a day ago
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 24
#Asia
July 24, 2017 / 4:17 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 24

11 Min Read

    Jul 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 21, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gpr Infra                       Non- fund- based WC    IND A4+          300      Assigned
                                limit
Punjab National Bank            Short- Term Issuer     IND A1+          -        Affirmed
                                Rating
Sai Pavani Constructions Pvt    Non- fund- based Fac   IND A3           50       Assigned
Ltd
Sai Pavani Constructions Pvt    Proposed non- fund-    Provisional IND  250      Assigned
Ltd                             based Fac*             A3

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aakash Developers               Proposed long- TL*     Provisional IND  500      Assigned
                                                       BB
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by AD to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Electrospark                    TL                     IND BB+          13.17    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Electrospark                    Fund- based Fac        IND BB+/ IND A4+ 50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Gpr Infra                       Fund- based WC limit   IND BB/ IND A4+  90       Assigned
Ienergy Wind Farms (Theni) Pvt  Senior project Bk loansIND BB           680      Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Ienergy Wind Farms (Theni) Pvt  WC loans               IND BB           25       Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Incom Cables Pvt Ltd            Fund- based limit      IND D            425      Downgraded and
                                (long- and  ST)                                  Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 
                                                                 Cooperating category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Incom Cables Pvt Ltd            Non- fund- based limit IND D            425      Downgraded and
                                (short- term)                                    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 
                                                                 Cooperating category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Incom Cables Pvt Ltd            Long- TL (long- term)  IND D            60.6     Downgraded and
                                                                                 Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-           
                                                                     
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
International Management        TL- I                  IND BBB-         105.2    Assigned
Institute
International Management        TL- II                 IND BBB-         142.69   Assigned
Institute
International Management        TL- III                IND BBB-         38.06    Assigned
Institute
K Maniar                        Proposed long- TL*     Provisional IND  500      Assigned
                                                       BB
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facility by KM to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
P.D. Shah & Sons Traders Pvt    Fund- based CCFac      IND BB- / IND A4+210      Assigned
Ltd
Premier Exports International   Fund- based Fac        IND BB/ IND A4+  50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Punjab National Bank            AT1 bonds              IND AA+          45**     Affirmed
**Out of the INR45 billion rated amount, the bank has only raised INR37.5 billion.
Punjab National Bank            Proposed AT1 bonds     IND AA+          22.5     Assigned
Punjab National Bank            Long- Term Issuer      IND AAA          -        Affirmed
                                Rating
Punjab National Bank            Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AAA          30       Affirmed
Punjab National Bank            Senior Infrastructure  IND AAA          20       Affirmed
                                bonds
Sai Pavani Constructions Pvt    Fund- based Fac        IND BBB- / IND A3100      Assigned
Ltd
Sai Pavani Constructions Pvt    Proposed fund- based   Provisional IND  100      Assigned
Ltd                             Fac*                   BBB- / IND A3
* The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of
the loan documents
Saraya Industries Ltd           TL (Long- term)        IND D            355.85   Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Saraya Industries Ltd           Non- fund- based limit IND D            126      Migrated to
                                (Short- term)                                    Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Saraya Industries Ltd           Fund- based Fac (Long- IND D/ IND D     275      Migrated to
                                term/Short- term)                                Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

