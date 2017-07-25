FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 24
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
Thailand
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 24, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a day ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 24

13 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional ratings)
   Jul 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anuh Pharma Ltd                         ST, non-FBL           ICRA A2+     700     Assigned
Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd           Fund based, ST Fac    ICRA A2      300     Reaffirmed
Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd           Non fund based, ST FacICRA A2      450     Reaffirmed
Haldiram Manufacturing Company          Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     100     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd                 ST non-FBL            ICRA A2+     7       Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd              IPO financing         ICRA A1+     3000    Assigned
                                        programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     7000    Outstanding
Kanu Krishna Corporation                ST fund based         ICRA A4+     8       Assigned
Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd              Fund Based, ST Fac    ICRA A1+     450     Reaffirmed
                                                              (SO)
Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd              Non-Fund Based, ST FacICRA A1+     100     Reaffirmed
                                                              (SO)
Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd              Non-fund based, Stand ICRA A1+(S)  450     Reassigned
                                        by LOC                                     from ICRA
                                                                                   AA(SO)
Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd              CP Programme          ICRA A1+(SO) 450     Outstanding
Nabha Power Ltd                         CP Program            ICRA A1+     1450    Assigned
Sandhya Marines Ltd                     ST: FBL               ICRA A2+     730     Reaffirmed
Sandhya Marines Ltd                     ST: NFBL              ICRA A2+     105     Reaffirmed
Solar Industries India Ltd              CP                    ICRA A1+     1000    Assigned
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd              BG                    ICRA A4;     55      Assigned
The Woodind                             ST Non-fund Based     ICRA A4      100
Issuer delayed in giving information
Varam Capital Pvt Ltd                   MFI Grading           M3+                  Assigned
Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   BG                    ICRA A4+     16      Assigned


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Marine                            FB Limits             ICRA BB-     15      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Alpha Marine                            FB – TL               ICRA BB-     8.01    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Alpha Marine                            LT/ST Unallocated     ICRA BB-     3.99    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   B+/A4
Anuh Pharma Ltd                         LT, FB Limits         ICRA BBB+    50      Assigned
Ascent Hotels Pvt Ltd                   FB – TL               ICRA BBB-    140     Assigned
Ascent Hotels Pvt Ltd                   FB – Bullet Loans     ICRA BBB-    80.5    Assigned
Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd               Bk Fac                ICRA D       120
Issuer not cooperating
Haldiram Manufacturing Company          CC Limits             ICRA A+      150     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd                 LT FB limits          ICRA BBB+    20      Reaffirmed
Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd                 TL                    ICRA BBB+    6       Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA AA      1000    Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT Bk lines           ICRA AA      5775    Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT debt programme     ICRA AA      2510    Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Secured NCD programme ICRA AA      2000    Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Unsecured NCD         ICRA AA      500     Outstanding
                                        programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT principal          PP-MLD       500     Outstanding
                                        protected equity      ICRA AA
                                        linked debenture programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT principal          PP-MLD       100     Outstanding
                                        protected market      ICRA AA
                                        linked debenture programme
Jeppiaar Power Corporation Pvt          CC                    ICRA BB-     925     Reaffirmed
Ltd
K.G.O.C. Terminals Pvt Ltd              LT Unallocated        ICRA B       47      Assigned
Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd              TL                    ICRA AA      1755    Reaffirmed
                                                              (SO)
Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd              NCD                   ICRA AA(SO)  1250    Outstanding

K.R. Anand                              FB – CC               ICRA BB-             Assigned
Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd                FB – CC               ICRA BB      600     Reaffirmed
Matrix Security And                     LT FB Limits          ICRA BBB-    8       Assigned
Surveillance Pvt Ltd
Matrix Security And                     LT Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB-    4       Assigned
Surveillance Pvt Ltd
Ms Industries                           LT Fund Based         ICRA BB-     70
Issuer not cooperating
Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana           LT fund based - TL    ICRA B+      182.5
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana           LT short term,        ICRA B+/A4   147.5
Ltd                                     unallocated
Issuer not cooperating
Nabha Power Ltd                         NCDs                  ICRA AAA     4960    Reaffirmed
Namdhari Animal Genetics Pvt            FB Limit              ICRA BB-     19.75   Assigned /
Ltd                                                                                Outstanding
Namdhari Animal Genetics Pvt            LT – Unallocated      ICRA BB-     0.25    Assigned
Ltd
Parankush Food Processing &             Bk Fac                ICRA B+      56.1
Rice Mill (P) Ltd                                             /ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Prime Lumbers Pvt Ltd                   BLR                   ICRA B-/A4   72.5
Issuer not cooperating
Rashtrotthana Parishat                  LT - FB Limit         ICRA A-      35      Reaffirmed
Salasar Balaji Cold Storage             TL                    ICRA B       56      Assigned
Salasar Balaji Cold Storage             CC Pledge             ICRA B       28.8    Assigned
Salasar Balaji Cold Storage             CC Clean              ICRA B       2.5     Assigned
Sandhya Marines Ltd                     LT: Fund based        ICRA A-              Reaffirmed
                                        sub-limits
Seasons Healthcare Ltd                  BLR                   ICRA BB-     100
                                                              /ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Sri Balaji Cotton Agro                  TL                    ICRA B+      0.8     Reaffirmed
Industries
Sri Balaji Cotton Agro                  CC                    ICRA B+      5       Reaffirmed
Industries
Sri Balaji Cotton Agro                  Unallocated           ICRA B+      4.2     Reaffirmed
Industries
Sri Harini Textiles Ltd                 LT: TL                ICRA A+(SO)  152.1   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   A(SO)
Sri Harini Textiles Ltd                 LT: FBL               ICRA A+(SO)  90      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   A(SO)
Sri Harini Textiles Ltd                 LT: NFBL              ICRA A+(SO)  10      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   A(SO)
Sri Harini Textiles Ltd                 LT / ST: Fund based / ICRA A+(SO)          Upgraded
                                        Non fund based        / ICRA               fromICRA
                                        sub-limits            A1+(SO)              A(SO) /
                                                                                   ICRA A1(SO)
Sribalaji Hatcheries Pvt Ltd            BLR                   ICRA C
Issuer not cooperating
Sundaram Finance Ltd -Shri              PTCs                  ICRA AAA(SO)         Withdrawn
Trust E
2015

Sundaram Finance Ltd -Shri              PTCs                  ICRA AAA(SO)         Withdrawn
Trust H
2015
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd              TL                    ICRA BB-     159     Assigned
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd              CC                    ICRA BB-     85      Assigned
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd              Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     41      Assigned
                                                              /ICRA A4 
The Woodind                             LT Fund Based         ICRA B
Issuer delayed in giving information
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA AA-(SO)         Withdrawn
-Opalina 2016
Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   TL Limits             ICRA BB+     39.6    Assigned
Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   CC Limits             ICRA BB+     60      Assigned
VST & Sons Pvt Ltd                      LT: FB Fac            ICRA BBB     320     Assigned /
                                                                                   outstanding
VST Auto Parts Pvt Ltd                  LT: FB Fac            ICRA BBB     310     Assigned /
                                                                                   outstanding
VST Motors Pvt Ltd                      LT: FB Fac            ICRA BBB     650     Assigned /
                                                                                   outstanding
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.