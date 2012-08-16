MUMBAI Aug 17 As India faces the prospect of
being the first BRICS country to lose its investment-grade
credit rating, investors have already delivered their verdict:
to them, the country already trades at "junk", which should
temper any ensuing market reaction.
Credit default swaps suggest India is already a bigger
investment risk than emerging markets such as Vietnam and more
than double the risk of fellow BRICS Brazil, Russia, China, and
South Africa.
Overseas portfolio investors have also been conditioned to
low expectations for a government that has long disappointed on
fiscal reforms - the key factor in whether or not India averts a
ratings downgrade.
Given its sizeable foreign exchange reserves and low
overseas debt, a ratings downgrade would not trigger financial
turmoil. Still, it would be humbling for a country with big
aspirations to sit at the top table of emerging economies.
"I am not going to sell my positions, as India is going to
get downgraded. I do not treat or regard India as an
investment-grade country," said Kenneth Akintewe, who helps
manage around $7 billion in Asian fixed-income assets at
Aberdeen Asset Management.
"The rating agencies have tended to move behind the markets,
and markets have priced in that eventuality long before the
rating agencies do anything," he said.
Standard & Poor's was the first credit agency to cut India's
sovereign outlook to negative in April, followed by Fitch
Ratings in June. Both have India at BBB-minus, the lowest
investment-grade rating.
Citing a fickle government that lacks the strength to push
through fiscal reform, S&P put the odds of a downgrade within
two years at one-in-three. Fitch said the risk of a ratings cut
was greater than 50 percent in 12 months to 24 months.
The key concern is the fiscal deficit, which overshot a
target of 4.6 percent of GDP by 1.2 percentage points in 2011/12
and is expected to swell to 6 percent of GDP in the current year
to March 2013.
A drought due to a disappointing monsoon season will push
the government to spend more on relief for farmers. Rural demand
for cheap fuel to drive irrigation pumps and tractors is further
delaying a promised increase in subsidised diesel prices, which
the government concedes is vital to fixing the deficit.
S&P's warning caught government officials and domestic
investors flat-footed, although CDS markets were already pricing
India at junk levels.
The cost of protection against default for State Bank of
India, widely considered a proxy for the sovereign because the
country has never sold overseas debt, was already trading above
300 basis points when S&P issued its warning.
The S&P warning sent SBI's five-year CDS above
380 basis points by late May. It later came down, in what could
be a preview of the reaction to expect if India gets downgraded.
At around 320 bps, SBI's five-year CDS is factoring in a
much greater risk premium than junk-rated countries such as the
Philippines and Vietnam, though that also partly reflects
concerns about bad debt on SBI's balance sheet.
The CDS is almost twice as expensive as Indonesia's
five-year equivalent, eventhough Moody's and
Fitch rate the Southeast Asian country at investment grade.
BUYING INTO INDIA
Typically, a country can take a big hit when its sovereign
rating is cut to junk as investment houses with mandates barring
them from higher-risk investment withdraw their capital.
However, in India, foreign investment penetration is low.
Foreign investors own only about $20 billion of the
country's roughly $500 billion bonds outstanding -- or in line
with government caps.
And despite the prospect of a ratings downgrade, foreign
investors have continued to build positions since the S&P and
Fitch statements. They bought a net $1.7 billion in government
debt between May and so far in August, bringing their total net
purchases for the year to $4.8 billion.
In stocks, foreign investors have reversed course since the
beginning of July, buying a net $2.8 billion to bring their
year-to-date buying to $10.3 billion.
Nor have foreign investors stopped buying into Indian
overseas debt, as a string of state-owned banks including SBI
and Indian Overseas Bank have shown.
These lenders are backed by India's guarantee and thus would
be directly affected by a sovereign ratings downgrade, yet they
have attracted strong demand for their dollar bonds - albeit at
premiums of nearly 400 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
NO BIG DEAL
Ratings agencies acknowledge certain strengths that mitigate
against a downgrade.
India has low external debts, including private-sector debt,
and its $289 billion in foreign exchange reserves is enough to
cover all of the country's debt maturing over the next 12
months.
At 16 percent of GDP, Moody's Investors Services says
India's total private-sector external debt is "relatively low".
"Individual firms' foreign debt repayment troubles are
unlikely to lead to the sort of domestic demand collapse or
deleveraging seen in countries with more significant
private-sector external leverage," Moody's said in June, when
sticking with a stable outlook on India's rating.
That is not to say India would escape unscathed if it was
downgraded to the junk status it held until Moody's first
upgraded the country in 2004.
Some selling is inevitable if India's credit rating is
downgraded, partly reversing the foreign inflows this year and
pressuring a current account deficit already at a record 4.5
percent of GDP.
Indian firms holding short-term debt, which has risen to
half of foreign exchange reserves in 2011/12 from 42.3 percent
in 2010/11, would likely face redemption pressures.
A downgrade would also have a reputational impact on the
beleaguered government ahead of general elections in 2014.
But a downgrade, should it come, is unlikely to spark a
sustained selloff.
"Normally these rating moves will not make much of a
difference," said Andrew Kenningham, an economist for Capital
Economics in London.
"These rating agencies will highlight what is happening and
reflect what the market mood is anyway and so do not really
provide any new insight about the fundamentals."
