ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 27

Jul 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bloom Dekor Ltd Non-fund based –LC/BG ICRA A4 145 Withdrawn Dureza Granito Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 35 Assigned Fly Ceramic NFBL ICRA A4 9.5 Withdrawn Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 7.5 Withdrawn Hil Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Hil Ltd ST: CP ICRA A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 45000 Outstanding Nelcast Ltd ST FB Limits ICRA A1+ 180 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd CP Programme (CP) ICRA A1+ 300 Reaffirmed North India Surgical Company NFBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Oil India Ltd ST Non-FBL 21023 Reaffirmed ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Samasta Microfinance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1 2000 Outstanding Sunrise Containers Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A+ 140 Reaffirmed (PY –13.00) Sigma Corporation India Ltd FBL ICRA A2 280 Reaffirmed Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA A4 1.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrita Developers (Indore) Pvt LT FB ICRA BB- 147.5 Assigned Ltd Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Rice Mills FBL ICRA B 200 Reaffirmed ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhagwati Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 406.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 35.40 crore) Bhagwati Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed ICRA B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Limits) (Previously Nil) Bloom Dekor Ltd FB –CC ICRA B 180 Withdrawn Divyasree Nsl Infrastructure FBL ICRA 608.3 - Pvt Ltd BBB+(SO) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING , (reduced from 304.90) Dureza Granito Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 290 Assigned Fly Ceramic FBL ICRA B 80 Withdrawn Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB 160 Withdrawn Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB / 170 Withdrawn ICRA A4 Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA AA(SO) 1500 Outstanding Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA AA(SO) 1050 Outstanding Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA AA(SO) 1600 Outstanding Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA AA(SO) 1500 Outstanding Hil Ltd LT: FB limits ICRA AA- 1000 Upgraded from ICRA A+ Hil Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA AA- 90 Upgraded from ICRA A+ Jm Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 15000 Assigned (enhanced from 500 CR) Jm Financial Products Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 17000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd LT mkt linked deb PP-MLD ICRA 4250 Outstanding AA Nelcast Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA A+ 720 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd Proposed LT/ST ICRA A+ / 180 Reaffirmed Fundbased Limits ICRA A1+ Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA BBB 250 Withdrawn Programme Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCDs Programme ICRA BBB 2550 Outstanding Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA BBB 1500 Outstanding Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk limits^ ICRA B- / 240 - ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING North India Surgical Company FBL ICRA B / 110 Assigned ICRA B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Oil India Ltd LT Fund Based 2000 Reaffirmed ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Samasta Microfinance Ltd NCD programme ICRA A 1000 Assigned Samasta Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA A 2000 Assigned Samasta Microfinance Ltd NCD programme ICRA A 500 Outstanding School Book Company LT CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed School Book Company LT TL ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd NFB ICRA B 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 48.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sundaram Asset Management Co. Flexible Income Plan ICRA AAA mfs Reaffirmed Ltd Sunrise Containers Ltd LT FB limits ICRA A+ 440 Reaffirmed (PY –32.00) Sunrise Containers Ltd TL ICRA A+ 185.9 Reaffirmed (PY –20.00) Zeta Industrial Corporation FB Limits ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Zeta Industrial Corporation Non-FBL ICRA B+ 45 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Zeta Industrial Corporation Unallocated (Proposed ICRA B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Limits) Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II bonds ICRA A 120.5 Withdrawn Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II bonds ICRA A 479.5 Outstanding Karnataka Bank Ltd Certificates of ICRA A 1500 Outstanding deposits Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd FB ICRA B+ 5.34 - Issuer not cooperating Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ /A4 3.46 - Issuer not cooperating Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB- 5.5 Withdrawn Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 2.3 Withdrawn Sai Engineering Foundation LT Fund Based – TL ICRA B+ 35 - Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)