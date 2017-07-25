RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 24

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Jul 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuh Pharma Ltd ST, non-FBL ICRA A2+ 700 Assigned Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd Fund based, ST Fac ICRA A2 300 Reaffirmed Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd Non fund based, ST FacICRA A2 450 Reaffirmed Haldiram Manufacturing Company Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A2+ 7 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 3000 Assigned programme India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 7000 Outstanding Kanu Krishna Corporation ST fund based ICRA A4+ 8 Assigned Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd Fund Based, ST Fac ICRA A1+ 450 Reaffirmed (SO) Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST FacICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed (SO) Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd Non-fund based, Stand ICRA A1+(S) 450 Reassigned by LOC from ICRA AA(SO) Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 450 Outstanding Nabha Power Ltd CP Program ICRA A1+ 1450 Assigned Sandhya Marines Ltd ST: FBL ICRA A2+ 730 Reaffirmed Sandhya Marines Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A2+ 105 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Assigned Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4; 55 Assigned The Woodind ST Non-fund Based ICRA A4 100 Issuer delayed in giving information Varam Capital Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M3+ Assigned Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 16 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Marine FB Limits ICRA BB- 15 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Alpha Marine FB – TL ICRA BB- 8.01 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Alpha Marine LT/ST Unallocated ICRA BB- 3.99 Upgraded from ICRA B+/A4 Anuh Pharma Ltd LT, FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 50 Assigned Ascent Hotels Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 140 Assigned Ascent Hotels Pvt Ltd FB – Bullet Loans ICRA BBB- 80.5 Assigned Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 120 Issuer not cooperating Haldiram Manufacturing Company CC Limits ICRA A+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd LT FB limits ICRA BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 6 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 5775 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 2510 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 2000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 500 Outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD 500 Outstanding protected equity ICRA AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD 100 Outstanding protected market ICRA AA linked debenture programme Jeppiaar Power Corporation Pvt CC ICRA BB- 925 Reaffirmed Ltd K.G.O.C. Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA B 47 Assigned Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd TL ICRA AA 1755 Reaffirmed (SO) Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd NCD ICRA AA(SO) 1250 Outstanding K.R. Anand FB – CC ICRA BB- Assigned Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 600 Reaffirmed Matrix Security And LT FB Limits ICRA BBB- 8 Assigned Surveillance Pvt Ltd Matrix Security And LT Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 4 Assigned Surveillance Pvt Ltd Ms Industries LT Fund Based ICRA BB- 70 Issuer not cooperating Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana LT fund based - TL ICRA B+ 182.5 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana LT short term, ICRA B+/A4 147.5 Ltd unallocated Issuer not cooperating Nabha Power Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA 4960 Reaffirmed Namdhari Animal Genetics Pvt FB Limit ICRA BB- 19.75 Assigned / Ltd Outstanding Namdhari Animal Genetics Pvt LT – Unallocated ICRA BB- 0.25 Assigned Ltd Parankush Food Processing & Bk Fac ICRA B+ 56.1 Rice Mill (P) Ltd /ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Prime Lumbers Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B-/A4 72.5 Issuer not cooperating Rashtrotthana Parishat LT - FB Limit ICRA A- 35 Reaffirmed Salasar Balaji Cold Storage TL ICRA B 56 Assigned Salasar Balaji Cold Storage CC Pledge ICRA B 28.8 Assigned Salasar Balaji Cold Storage CC Clean ICRA B 2.5 Assigned Sandhya Marines Ltd LT: Fund based ICRA A- Reaffirmed sub-limits Seasons Healthcare Ltd BLR ICRA BB- 100 /ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Sri Balaji Cotton Agro TL ICRA B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Balaji Cotton Agro CC ICRA B+ 5 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Balaji Cotton Agro Unallocated ICRA B+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Harini Textiles Ltd LT: TL ICRA A+(SO) 152.1 Upgraded from ICRA A(SO) Sri Harini Textiles Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A+(SO) 90 Upgraded from ICRA A(SO) Sri Harini Textiles Ltd LT: NFBL ICRA A+(SO) 10 Upgraded from ICRA A(SO) Sri Harini Textiles Ltd LT / ST: Fund based / ICRA A+(SO) Upgraded Non fund based / ICRA fromICRA sub-limits A1+(SO) A(SO) / ICRA A1(SO) Sribalaji Hatcheries Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA C Issuer not cooperating Sundaram Finance Ltd -Shri PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) Withdrawn Trust E 2015 Sundaram Finance Ltd -Shri PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) Withdrawn Trust H 2015 Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 159 Assigned Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 85 Assigned Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 41 Assigned /ICRA A4 The Woodind LT Fund Based ICRA B Issuer delayed in giving information Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) Withdrawn -Opalina 2016 Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Limits ICRA BB+ 39.6 Assigned Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA BB+ 60 Assigned VST & Sons Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB 320 Assigned / outstanding VST Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB 310 Assigned / outstanding VST Motors Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB 650 Assigned / outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.