a day ago
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 27
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
July 27, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 27

10 Min Read

    Jul 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bloom Dekor Ltd                         Non-fund based –LC/BG ICRA A4      145     Withdrawn
Dureza Granito Pvt Ltd                  Non-FBL               ICRA A4      35      Assigned
Fly Ceramic                             NFBL                  ICRA A4      9.5     Withdrawn
Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd               NFBL                  ICRA A4      7.5     Withdrawn
Hil Ltd                                 ST: Non-FBL           ICRA A1+     100     Reaffirmed
Hil Ltd                                 ST: CP                ICRA A1+     750     Reaffirmed
Jm Financial Products Ltd               CP programme          ICRA A1+     45000   Outstanding
Nelcast Ltd                             ST FB Limits          ICRA A1+     180     Reaffirmed
Nelcast Ltd                             ST Non-FBL            ICRA A1+     90      Reaffirmed
Nelcast Ltd                             CP Programme (CP)     ICRA A1+     300     Reaffirmed
North India Surgical Company            NFBL                  ICRA A4      10      Reaffirmed
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Oil India Ltd                           ST Non-FBL                         21023   Reaffirmed
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Samasta Microfinance Ltd                ST debt programme     ICRA A1      2000    Outstanding
Sunrise Containers Ltd                  ST non-FBL            ICRA A+      140     Reaffirmed
(PY –13.00)
Sigma Corporation India Ltd             FBL                   ICRA A2      280     Reaffirmed
Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd               Non Fund Based        ICRA A4      1.2     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amrita Developers (Indore) Pvt          LT FB                 ICRA BB-     147.5   Assigned
Ltd
Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Rice Mills          FBL                   ICRA B       200     Reaffirmed
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Bhagwati Rice Mill Pvt Ltd              FB Limits             ICRA B+      406.4   Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 35.40 crore)
Bhagwati Rice Mill Pvt Ltd              Unallocated (Proposed ICRA B+      3.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits)
(Previously Nil)
Bloom Dekor Ltd                         FB –CC                ICRA B       180     Withdrawn
Divyasree Nsl Infrastructure            FBL                   ICRA         608.3   -
Pvt Ltd                                                       BBB+(SO)
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING , (reduced from 304.90)
Dureza Granito Pvt Ltd                  FBL                   ICRA B       290     Assigned
Fly Ceramic                             FBL                   ICRA B       80      Withdrawn
Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd               FBL                   ICRA BB      160     Withdrawn
Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd               Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB /    170     Withdrawn
                                                              ICRA A4
Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd              NCDs (NCDs)           ICRA AA(SO)  1500    Outstanding
Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd              NCDs (NCDs)           ICRA AA(SO)  1050    Outstanding
Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd              NCDs (NCDs)           ICRA AA(SO)  1600    Outstanding
Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd              NCDs (NCDs)           ICRA AA(SO)  1500    Outstanding
Hil Ltd                                 LT: FB limits         ICRA AA-     1000    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A+
Hil Ltd                                 LT: Unallocated       ICRA AA-     90      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A+
Jm Financial Products Ltd               LT Bk lines           ICRA AA      15000   Assigned
(enhanced from 500 CR)
Jm Financial Products Ltd               NCD programme         ICRA AA      17000   Outstanding
Jm Financial Products Ltd               LT mkt linked deb     PP-MLD ICRA  4250    Outstanding
                                                              AA
Nelcast Ltd                             LT FB Limits          ICRA A+      720     Reaffirmed
Nelcast Ltd                             Proposed LT/ST        ICRA A+ /    180     Reaffirmed
                                        Fundbased Limits      ICRA A1+
Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd                Subordinated Debt     ICRA BBB     250     Withdrawn
                                        Programme
Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd                NCDs Programme        ICRA BBB     2550    Outstanding
Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac             ICRA BBB     1500    Outstanding
Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd          Bk limits^            ICRA B- /    240     -
                                                              ICRA A4
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
North India Surgical Company            FBL                   ICRA B /     110     Assigned
                                                              ICRA B+
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Oil India Ltd                           LT Fund Based                      2000    Reaffirmed
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Samasta Microfinance Ltd                NCD programme         ICRA A       1000    Assigned
Samasta Microfinance Ltd                LT Bk Fac             ICRA A       2000    Assigned
Samasta Microfinance Ltd                NCD programme         ICRA A       500     Outstanding
School Book Company                     LT CC                 ICRA B+      50      Reaffirmed
School Book Company                     LT TL                 ICRA B+      40      Reaffirmed
Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd              FBL                   ICRA B       40      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd              NFB                   ICRA B       70      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd              Unallocated           ICRA B       48.4    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sundaram Asset Management Co.           Flexible Income Plan  ICRA AAA mfs         Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sunrise Containers Ltd                  LT FB limits          ICRA A+      440     Reaffirmed
(PY –32.00)
Sunrise Containers Ltd                  TL                    ICRA A+      185.9   Reaffirmed
(PY –20.00)
Zeta Industrial Corporation             FB Limits             ICRA B+      25      Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd
Zeta Industrial Corporation             Non-FBL               ICRA B+      45      Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd
Zeta Industrial Corporation             Unallocated (Proposed ICRA B+      30      Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd                                Limits)
Karnataka Bank Ltd                      Lower Tier-II bonds   ICRA A       120.5   Withdrawn
Karnataka Bank Ltd                      Lower Tier-II bonds   ICRA A       479.5   Outstanding
Karnataka Bank Ltd                      Certificates of       ICRA A       1500    Outstanding
                                        deposits
Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd               FB                    ICRA B+      5.34    -
Issuer not cooperating
Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd               Unallocated           ICRA B+ /A4  3.46    -
Issuer not cooperating
Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd                FB – CC               ICRA BB-     5.5     Withdrawn
Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd                FB – TL               ICRA BB-     2.3     Withdrawn
Sai Engineering Foundation              LT Fund Based – TL    ICRA B+      35      -
Issuer not cooperating
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

