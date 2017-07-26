ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 26

Jul 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Ltd Non - FBL ICRA A4 150 Assigned Bnr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 140 Assigned Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 590 Assigned Ltd Hdfc Credila Financial CP programme ICRA A1+ 8000 Outstanding Services Pvt Ltd Hilltop Ceramic Non-FBL ICRA A4 14 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Fund based working ICRA A1 3270 Reaffirmed Ltd capital limits Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Non-fund based ICRA A1 630 Reaffirmed Ltd working capital limits Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Non-fund based ICRA A1 Reaffirmed Ltd working capital limits** **100% interchangeable / sublimits with corresponding fund based limits Jagatjit Industries Ltd ST: FB Fac ICRA A4 7.2 Reaffirmed Jagatjit Industries Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 250 Reaffirmed Nile Ltd ST - Non Fund Based-LCICRA A3+ 360 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nile Ltd ST - Fund Based- Bill ICRA A3+ 75 Withdrawn Discounting ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Royal Power Turnkey Implements ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4 87.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Non FB Limits ICRA A4 55 Reaffirmed Ltd Surya Roshni Ltd CP programme ICRA A1 (SO) 200 Outstanding @ Under rating watch with negative implications Surya Roshni Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 200 Assigned (SO) Surya Roshni Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 2850 Outstanding (SO) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagatjit Industries Ltd Medium Term: Fixed MB- 200 Downgraded Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 350 Assigned Ayodhya Gorakhpur Sms Tolls TL ICRA A- 800 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ayodhya Gorakhpur Sms Tolls Proposed TL ICRA A- 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bisui Poultry Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 41.6 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Bisui Poultry Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 5.9 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Bisui Poultry Pvt Ltd Untied limit ICRA B 51.1 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Bnr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BB- 170 Assigned Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt FB Limits ICRA BB 180 Assigned Ltd Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA BB/ A4+ 130 Assigned Ltd Hdfc Credila Financial Perpetual debt ICRA AA+ 1500 Outstanding Services Pvt Ltd programme Hdfc Credila Financial Non-convertible ICRA AAA 500 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd subordinated debenture programme Hilltop Ceramic FB Limits ICRA B+ 54.2 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate India Shelter Finance PTC Series A2 ICRA AA (SO) Upgraded Corporation Ltd- Aterno Ahl Ifmr Capital 2014 India Shelter Finance PTC Series A1 ICRA AA+ Upgraded Corporation Ltd- Aterno Ahl (SO) Ifmr Capital 2014 India Shelter Finance PTC Series A2 ICRA A (SO) Upgraded Corporation Ltd- Sinnan Ifmr Capital 2014 India Shelter Finance PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- Upgraded Corporation Ltd- Sinnan Ifmr (SO) Capital 2014 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys TL ICRA A- 8010.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Jagatjit Industries Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA B- 1744.4 Downgraded Jagatjit Industries Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac ICRA B- 264 Downgraded Lypsa Gems And Jewellery Ltd FBL ICRA D 500 Revised from ICRA BB+ / A4+ Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA D 114 Withdrawn Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits ICRA D 6 Withdrawn Memon Health Care Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB 40.7 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Memon Health Care Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 26 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Memon Health Care Pvt Ltd FB/ Non FB – ICRA BB /A4 33.3 Reaffirmed Unallocated Limit Issuer did not co-operate Nile Ltd LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA BBB 250 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nile Ltd LT - Fund Based TL ICRA BBB 60 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nile Ltd LT - Non Fund Based-BGICRA BBB 50 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nile Ltd LT – Interchangeable- ICRA BBB Withdrawn (Sublimit CC) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pg Electroplast Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 320 Withdrawn Pg Electroplast Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA BB+ 180 Withdrawn Royal Power Turnkey Implements LT: FBL ICRA B- 62.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron FB Limits ICRA B 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Umang Dairies Ltd LT fund based – CC ICRA BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Umang Dairies Ltd LT fund based – TL ICRA BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Virgin Rock Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA B+ 30 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Virgin Rock Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA B+ 30 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Virgin Rock Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ /A4 14.1 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)