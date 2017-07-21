ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 21

Jul 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd CP** ICRA A1 2250 Outstanding **Total borrowing under CP/STD and cash credit to be limited to sanctioned cash credit limits or drawing power, whichever is lower. Ashok Engineering And Foundry NFBL ICRA A4+ 60.5 Withdrawn Works Deccan Tobacco Company FB –Packing Credit ICRA A2 1000 Reaffirmed Derewala Industries Ltd ST FBL ICRA A3 330 Revised from ICRA A3+ Derewala Industries Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A3 1535 Revised from ICRA A3+ Gina Engineering Company Pvt ST Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd Bk Guanratee ICRA A4 85 - Issuer not cooperating Kg Petrochem Ltd ST FB Bk Fac ICRA A3+ 432 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 90000 Withdrawn financing) Mohan Meakin Ltd Non-fund Based ST ICRA A4+ 100 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Mohindra Fasteners Ltd Non-fund Based LOC ICRA A3 220 Upgraded from ICRA A4 P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd Non-FBL- LOC ICRA A3+ 20 Reaffirmed P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd Non-FBL- BG ICRA A3+ 50 Reaffirmed P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd Non-FBL- Credit ICRA A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Exposure Limit Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd SLC ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 296.3 Reaffirmed Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt FB – working capital ICRA A3+ 100 Assigned Ltd Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt Non FB ICRA A3+ 150 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A3 Sanchita Marine Products Pvt. Bk Loans ICRA A4+ 550 - Ltd. Issuer not cooperating Sarvesh Bliss Healthcare Pvt Non Fund Based LOC ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits Sayaji Industries Ltd BG ICRA A3 26 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd LOC ICRA A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd BG ICRA A3 26 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd LOC ICRA A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 100 Upgraded from ICRA BB Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 120 - Issuer not cooperating Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 30 - Issuer not cooperating Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure LimitsICRA A4+ 1.5 - Issuer not cooperating The Ramco Cements Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed The Ramco Cements Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 4350 Reaffirmed The Ramco Cements Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 8250 Reaffirmed Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 13.5 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital P.B.I. NCD ICRA A- 75 Assigned Xvii 2017 - Svasti Microfinance Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sayaji Industries Ltd Medium Term – Fixed MA- 200 - Deposit Programme Sayaji Industries Ltd Medium Term – Fixed MA- 200 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 1185.7 Reaffirmed Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd LT/ ST – FB Limits ICRA A / A1 2900 Assigned / Reaffirmed Ashok Engineering And Foundry FB limits ICRA BB+ 30 Withdrawn Works Ashok Engineering And Foundry Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ / 25 Withdrawn Works A4+ Aye Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 260 Assigned Blb Mall Management Company FB limits ICRA BBB 135.6 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Blb Mall Management Company Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 284.4 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Concorde Housing Corporation LT – TL ICRA BBB 1300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Concorde Housing Corporation LT – unallocated ICRA BBB 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd limits Derewala Industries Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB- 145 Revised from ICRA BBB Derewala Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 100 Revised from ICRA BBB Derewala Industries Ltd LT/ST Interchangeable ICRA - Revised from (Sub-Limits of FBL) BBB-/ICRA A3 ICRA BBB / A3+ Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FB TL ICRA A+ 1224.9 Upgraded from ICRA A- Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FB CC ICRA A+ 2850 Upgraded from ICRA A- Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A+ 50 Upgraded from ICRA A- Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA A+ 1875 Upgraded from ICRA A- Gina Engineering Company Pvt LT FB Fac ICRA BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Gina Engineering Company Pvt LT TL ICRA BBB- - Reaffirmed Ltd Goa Carbon Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB-/ 2530 Outstanding ICRA A3 Goverdhan Verma Punjab LT: CC ICRA B+ 62 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd CC ICRA BB- 500 - Issuer not cooperating Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA BB- / 45 - limits A4 Issuer not cooperating Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Bk Fac ICRA BB 300 - Pvt. Ltd Issuer not cooperating Ifmr Capital P.B.I. Xvii 2017 NCD ICRA A- 150 Assigned - Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital NCD ICRA A- 150 Assigned P.B.I. Xvii 2017 - Samasta Microfinance Ltd Ifmr Capital P.B.I. Xvii 2017 NCD ICRA A- 150 Assigned Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital NCD ICRA A- 150 Assigned P.B.I. Xvii 2017 - S.M.I.L.E Microfinance Ltd Imperial Developers FBL ICRA D 380 Withdrawn Indusind Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 3650 Withdrawn Upper Tier II bond programme Jai Maharashtra Nagar NCD ICRA D 780 - Development Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Kg Petrochem Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA BBB 1136.5 Reaffirmed Kg Petrochem Ltd LT non-fund based Bk ICRA BBB 50 Reaffirmed Fac L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding Programme L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 65190 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme (Public ICRA AA+ 6817 Outstanding Issuance) L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 13250 Outstanding Programme M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd Bk Loan ICRA BB/A4+ 320 - Issuer not cooperating Maruti Cotton Industries BLR ICRA B 79.5 - Issuer not cooperating Mittal Rice & General Mills FB – CC ICRA B 60 Withdrawn Mohan Meakin Ltd FB LT ICRA BB 750 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Mohan Meakin Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB / 152 Upgraded A4+ from ICRA BB-/A4 Mohindra Fasteners Ltd FB CC ICRA BBB- 170 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Mony Prints Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B - - Issuer not cooperating Mony Prints Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B - - Issuer not cooperating N. B Hi-Tech Cold Storage CC ICRA B- 25.1 Reaffirmed N. B Hi-Tech Cold Storage TL ICRA B- 84.3 Reaffirmed P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd FB Limit- TL ICRA BBB 380 Reaffirmed P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd FB Limit- CC ICRA BBB 780 Reaffirmed P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd FB Limits- ICRA BBB 65.7 Reaffirmed Unallocated limit Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 135 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 29.6 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 265.9 Reaffirmed Rohini Industrial Electricals LT / ST, FB limits # ICRA AA / 500 Reaffirmed Ltd A1+ Rohini Industrial Electricals LT / ST, non-FBL ^ ICRA AA / 1650 Reaffirmed Ltd A1+ Rohini Industrial Electricals LT / ST, FB limits # ICRA AA / 500 Reaffirmed Ltd A1+ # includes a sub-limit of Rs. 10.00 crore for purchase bill discounting, which is rated on the short-term scale Rohini Industrial Electricals LT / ST, non-FBL ^ ICRA AA / 1650 Reaffirmed Ltd A1+ ^ includes a sub-limit of Rs. 55.00 crore for letter of credit, which is rated on the short-term scale Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 200 Reaffirmed Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt FB – TL ICRA BBB 1860 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB- Sarvesh Bliss Healthcare Pvt Fund Based TL Limits ICRA B 92 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarvesh Bliss Healthcare Pvt Fund Based CC Limits ICRA B 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Sayaji Industries Ltd CC Limits ICRA BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd Purchase Bill ICRA BBB- 400 Assigned Discounting Sayaji Industries Ltd Purchase Bill ICRA BBB- 20 Assigned Discounting (Proposed) Sayaji Industries Ltd optionally ICRA BBB- 44 Assigned convertible debenture-IP Sayaji Industries Ltd CC Limits ICRA BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd Purchase Bill ICRA BBB- 400 Assigned Discounting Sayaji Industries Ltd Purchase Bill ICRA BBB- 20 Assigned Discounting (Proposed) Sayaji Industries Ltd optionally ICRA BBB- 44 Reaffirmed convertible debenture-IP Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt TL ICRA BB 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt CC ICRA BB 48 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles BLR ICRA BB- 62.5 - Issuer not cooperating St. Wilfred Education Society LT FB TL ICRA BB+ 200 Assigned Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT - TL ICRA AA 739.1 Upgraded from ICRA AA- Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA AA 1310 Upgraded from ICRA AA- Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 120 Upgraded from ICRA BB Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 80 Upgraded from ICRA BB Tata Teleservices Maharashtra TL ICRA A- - Reaffirmed Ltd ^amount outstanding as on June 30, 2017 stands at Rs. 284 crore Tata Teleservices Maharashtra FB/Non-FBL ICRA A- 4650 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Unallocated Limits ICRA A- 1880 Reaffirmed Ltd Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 240 - Issuer not cooperating Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 101.2 - Issuer not cooperating Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ / 28.3 - A4+ Issuer not cooperating The Ramco Cements Ltd NCD (NCD) ICRA AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed The Ramco Cements Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed The Ramco Cements Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 2000 Withdrawn The Ramco Cements Ltd TL Fac ICRA AA+ 2750 Withdrawn Vaishnavi Cotton Industries FB Limits ICRA B 70 Reaffirmed Vasavi Food Processing BLR ICRA B- 100 - Industries Issuer not cooperating Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 73.5 Reaffirmed Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / A4 36.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.