls Ltd LT, Non fund based ICRA AA 500 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)